Ted Walter (IC911 Justice), Rep. Massie, and me. Photo Credit: Gene Laratonda

On the 24th anniversary of the events of 9/11, I and members of the International Center for 9/11 Justice and others in the 9/11 truth movement had a chance meeting with Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY). Would the Congressman support our demand for an independent reinvestigation of 9/11?

We handed him some information, the big points about how the official investigation was not just incomplete but deviated from the foundational principles of physics and engineering, i.e. the laws of motion.

I happened to know that Mr. Massie, like me, has an electrical engineering degree from MIT (Massie was there five years after I graduated).

“Congressman, as an MIT engineer, this will be right up your alley. Any 8.01 student can prove that those buildings didn’t fall down, they blew up”, I said. (8.01 is the Freshman level physics class at MIT).

“You’re an MIT engineer too? You must be pretty smart!”, he winked.

He politely accepted the information and said he would look into it but right now he was in over his head with the “Epstein thing”.

We let him know that we and the public all appreciated what he was doing. As we parted ways I told him that it was very likely that the 9/11 deception and the Epstein files are connected.

He looked me in the eye without saying a word. We took a few pics and wished him the best.

Five months later the three million files have appropriately generated an uproar on social media. Emails between Epstein and powerful people hint at the most heinous acts against women, children and infants.

It’s hard to be certain of anything right now, but here are some of my thoughts on these files.

I assume that at least some, if not most of the emails which reference horrid acts are authentic. I am struck by their tone as much as their content. Torture is expressed casually and sometimes with even with a sense of glee. These people must have never thought, even for instant, that they would ever be caught. It’s scary to think about. They believed they could do whatever they wanted to the hapless victims of their human trafficking operation with no risk to themselves. I try not to imagine what could happen when that kind of depravity is coupled with limitless impunity.

Why would they think they would never get caught? It speaks to how much power must be behind those circles and the circles behind them. Even if you continue to think that the files are just a hoax it is still impossible to ignore how the entire judicial system is genuflecting to unknown forces before our very eyes.

Attorney General of the United States, Pam Bondi, in her irreverent and often deranged responses at the investigatory committee meeting last week, has signaled that our Department of Justice has no interest in pursuing any of the myriad leads revealed in this partial dump of data which our own government has been sitting on for decades.

Our authorities, who seem to speak for those implicated in the files are basically challenging the public to do something about it. Are they hoping we all forget about it, watch Olympic bobsledding and the rising DOW or are they taunting us to take to the streets so martial law can be enforced?

These are very scary times. Given their utter disdain for those of us on the outside I would imagine that they knew if this day ever came we the people would already be too broken, weak, too divided amongst ourselves or too distracted to take a stand.

9/11 and the Epstein Files

The files also tell a story of a vast network of former and present heads of state, tech and media moguls, financiers, etc. who have been engaged in deceiving the world about geopolitical events either willingly or through coercion.

With regard to 9/11, there are no smoking guns. Yet. However some of those mentioned in the files had curious roles to play in the 9/11 narrative that the public has accepted for 24 years.

Let’s take a step back and recall why the public bought the official story from the jump.

Former Israeli PM assures the world that known terrorist states were behind 9/11

First, it was former Israeli PM Ehud Barak who appeared on BBC the morning of 9/11 and told the world who was responsible for the attacks. Rogue terrorist states were to blame.

How was he so sure of who was responsible if the North Tower had hit the ground just an hour earlier? The interview aired seven hours before another building inexplicably dropped to the ground. Building 7 was not hit by a plane.

Nonetheless he urged the bewildered international audience:

“It is time to take concrete steps against terror even if it takes certain pains upon the routines of normal society.”

Preemptive strikes, he gravely advised, would be required against these rogue states, namely Iran, Iraq, Libya and North Korea…

It’s now becoming evident that Barak had deep associations with Jeffrey Epstein, staying at Epstein’s Manhattan property multiple times.

But Epstein wasn’t just a gracious host to Ehud Barak, who apparently was more comfortable staying at Epstein’s flat than at a hotel. The files show that on at least one occasion Barak asked Epstein what he wanted him to say in front of TV cameras:

Epstein briefs Barak about what to tell CNN

The “Science” proves that two planes and office fires destroyed three buildings

In 2005 the public was told that an official investigation proved that the three skyscrapers in NY fell to the ground in seconds because of plane collisions, office fires, or both. That explanation was provided by NIST, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the organization which literally sets the standard for how science should be done.

The explanation is hopelessly flawed and has been explored in this newsletter many times. I have yet to meet a single person who supports NIST’s explanation who has actually read it in its entirety. Who has the time to scrutinize over eleven thousand pages of technical writing?

But for the open minded and curious person, it is obvious that their “explanation” is no more than a devious ploy to misdirect. NIST’s eleven thousand page analysis can be summarized as follows:

Damage from plane collisions probably resulted in a set of “initial conditions” which made collapse inevitable.

The initial conditions which they identified must have been accurate and sufficient because the towers collapsed.

An analysis into why the towers fell so quickly, symmetrically and straight down through the path of greatest resistance is outside the scope of their investigation.

One doesn’t have to be an engineer or architect to realize that this organization is putting the cart before the horse. In other words, because the buildings fell, they say, they were right about the initial conditions. There is no reason to look any further.

Another way of saying it: “The towers must have fallen because of the plane collisions because after the planes struck, the towers fell. Case closed.”

Even after nearly a quarter century most of the public is unable to grasp the reality that the scientific authority responsible for assessing the mechanism of destruction in the interest of public safety would do something like that.

Despite decades of protestations from independent architects, engineers and demolition experts, NIST has been stonewalling around demands that they release key technical information, namely the raw data and input files they used to create their building simulations for the twin towers and WTC 7 (building 7).

Ironically, NIST has argued that transparency around this information would jeopardize public safety.

NIST is a branch of the US Department of Commerce. The Department of Commerce is presently headed by Howard Lutnick, a multi-billionaire, close friend of the POTUS and former neighbor to Epstein. The files proved he that lied when he assured that he cut all ties with Epstein in 2005. He did not.

Lutnick speaks about his (purportedly) last interaction with his neighbor, Epstein, in this interview from last year, telling the host he was spooked by the fact Epstein had a massage table in the middle of his house where he would receive “the right kind of massage” every day.

“In the six or eight steps it takes to get from his house to my house, my wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again. So I was never in the room with him, socially, for business, or even philanthropy. If that guy was there, I wasn’t going, because he’s gross.”

Alas, that was not true. Documents now prove that Lutnick has had more than one interaction with Epstein, including a visit to the financier’s island years later.

It is true however, that Lutnick and Epstein were neighbors—close ones. Epstein and Lutnick lived at 9 and 11 East 71 Street, coincidentally.

Remarkably Lutnick was also the CEO of Cantor-Fitzgerald a financial firm whose offices occupied the top floors of WTC 1, the North Tower, which was struck by AA flight 11. Over 600 Cantor-Fitzgerald employees were killed.

Lutnick, unlike his own brother and 657 other employees, did not show up to work that day. Is it possible that Lutnick knew something would be “going down” that morning? If he did, why wouldn’t he have warned his employees, or at least his own brother? What kind of person are we dealing with here?

It is obvious that this man is ambitious, intelligent, well-connected and, some might say ruthless. He joined Cantor-Fitzgerald as a bond trader at the age of 21 and was appointed CEO seven years later. Lutnick’s meteoric rise within the company is attributed to the affection expressed from co-founder B. Gerald Cantor who treated him as a son and protégé.

In 1996, when his mentor was dying from diabetes related kidney failure, Lutnick wrested management control away from Cantor’s wife in a contentious legal battle.

And then we have this:

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01249207.pdf

It’s a summary of an FBI investigation conducted in 2021. It’s in the Epstein files (linked above).

An individual, name redacted, filed a complaint to the FBI alleging acts of fraud conducted by an firm whose name is also redacted. The individual, according to the FBI, had been in the securities business for 30 years and “held a Series 3 License which meant he supervised regulatory reporting and held the most senior position in his unit.”

After the details around the fraud allegations are explained we next hear what the individual knows about Cantor-Fitzgerald and Howard Lutnick.

“CANTOR FITZGERALD were well known for money laundering.” “CANTOR FITZGERALD had a history of crime. Senior officials have spoken about the money laundering occurred.” “HOWARD LUTNICK (LUTNICK) ran everything and he maintained a very small circle. LUTNICK instructed all of the fraud being committed.” “He used philanthropy as a smokescreen for illegal activity. CANTOR FITZGERALD was not doing well pre-9/11. After the events of September 11, 2001, CANTOR FITZGERALD was doing well.” “LUTNICK was a neighbor of JEFFREY EPSTEIN (EPSTEIN) in the adjoining property at 11 E 71st Street, New York, New York. LUTNICK bought the property for $10 through a trust. LES WEXNER (WEXNER) and EPSTEIN owned the building. LUTNICK bought it in a very roundabout way from EPSTEIN.”

Of course these are just allegations at this point. And maybe we are being a little hard on the former CEO of CANTOR FITZGERALD. But my guess is that Secretary Lutnick won’t be releasing NIST’s modeling data any time soon.

Of course Lutnick was not the only powerful and well-connected person who miraculously avoided the disaster that befell their workplace on the morning of September 11, 2001. NYC Real Estate developer, Larry Silverstein, who acquired a 99 year lease on the asbestos-laden WTC complex months before September 11th had the foresight, I mean luck, to purchase an insurance policy covering damages from terrorism six weeks earlier. A policy that eventually paid out in excess of four billion dollars.

An article from Haaeretz from November 2001 reported that Silverstein was more than just friends with Benjamin Netanyahu. Silverstein boasted that the PM of Israel would call him every Sunday.

The Psy in the 9/11 Psy-Op

Then finally there is the psychological portion of this operation.

We were warned that anyone who challenged the idea that radical islamists attacked America on that day supports terrorism itself. Recall how POTUS George W. Bush rallied the world to join us in this fight against the terrorists:

An eloquent appeal from a President not known for his eloquence. Did he come up with that himself? Or did he get it from this man? Once again, here is Israeli PM Netanyahu from a few years earlier:

Do you still believe the 9/11 Commission which concluded that our defenses failed to protect us from Al Qaeda because of intelligence failures and lack of vision from those we entrust to protect our soil?

Would you like to know what the “shadow” 9/11 Commission concluded? The one to which Ghilane Maxwell was invited and the membership list is secret?

This brief email to Ghilane Maxwell was recently uncovered:

“Any interest in being on the Shadow Commission on 9/11? The membership list is secret.”

The email is dated January 6, 2003, six weeks after the Bush/Cheney (or should I say Cheney/Rumsfeld) administration assembled their own in response to a year of public demands for an investigation of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

That commission assured us that nobody could have seen this coming. No one, apparently, except these five young Israelis who were taken into custody for video taping the plane collisions which Lutnick and Silverstein avoided that morning.

No one disputes two facts: these young men, unlike our own intelligence agencies, somehow had foreknowledge of these events, and that they celebrated them openly.

Though these mysterious Israeli men with clear foreknowledge of the events were part of the 9/11 Commission report, no further details were ever confirmed. If these employees of Urban Moving Systems knew the buildings would be destroyed that morning why then wouldn’t powerful men with connections to Epstein and the state of Israel be in the know too?

The “Omission” report also felt it unnecessary to reveal the identities of those who heavily wagered that airline stocks would tumble that morning. The 9/11 Commissioners know who they are and they assured us that they weren’t connected to Osama bin Laden or Al Qaeda.

Isn’t it obvious that NIST technical reports and statements from world leaders would mean next to nothing if we knew who made a pile of money by betting something like this would happen that morning? Whoever they are, our authorities assure us, they had nothing to do with Al Qaeda.

Who do you think our 9/11 Commission was protecting by keeping those identities from the public? Who was really behind our 9/11 Commission?

How long are we going to keep pretending that the country mentioned thousands of times in the Epstein files, the only country who stood to gain strategically, politically and militarily from the aftermath of those events had NOTHING to do with them?

Conclusion

Early in my 9/11 truth crusade I concluded that in order for the truth about 9/11 to finally take hold in the collective consciousness, other deeply held beliefs would have to be released at scale. The official 9/11 story would never come down on its own, at least not instantaneously, symmetrically and rapidly into its own footprint.

There was a time when I thought that it would. If people could just hear a solid, properly explained and honest presentation of the critical and most salient facts they will conclude what I did.

So I tried it. On good friends with engineering and technical backgrounds.

It failed—and more than once. At the end of what starts off as a friendly discussion which eventually turns tense, my friends would conclude that it didn’t matter what the laws of motion seem to imply, if I was right that means the experts at NIST were wrong.

Their own eyes might deceive them. Their understanding of basic kinematics could be flawed. A panel of governmental experts, on the other hand, could never be that wrong.

There was only one way through. Trust in our scientific institutions and legacy media would have to be eroded to a point of no return. I thought the Covid years would have put us over the edge, but I was wrong. We needed another push. That’s what we’ve been given.

9/11 is the keystone that once yanked will dismember the whole structure which has been carefully constructed by placing one false idea upon another. The legitimacy of our government, the integrity of establishment scientists, a financial system which ensures our security, a free press which holds them all accountable.

The Epstein files are forcing us to face the fact that it is very likely that atrocities were committed by powerful and trusted people who wield substantial influence over the institutions which underpin our society.

But to what end?

9/11 gives us a hint at how their game is played. If such people could orchestrate events on that kind of stage to reap trillions for a defense and security complex, to sow discord between countries and ethnicities, to expand the monetary supply and devalue our earnings and drive the population into a state of fear so that they will request to be surveilled and eventually censored, why wouldn’t they?

If you are interested in hearing a cut at the kind of presentation I once naively thought could change any mind, I offer this. Recorded just 18 months ago, it was the last time I sat down in front of a camera to methodically step through the irrefutable facts that changed my own mind.

Joe Martino and I decided to title the conversation “Not Another Video About 9/11…”. The truth is, we offered something a little different.

Please leave your thoughts in the comments.