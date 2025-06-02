A Message to Paying Subscribers
Thank you for your support. I am suspending billing for the moment.
I will be devoting my time to a new research/writing project that will demand my attention for a while. I have “paused” all paying subscriptions to An Insult to Intuition.
The thrust of this newsletter has been to expose the duplicity of the media and our “trusted” institutions of science, specifically around the events of 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic.
I believe a referendum around these topics is in play. While much work still needs to be done, I am confident that the public at large is starting to emerge from their slumber.
I will continue to publish here whenever I am able.
With gratitude,
Madhava
PS Please leave your thoughts in the comments!
Thank you for all the work that you have done! You present and pose very interesting topics and allow the topics to resonate with us and bring forth our ideas that spark a great dialouge here. Looking forward to your continued and value work and your next project.
Best of luck on your writing project, can’t wait to read it. And it does feel like the ice is breaking on 9/11 and Covid. We will walk in the sun someday.