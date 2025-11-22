Brook is the quintessential example of someone who exudes intelligence and wisdom yet has never received a formal education. She’s an artist, runs businesses, makes furniture and is a gifted author who writes under the nom de plume, Rose C. Lane.

She recently published a highly entertaining novel, “Apophenia Gold”.

The book, in my opinion, opens up a new genre: real historical fiction. In other words, if you understand that what the world accepts as a factual account of past events is merely a story created by those in power, you will probably read the book in a single sitting.

I was happy to write a blurb at its launch:

“Apophenia Gold has all the ingredients for a great mystery/adventure novel: fascinating characters with hidden talents that are revealed through a gripping storyline, a just battle with formidable shadow characters and a plot which thickens with each chapter. However, for the reader with “non-conventional” perspectives on recent history and the state of the world, author Rose C. Lane offers something much more than a page-turner. She dances the boundary between fiction and non-fiction while using masterful storytelling to convey deep philosophical insights. It is a ground-breaking novel for our times, and I am eager to read the next book in the series.”

Learn more about the book and purchase it here:

Apophenia Gold

Brook also writes “The Journal for Apophenic Research” here on substack.

What does apophonia mean?

“the tendency to perceive a connection or meaningful pattern between unrelated or random things (such as objects or ideas)” —Merriam Webster

“the erroneous perception of patterns or correlations in random or unconnected phenomena, events, and data” —Oxford Languages

Used in a sentence (Oxford Languages):

“conspiracy theories can result from apophenia— seeing a nefarious pattern in random or disconnected incidents”

Fine. But who decides what is unrelated, random and unconnected?

Brook just launched a podcast here on substack where she asks her guests a simple question:

“When did you first see through the pattern?”

Yours truly was her first guest. Here are a few of the topics we hit in just over an hour.

How watching Building 7 fall changed the trajectory of my life eight years ago

The fallacy that too many people would have to be involved for 9/11 to be an “inside job”

Why many highly intelligent people cannot see the forest from the trees

Are there any commonalities among people who don’t fall for a false narrative?

The moment when I abandoned a promising career in engineering to go into medicine

Why did some doctors see the misdirection around Covid while most didn’t?

Is there a way laypersons can decide who to believe when experts disagree?

How my own book, “WOKE An Anesthesiologist’s View”, teaches the reader how to identify their own biases to see the world more clearly

The subtle misdirection around the interstellar object, 3I/ATLAS and why it is so important

Here are a couple of shorts from our conversation:

How the 9/11 investigation was steered from the very beginning

Those who do not benefit from the system have a clearer understanding of how it works

You can view the whole conversation on Brook’s newsletter here:

Or see it on YouTube here:

Please check out “The Journal for Apophenic Research” on substack where she has plenty of thought-provoking ideas to guide us to a different way of looking at the world.