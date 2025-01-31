I had been looking forward to these last two days of Senate confirmation hearings around the potential appointment of Bobby Kennedy Jr. as the Secretary of Health and Human Services. I thought he would make a great Attorney General like his father, and I was elated when President Trump signaled that he wanted Bobby to run the HHS—an appointment that would place him a couple steps above the rank once held by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of public health during the pandemic, winner of countless awards and recipient of a preemptive pardon from President Joe Biden for any crimes committed in the last decade.

I tuned in to watch Senator Bernie Sanders use his precious time to show the Finance Committee large posters of infant clothing sold by the organization Kennedy once led instead of letting Kennedy answer questions that required nuanced responses. I couldn’t watch anymore.

I would thoroughly enjoy watching him occupy the top spot in public health after listening to four years of Big Pharma have their way with the hearts and minds of the public and the medical establishment by controlling the PSAs coming from the CDC.

But let’s be real. It doesn’t matter if Kennedy gets confirmed or not. Establishment mouthpieces and doctors who urged their patients, young and old to trust the science and inoculate their bodies with mRNA technology, won’t change their minds about “the science” if new positions come from a department headed by a Trump appointee.

More importantly, even if Kennedy gets sidelined, the majority of people in this country have opened their eyes. Kennedy won over 500 thousand votes in the Presidential election even though he urged his followers to vote for Trump and not him.

Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump probably won him the popular vote and potentially the whole enchilada. We will never know for certain how important Kennedy’s support of the Trump campaign was, but it seems obvious that Trump’s support of Kennedy’s position has ignited the public’s desire to make America healthy again. As Kennedy implied in his opening statement, the American dream is only really possible for an America that is healthy.

Confirmation or not, I predict that we will never see what we saw happen in 2021 again, at least not in my lifetime. The cat is out of the bag.

If the medical establishment had any sense, they would support Kennedy’s confirmation. What good are future, safe and effective therapies going to be if no one trusts the agencies of public health that endorse them? Unless there is a well-informed skeptic at the reins, most people aren’t going to trust the CDC and FDA again.

We are watching a public slowly awake from a slumber, or a lengthy operation under deep anesthesia. Where am I? And what just happened to me?

Is Kennedy just a crazy anti-vax nutjob that will cause measles and polio outbreaks like the NY Times has been screaming? Or is he the most effective environmentalist on the planet today who realized some time ago that we need to address the causes of a massive chronic disease epidemic that is rooted in toxin exposure in our water, air and in what we begin injecting into our children’s bodies just hours after they are born?

Is he a predator, preying on the desperation of parents of sick children and only concerned with attention and power as his cousin, former US Ambassador to Australia and Japan, Caroline Kennedy claims in a scathing, open letter written to senators in advance of his confirmation hearing? Or is he on a mission to get the rot out of our regulatory agencies at great personal sacrifice?

Ambassador Kennedy, I believe you are not only misinformed about the basics of vaccinology and standards for safety around therapeutics and biologics, you have completely misread the state the public is in. While some may feel that your personal opinion of your first cousin’s character is germane to his assessment of scientific data, there will be more who realize that he isn’t speaking to the desperate parents you cite, he has been speaking for them, with a shaky but penetrating voice under intense scrutiny on the biggest public platforms out there. He once was the darling of the Democratic party and legacy media and enjoyed all the attention and power you believe he craves. He gave that up to do what was right and true. That’s why he’s in the spotlight again.

I invite you to enjoy this excellent essay, “A Predator’s Agenda”, which appeared on my Facebook feed this morning written by Maré Hieronimus