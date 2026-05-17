An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Joe Surkiewicz's avatar
Joe Surkiewicz
15h

You asked, "With all of our advances in technology, manufacturing and extraction of natural resources, ask yourself why are things getting more expensive and not cheaper?"

I'd go further and ask with all our advances, why are things getting worse instead of better? Health, standards of living, education, the arts, infrastructure, all are in decline. And, post covid and the worldwide "vaccination" drive, the population is tanking.

It's a startling condemnation of the status quo. And nobody talks about it.

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
14h

Thank you so much, Madhava for finding a compelling way to present this vitally important story. High time for more and more people to open their eyes, come together and look seriously at more healthy and humane ways of being in the world. The Mondragon cooperatives in Spain are one good example. Another one is the Public Bank of North Dakota, started over 100 years ago by farmers fed up with Wall Street shenanigans, and still going strong today.

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1 reply by Madhava Setty, MD
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