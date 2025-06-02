I will be devoting my time to a new research/writing project that will demand my attention for a while. I have “paused” all paying subscriptions to An Insult to Intuition.

The thrust of this newsletter has been to expose the duplicity of the media and our “trusted” institutions of science, specifically around the events of 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

I believe a referendum around these topics is in play. While much work still needs to be done, I am confident that the public at large is starting to emerge from their slumber.

I will continue to publish here whenever I am able.

With gratitude,

Madhava

Please leave your thoughts in the comments!