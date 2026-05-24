An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
7d

I know Bobby. He is the same warrior he always was. Those of you with "all or nothing" instincts (and I respect and understand that) hate the fact that the PREP act still exists at all with regard to spikeshots. But do not get confused with the PREP exclusion for a tiny group of people (those in quarantine) who WANT to take an (admittedly mixed blessing/curse) drug for the next six weeks. You could not have issued a more limited, patient-centric, non-threatening and non-coercive to anyone rule...and for those who want it it was the fastest way to get it in when it might make a difference. (We all know it might not, but this is a patient choice only PREP exclusion.) Everyone recoils when you say "Oh no, he invoked PREP" and that is understandable. But go read the actual action and you will see how limited it actually is both in time and effect. Do not confuse this minor blip with the bigger issues or throw the baby out with the bathwater.

In the horrible world of politics, one must often do things that are unpalatable because vast forces of money are arrayed against one. The whole vaccine issue is one of those. But RFK Jr has, often quite cleverly, circumvented these forces by doing end runs that in hindsight are even cleverer than I at first thought. When he was appointed my comment was "It is far easier to be the underdog fighting against the big bad wolf (I know, mixed metaphor) than to be the dog that caught the car. And that is where we are now. Whatever Bobby gets done will be more than you will see over the next 20 (or more) years so let us hope he lasts as long as he can stand it and does as much as he can. If it makes you feel better to have someone saying "all the right things" that can actually do nothing about any of them that is your right. But I am not in that camp...I prefer someone doing as many right things as are physically and politically possible. One man's opinion.

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8 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
7d

I hope Bobby can hear this message from you. Sasha Latypova offered the same message from a more alienated perspective yesterday. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/bobby-kennedy-fakes-a-pandemic-in

We need your reasoned voice and Sasha's shrill voice and everything in between. The question remains: Does Bobby know something that we don't that convinces him he will be able to accomplish his goals within a deeply corrupt administration? Or is he just seduced by power, as so many good people have been?

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2 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
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