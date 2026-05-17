Former cabal money man, Ronald Bernard, offers a coherent explanation of the essential mechanisms which are necessary to enslave a world secretly.

Bernard is a whistleblower. What is whistleblowing?

First, a person exposes a scheme from the inside. In order to do that, they break ranks, smuggle photocopies of documented “evidence” of the scheme to an intrepid journalist who, after some deliberation with their editor, pitches the story to the higher ups who give the go ahead to print it, and the public becomes aware of the scheme. This is a crucial step. The validity of the evidence and the integrity of the whistleblower is established by journalists first.

The authorities take action. Investigations are launched. Parties responsible are subpoenaed and brought to justice. The system is cleaned up. The journalist gets a Pulitzer. The newspaper that broke the story gains credibility and expands their readership and profits. The whistleblower is no longer employed but they can sleep with a clean conscience and can make their rounds on the daytime talkshow circuit where they are lauded for their integrity and encouraged to write a book. The public is reassured that the system is once again serving and protecting them.

If you think that is how the world works, I would suggest reading no further. Go back to the NY Times and let the Ochs-Sulzberger family dynasty tell you what is really going on and test your understanding of current events and history by playing “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me” on NPR this weekend. It’s fun! I used to do it all the time.

*Note: Though NPR touts itself as largely listener supported, the biggest financial contributions actually come from corporate sponsors. Like Times readers, NPR listeners are highly educated and skewed to the political left. This is also true of its own editorial staff—an object of concern for once senior NPR editor Uri Berliner who publicly expressed his concerns in a refreshing essay published on The Free Press two years ago.

My point is that if there was a conspiracy to enslave the common person it would not be exposed through the channels smart people rely upon.

Here are two essential and undeniable points to consider before moving on:

Corporate media decides who is a whistleblower and who is a crank seeking attention by telling a false tale. Legacy media is owned by and/or serve powerful people and interests yet the public turns to them to tell them what is a conspiracy and what is a conspiracy theory. Ultimately deciding what is true requires trust in oneself first. Trust in your gumption and sensibilities. Trust in your intuition. How else do you decide in whom to trust?

I propose that the world is being run by a heretofore unidentified group of individuals outside of oversight and accountability. Dismissing this out of hand is an insult to my intuition. If there were a cabal that has been running the planet we can make some reasonable assumptions about them.

The group must be small because the bigger the group, the greater the chance of a defection or detection.

The group must be secret. There is little chance they could maintain their control for very long otherwise. Every disaster and its mismanagement would be blamed on those in charge and they would be ousted from power when these things inevitably happen. Notice that is exactly what happens every election cycle. This is the illusion of self-governance.

Running the world takes a lot of people in many different fields of expertise. This means that those who the public think is in charge are only figureheads doing the bidding of those in the shadows with the real power. This means that the Anthony Faucis, the Klaus Schwabs, the Jerome Powells, the António Guterres’, the Trumps, the Putins and yes, even the Netanyahus of the world are expendable to those on top—the real top. That is something worth considering for a moment.

But why wouldn’t such publicly known people at the heads of institutions and government wielding tremendous executive power and privilege expose those above them from time to time?

Yes, they are benefiting tremendously from the arrangement, especially if they are obsessed with amassing billions of dollars in wealth, leaving a permanent mark in history, seeing their name in print everyday or, in the case of Bibi and Sarah Netanyahu, crates of fine wine, diamond bracelets and boxes of Cubans (cigars, not people).

There are obviously sticks that go with the carrots. Blackmail. The threat of an assassination or even worse. But surely those with that kind of lust for power who sit in thrones, stand in pulpits and hold press conferences in oval shaped offices would only be content for so long before they would be driven mad knowing that they were taking orders from someone else, right?

Absolute security for those at the very top, those in the “Golden Triangle” in the image above, is only possible if they cannot be identified by any means available to the publicly elected, selected and appointed officials whom the public believe are in charge. There must be another layer, a veneer of operatives bound by a commitment to preserving and protecting the biggest secret on the planet. An omartà like none other. This group of go-betweens and those they represent, if they exist, must be quite unique indeed. They are content to remain anonymous and silent while being wholly committed to a system that exploits billions of human beings.

I have never met anyone like that before. If such people exist we would never know about them directly. We would have to deduce it.

Ronald Bernard’s Story

Bernard explains the basics in part 2 of a six part interview recorded in 2023:

Briefly, he was born in the Netherlands to two parents who suffered great emotional trauma when they were children. His father abused his mother and him. He became an extremely violent child and caught the attention of his teachers and higher ups. His mother agreed to place him in a Catholic “safe house”. That is where the real abuse began.

He emerged even more traumatized but committed to supporting his mother, by then divorced and destitute, by running street hustles. He was very street smart and opportunistic. He learned quickly how to manipulate, and how to detect manipulation. His street cred caught the eye of powerful people who regarded him as a potentially high value asset to the global operation. He was smart, ruthless, consumed with rapacious greed and most importantly as he explains, deeply psychologically traumatized.

He was recruited by a powerful “deep state” financier who took him under his wing and taught him about some of the ways to create substantial wealth for high value clients by circumventing a regulatory system that trammelled the average person.

As he rose through the ranks he was invited to “parties” involving debauchery, sexual abuse (of adults only) and access to “anything you wanted”. Apparently participants are exposed to increasing levels of depravity. His association with this dark world broke after he had a near death experience when forced to participate in a child sacrifice ritual.

During this mystical and transforming event he claims he was able to see the complete trajectory of his life and where he was headed. Afterwards he believed that the only sane and compassionate thing to do was to take his own life, to prevent any further harm to others. In his mind, it was an act of grace which gave him the power to self-forgive and begin a new life devoted to the liberation of humanity.

I think the six part interview, which you can access here, is worth watching.

Part 1: How my first life started to develop

Part 2: The deep insights gained from my first life

Part 3, We only see a part of the spectrum of life

Part 4, Approaching crossroads of history and future

Part 5: Liberation and benefits for the people

Part 6, The first steps towards true peace

Key Takeaways

(1) Controlling “the world” must involve, at the very least, a rigged financial system.

As the graphic at the top of the article indicates, all life is widely distributed upon our planet. There is no reason to believe that life would not continue if there was no hierarchical system of authority in control. Nevertheless we have one which divides us through various forms of government and the laws which they ostensibly abide.

Most people have lived their lives under some form of government. For them, that is how it is and how it has always been. Government sits above the people. Many folks look no further and are content with the idea that a government for, of and by the people is as close to an idyllic situation as possible. They buy the idea that installing such governments around the world is a reasonable investment that liberates people and reduces “threats to democracy”.

However, it is quite obvious that in this country, the overwhelming majority of those we choose to represent us really don’t. They serve special interests and powerful corporations. They sit above government in the pyramid. This is proven to the public with each election cycle, but we continue to believe that things will change if we just get the right person into office. “Don’t forget to vote!”

These multinational corporations in turn serve others, their shareholders which include the big banks which fund their enterprises. Large banking institutions thus sit above them.

These large banks play by the rules set forth by another form of institution, the central bank of the country in which they reside. Most people in this country (and those who ostensibly represent our interests) are completely unaware of the power these central banks wield over us. Through their unique authority to manage the supply of the money we use as the means of exchanging value, they indirectly control our lives.

Gone are the days when a regional despot sends his goons to extract taxes from peasants to fund his army or the construction of a bigger wall. Today control over the products of our blood, sweat and tears is maintained by our “agreement” to use a currency which has fluctuating value that is dependent upon how much of it is around. “Agreement” is a euphemism for “by decree”. You must use and honor the state’s currency if you want to participate in society. Hence the term “fiat currency”.

The system appears innocuous until one realizes that these central banks have the power to expand a country’s monetary supply to meet its government’s need to fund projects like wars and pandemic responses. Roughly one quarter of the $39 trillion dollar US debt is presently owned by central banks which are themselves private, quasi-non profit entities. The Federal Reserve and other central banks “purchased” $8 trillion dollars of US debt by creating these dollars on the fly.

The unavoidable consequence of expanding the monetary supply to pay for funding governmental deficits is currency devaluation which the public calls “inflation”. The central banks of the world make no secret of the fact that they seek to maintain a constant currency devaluation of about 2% per year. If you think you are working harder and harder every year, you are right. Virtually all of humanity presently lives in societies which use currency controlled by a central bank. Thus, they occupy the highest rungs on the ladder of control.

(2) The cabal seeks to recruit intelligent and manipulative people who are, at their core, deeply traumatized.

Trauma is what can irreparably destroy a person’s humanity, their acknowledgement and appreciation of others’ worth and suffering. While we commonly regard those who willingly participate in such schemes as evil, Ronald Bernard explains that their maniacal selfishness is the product of deep psychological wounds. This holds true for those at the very top as well. They aren’t just calculating psychopaths; they are deeply wounded, suffering from a “black hole” of desire for power that can never be satiated.

(3) Traumatizing others is their way of creating more potential assets. Participation in such rituals is a requirement for recruitment.

Bernard loosely describes such an initial gathering. No innocent children were present, but a restrained woman would be repeatedly assaulted sexually. Drugs and “anything you wanted” were available for enjoyment. The practice served several purposes:

The victims would become possible assets for recruitment.

The participants would be increasingly hardened by such callous acts making them more willing to participate in more depraved rituals (including children) in the future.

Trauma gets perpetuated.

(4) Cabal operatives believe in a satanic religion. That religion is a ruse created by those at the very top.

Bernard explains that participants believe they are performing sacred rituals which unleash sexual energies that are offered to some form of higher force or dark deity which ultimately rewards them with more power to dominate while the masses upon whom they prey are actually believing in false prophets and figures of organized religion.

This is where his story gets interesting. I believe we have ample evidence, through the Epstein files and similar accounts of ritual abuse survivors, that such practices have been and are occurring throughout the world. But Bernard didn’t fall for it. He explains that he eventually saw that these rituals, framed as necessary sacrifices for some form of higher power, was an illusion fueled by pure hedonism. When he made his opinion known, rather than being ostracized he was introduced to higher ups who confirmed his observation.

Subscribing to an esoteric ideology is seductive and necessary to keep their operatives wholly committed to their way of life. Because he was able to see through the ruse, he was shown that these rituals were being secretly recorded for obvious reasons. Every once in a while someone may suffer a lapse in faith and would benefit from a little encouragement.

(5) Those at the very top may not be entirely human and are likely in possession of technology which could be construed as divine power.

Those at the top, the ones who are in control of the world (if you believe this theory), are secular and not subscribers to some version of satanism as is often thought. According to Bernard, they believe they are the products of the intermingling of ExtraTerrestrials and humans in the past and their blood lines are sacred and offer them dominion over the rest of us.

Though not offering any explicit examples, Bernard believes that these “hybrids” create a mystique of supernatural power by using advanced technology which they exclusively possess. Thus their traumatized, sociopathic human recruits believe they are serving a true, higher power.

(6) Ronald Bernard’s collaborators were far more trustworthy than those outside the “op”.

He explains that operatives are invited to participate in “assignments” which generally require teamwork involving people with a broad range of skills, e.g. doctors, lawyers, financiers, government insiders, etc. There is no coercion involved. He always had the opportunity to not only decline the assignment but to vet all those who are part of the team before deciding.

Emphasis was placed on success and absolute secrecy. If there was any hint that someone on the team had compromised the mission or the identity of one of the conspirators they would be tortured mercilessly. The result: a high success rate with zero chance of any compromise. Everyone involved could count on each other 100%. He contrasts this with life in the “normie” world where promises are broken, deception abounds and manipulation is par for the course, ironically.

(7) Bernard believes he has not suffered any retaliation from the network he abandoned because he has never exposed any identities.

Furthermore, since his defection he has created an alternative for those who wish to live outside their system of financial subjugation. His intention was not to destroy the shadow system but to offer another way, through a non-profit foundation called the United People Foundation.

The UPF has created a cooperative which uses an alternative currency called the URA (URen en Arbeid— Dutch for “Hours of Labor”). Participants can purchase URAs with fiat currency. The cooperative will immediately use the Euros or dollars to purchase natural resources, goods and services which are used in their ongoing projects. URAs serve as the currency in the cooperative and are backed by something of real value, like commodities or labor.

Bernard believes the strategy will succeed, often citing the success of a much older worker cooperative founded in 1956 in Spain called the Mondragan Corporation which has been widely reported (including here in The New Yorker) for their success in creating a system that is sustainable and fair to all participants. Per Wikipedia:

“Mondragon bases its culture on 10 basic co-operative principles: open admission, democratic organisation, the sovereignty of labour, instrumental and subordinate nature of capital, participatory management, payment solidarity, inter-cooperation, social transformation, universality, and education.”

Conclusion

The system Ronald Bernard describes is self-perpetuating. Traumatized people traumatize people. The operatives achieve high success because of trust between those on the inside. This kind of trust emerges not from faith or love but from threat. The dedication to the cult emerges from a contrived pseudo religion that preys on carnal desires. Those at the very top are a unique breed indeed. How could people in possession of that kind of wealth and power not be interested in flaunting it but instead be completely dedicated to concealing it? That doesn’t seem completely human to me. Their true identities are deeply buried behind impenetrable walls of secrecy. Bernard goes so far as to hint that a busker playing his guitar on the street may actually be the person who is behind major geopolitical events.

While the mechanism of global control can be, for the most part, explained by the institution of fiat currency, the system can only be sustained by convincing the public that the system is fair, just and necessary. How else could this scheme persist in front of our eyes for centuries without being challenged? This means that there must be operatives deep within the media and educational systems to keep everyone thinking along the same lines. In other words, the “op” requires more than just central banks.

I believe their scheme is finally coming to light because the public is being forced to open their eyes.

To all you thirty-something dual income professional families who still cannot afford to buy your first home, know that it was never this hard fifty years ago. With all of our advances in technology, manufacturing and extraction of natural resources, ask yourself why are things getting more expensive and not cheaper?

Five years ago 40% of Americans believed that we have been visited by ExtraTerrestrials. That number is no doubt higher today. This means, among other things, that nearly half of the public will have to acknowledge that our government has been flat out lying about perhaps the biggest story in our species’ history for at least 70 years. Why should we have trusted anything they have ever told us?

Our Department of Justice is still yet to comply with our own laws surrounding the release of the Epstein files which already clearly indicate that some of the most powerful people conducted some of the most heinous acts upon the most helpless and innocent. The FBI offered no executive summary of this massive trove of documents which they have had for decades. Not a single person has been indicted of anything. Our top law enforcement officer at the time, AG Pam Bondi, signaled that those in the files were above the law. It’s been an indictment of our legal system itself.

We are back destroying things and lives in the Middle East again, and once again for no good reason. Weren’t we told that Iran’s nuclear capabilities were permanently destroyed last summer? Do people really believe that even if the Iranian leadership was in possession of a nuclear weapon that they would use it? To what end? Obviously the response would be catastrophic to their country and civilization.

Ten years ago this poll indicated that half of the public believed in some form of “9/11 Conspiracy Theory”. Why haven’t there been any more recent surveys? My guess is that the results of any new poll will trigger a controlled demolition of the official story.

The jig is up. All the printed money in the world cannot hide the fact that this building is blowing up:

Please leave your comments.