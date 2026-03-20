An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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SmithFS's avatar
SmithFS
4d

Why is everyone in the Anti-War movement picking on Tulsi now, like a total focus on Tulsi? The simple truth is if she stood up for the truth she would be fired and replaced with one of the neocon toadies who would be just lovin' the prospect of starting WW3 because in their version of the Bible that will usher in The Savior, and then we'll have Paradise.

Same may be true of JD Vance, he has to play along if he has any chance of ever changing things.

I would rather keep those two in the background, hoping that deep down they're one of us but are waiting for the best opportunity to cause a drastic change. Such secret revolutionaries are more often than not the ones that facilitate revolution, not the very loud and vocal ones on the outside.

If you want to pick on someone pick on one of the many Neocon Minions of the Central Bank cult who are really calling the shots on this Iran misadventure.

We are being set up for another Covid style economic debacle. Disaster Capitalism at its finest.

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15 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
4d

Thank you, and I agree that the ethical thing for Tulsi Gabbard to do now would be to resign along with Joe Kent. Some say she's walking a thin line to hold on to her job and that eventually Trump will fire her anyway. One way of parsing her answers to Senator Ossoff's questions is that she was being very cagey to make sure all future blame on this debacle of a war goes to Trump and not her. She said "we gave the President all the inputs, ....." and the decision on whether there was an imminent threat was his alone. So without contradicting him or disagreeing with his decision, which would have been the honest and honorable thing to do, she cleverly distanced herself from future culpability. Sad to see, as I used to be a fan of hers, too.

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1 reply by Madhava Setty, MD
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