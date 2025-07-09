This promotional video from the AAP appeared on X this week. Do you trust her?

Here’s my response:

This is a very bad look for you AAP. Why would a medical organization be against getting the conflict of interest out of our regulatory bodies? Why would it be against radical transparency? Why, in forty years, have YOU not demanded a properly powered retrospective study comparing health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, you know, in the interest of wanting to do the right thing?

The National Vaccine Injury Compensation fund has awarded $4.6 billion to families of vaccine injured kids since you pushed for liability immunity for vaccine manufacturers in 1986. You’re not advocating for children’s health. You’re advocating for vaccines.

It only takes a couple of brain cells to see that even if you win this lawsuit you will turn even more of the public against you and me.

I’m a doctor and a father of healthy vaccinated children. And, this kind of PSA is appalling to me and should be to all medical professionals everywhere. My guess is your pharma overlords will reel you in. The last thing they want would be for the evidence to be shown in open court. That’s the same reason why they never sued Kennedy for his book “The Real Anthony Fauci”.

Back off. Let the Secretary do the job he was asked to do. Stop ruining the reputation of those of us doctors who learned something in our training.

Madhava Setty, MD