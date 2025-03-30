Some Context (The text of the Op-Med is included below)

In the days following Robert F. Kennedy’s appointment to lead the Department of Health and Human Services last month I was disappointed but not surprised to see so many of my colleagues in medicine wince at the prospect of having the chief “misinformation” spreader during the Covid pandemic take charge of public health in America.

“This could only happen in a Trump administration”, one doctor friend wailed, “we’re f****d!”

It’s stunning. Five years later so many medical professionals continue to believe that the CDC did a commendable job and things would have been much worse if it weren’t for the leadership of Drs. Fauci, Birx, Collins, Walenski, Jha and others.

Over the last few years substack has emerged as one of the few platforms which allowed independent authors to publish their work free of censorship. Much of my opinion has been informed by doctors, scientists and researchers like Jessica Rose, Sasha Latypova, Igor Chudov, Meryl Nass, A Midwestern Doctor, Steve Kirsch, Robert Malone, Reid Sheftall, Mathew Crawford, James Lyons-Weiler, Norman Fenton and many others.

I would consider these folks to be at the leading edge—exploring the limits of what can be known and making educated guesses about where the science will eventually lead. But my interest has always been about informing those on the “trailing edge”, the folks that are aware that something isn’t quite right about what we have been told but don’t know where to begin or even how to be objective.

It’s been my feeling that until the trailing edge gets more informed nothing is going to change much. Regular folks have to be able to push their indoctrinated primary care physicians to challenge their own understanding. Once enough doctors start to question the narrative coming from the CDC and FDA these three letter agencies will eventually lose their sway over public health. That’s the only way Big Pharma’s stranglehold over public health could shatter.

But something quite remarkable happened. In an astounding twist of fortune, Bobby Kennedy Jr. took control of these agencies almost overnight. The problem is that the million or so physicians in this country are still mired in their ways. What’s the point of having a change in policy coming from the top if doctors don’t trust anything coming from a Kennedy HHS?

From Wikipedia:

“Doximity is an online networking service for medical professionals. Launched in 2010, the platform offers its members curated medical news, telehealth tools, and case collaboration. Doximity has two million registered users including 80% of physicians in this country”.

Most doctors I know receive articles from Doximity regularly. Doximity also publishes opinion pieces— “op-meds”. Doximity informs a lot of doctors on the trailing edge. Would they be willing to expose their subscribers to a different perspective on Kennedy’s appointment to lead public health?

Last month I submitted an opinion piece about why I was excited at the prospect of a Kennedy HHS and why I chose to work for Children’s Health Defense during the pandemic. Kennedy had been championing sensible strategies while the medical establishment hadn’t. Covid outcomes in this country, among other things, confirm this.

An editor at Doximity eventually got back to me. They were interested in my connection to Kennedy’s work but didn’t want to publish it. They wrote:

“Hello Dr. Setty, Thank you for your submission. While we have decided to pass on publication as-is, if you are ever interested in revising and resubmitting, or writing something new, we are definitely open to reconsidering. For this current piece, we try to avoid going too deeply into post-mortems on COVID, as that topic (among others) stirs up a lot of commentary that is not always civil. If you'd instead like to focus more on your personal experience (with his program or how your experience in and out of clinical medicine has influenced your opinion), we are open to reconsidering.”

In other words, they wanted me to explain why I thought Kennedy was right without mentioning why the two million medical professionals to whom they cater had been wrong. Maybe then they would consider running it.

I thought about it for about thirty seconds before respectfully declining. A touchy-feely piece about my personal experience with his “program” without data or citations would have no teeth. I wrote back to them and basically said that the medical establishment needs a firm slap in the face if they ever want to regain the public’s trust. What is the point of a “networking platform” like Doximity if they can’t be the market place of ideas for the medical community at large? What, I asked them, is their mission?

The Op-Ed as published in Doximity

I didn’t expect to hear back from them. But I did. To their credit they agreed to run the piece if I would provide citations to my key claims. They retained the right to change the title of the article and perform line and copy editing. Here’s the article in full. (Doximity didn’t like the original title: “A Different Perspective on the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of HHS”):

“Some Questions I Am Asking, Five Years Out from COVID”