An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2d

Also, even when the scientists developing a vaccine are full of integrity, mistakes can be made in the manufacturing process. And mistakes can be made by the nurses who administer them.

Stellar post as usual!

Reply
Share
6 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
Sanjoy Mahajan's avatar
Sanjoy Mahajan
1d

On whether vaccine research "replaces older problems with new ones," I'd have said no. For the question contains the unexamined, dangerous premise that vaccines have solved problems.

Vaccines are poisons, and nothing but. They cause cancer, dementia, autism, allergies, and almost every chronic disease of mankind. Reductions in disease mortality are due, not to vaccines, but to better sanitation, housing, diet, and working conditions -- to class war from below.

Vaccine "scientists" obscure this social history, because vaccines are class war from above.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Madhava Setty, MD
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Madhava Setty, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture