An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Shohl's avatar
David Shohl
Jun 17, 2023

Wow, great story writing -- grabs the attention and I couldn’t put it down until I reached the punchline.

Thanks for the lift

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Treelily's avatar
Treelily
Jun 17, 2023

Many teachers, gurus and saints talk about this illusion that pretty much all of humanity is caught up in, which is particularly so in the current western culture. I hadn’t heard of using laughter and jokes to hone our awareness and mindfulness to see the illusion, so I’m very grateful for this essay. Light- heartedness is, unsurprisingly, missing all over in these grim times. Yet maybe this is exactly what is needed. Tyranny and control hates being ridiculed or laughed at; it much prefers fear and despair. Light- heartedness takes nothing too seriously, opens our hearts to the pain of others, improves our immune system, and makes others want to hang out with us. It sounds like a huge win all round.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Madhava Setty, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture