An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Apophenia Gold's avatar
Apophenia Gold
2d

Madhava! Thank you so much for being the first guest, for bearing with me as I learned Streamyard, and for sharing so much about the research and questions you explore.

I’m hopeful that by asking this simple question (when did you first see—or see through—the pattern?) we can normalize this transition of consciousness, which is how I’ve come to think of what is going on.

Thanks so much for sharing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
Dr. Marissa's avatar
Dr. Marissa
2d

I bought get the book based on your recommendation and enjoyed it immensely! Thank you for that. 🙏🏼🌺

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Madhava Setty, MD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture