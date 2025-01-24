Spear, Kennedy & Setty

Yesterday, January 22, CNN reported in an article titled “Trump administration directs federal health agencies to pause communications” that the new President “has directed federal health agencies to pause external communications, such as regular scientific reports, updates to websites and health advisories, according to sources within the agencies.”

CNN went to the “experts” to tell their (now dwindling) audience what this means.

“Not a day goes by when CDC isn’t tracking a potential threat to our health,” Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and former acting director of the CDC said in a statement. “Right now they are letting us know about bird flu in cows, birds, and people. Every time there is an outbreak involving a food, they let us know how to avoid getting sick. They let us know where diseases are occurring around the world that could affect our health here or if we travel. Cutting off communications from CDC puts our health at risk and prevents our doctors, nurses, and public health leaders in our communities from doing their jobs. I urge the administration to quickly lift the pause.”

The problem is, Dr. Richard Besser, is that the CDC sucks at what it is supposed to be doing. If the CDC is so good at recognizing potential health hazards, why aren’t they investigating the hundreds of thousands of serious adverse events in their own reporting systems?

To all readers of this newsletter who have appreciated my efforts to offer a level-headed perspective on what has been transpiring over the last two years, I hope you will excuse my effusive and irreverent tone on this one. Let me explain…

Four years ago, I was like most doctors. I was well read on matters in my own speciality. When it came to disease prevention and control I looked to the CDC, just like all sensible non-medical people. I was suspicious of the confidence they were placing in the new mRNA shots—the Pfizer trial clearly demonstrated more harm than benefit and you didn’t need to be an expert in vaccines or respiratory borne illnesses to see this. It was all about basic arithmetic. But I still wasn’t ready to openly challenge the management of the pandemic response.

Then, the CDC published this MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report) in March 2021 which stated that mask mandates were associated with a decrease in the daily growth rate of Covid-19 infections. I knew that this was impossible. I have worn a surgical mask on my face for 40 thousand hours. I know very well what they can and cannot do. There is no way that mask mandates would have any effect on the spread of Covid-19. How did they possibly arrive at this conclusion?

The answer is obvious if you know a little calculus and are willing to download reams of data and do some number crunching. I explain their devious means of arriving at a specious conclusion here:

The authors of the MMWR weren’t stupid. They were being deceptive. You have to be pretty smart to think that you can fool most people. Most people. Not everyone was fooled.

That’s when everything shifted for me. Six months later I applied for a job at RFK Jr’s Children’s Health Defense, one of the few sources of information and analysis that was actually accurate. They were looking for reporters. Stefanie Spear, managing editor for The Defender, their on-line newsletter, hired me as their Senior Science Editor instead.

I have worked as a dishwasher, cafeteria worker, actuary assistant, software developer and eventually director of a department of Anesthesia. This was the hardest job I ever had. Somebody had to explain complicated topics to a public that was being manipulated by a vastly profitable industry that exerted their influence over the media, editorial boards of venerated medical journals and our own agencies of public health. The only way to overturn their hegemony would be to win public support. In order to that, the public had to be educated first.

By that time I had already realized that most medically trained professionals were too programmed to ever question their authorities. It was going to take a grass roots movement. CHD was in a unique position as they were an independent organization that could be censored but not be de-platformed.

I remember telling Ms. Spear in our first conversation that I was confident that we would eventually prevail because the truth was on our side. It was just a matter of time. A few days later, Spear offered me a salary one fifth of what I was making as a clinical anesthesiologist. CHD was on a shoestring budget, but she was able to make it work because of a recent donation from Steve Kirsch.

Three years later CNN now reports the gag order on the CDC, FDA and NIH came from my old boss:

“The first direction Tuesday was given by Stefanie Spear, a deputy chief of staff at HHS who joined the agency this week, according to the Post. Spear was the press secretary for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his 2024 presidential campaign.”

So to you, Dr. Rochelle Walensky who urged parents to inoculate their children with mRNA “vaccines” knowing that no long term safety studies were done and that no outcome benefit was demonstrated by initial testing, and to you Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins who collaborated to silence the voices of thousands of medical professionals who supported Jay Bhattacharya and the Great Barrington Declaration, the organizations which gave your opinion legitimacy have been finally silenced by those who were censored at your behest.

And to you, Dr. Richard Besser, you need not fret. Communications from these agencies will resume once they are staffed by people who know what the hell they are talking about.

The people of this country have spoken.