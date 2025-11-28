In the spring of 2020 I was putting together the manuscript for a book. I had never authored anything significant prior to that time. It was to be a unique kind of book, one that would invite the reader to slow down and examine how their mind reaches conclusions. And then it would slowly unpack the deceptions behind the official story of the events of 9/11.

Unlike the handful of the mechanical engineers and scientists whom I attempted to engage about this topic, I had actually read and reread the technical documents offered by the National Institute of Standards and Technology as an explanation of why the twin towers not only fell, but fell in the manner in which they did: rapidly, symmetrically and through the greatest path of resistance into their own foot prints.

To my utter amazement, I realized that NIST did not explain why the buildings fell in that manner. In fact, they explicitly state in their executive summary in NCSTAR-1 that this was outside the scope of their investigation.

The thousands of pages of “technical explanations” can be summarized as follows:

Planes struck the twin towers The twin towers fell into their own foot prints at approximately two thirds the rate of gravity We know that planes hitting the buildings could drop the buildings in this fashion because that’s what happened after the planes hit.

The much bigger question was why were these friends with adequate training accepting such lack of scientific rigor from the organization which literally sets the standard for how science should be conducted? Especially when confronted with this:

One doesn’t have to be an engineer to see that these buildings were being destroyed from the top down by numerous and widespread explosive events. (Pay attention to the slow motion segment—explosions are occurring next to the undamaged corner column and below the purported “crush” zone)

I was stunned to realize we were dealing with much more than a lack of understanding. We were dealing with self-imposed barriers to seeing among those who should have the fewest blindspots.

The intent of the book “WOKE. An Anesthesiologist’s View” was to offer the reader some guidance in navigating their own preconceived notions before hitting them with a technical explanation of why we can know, with near certainty, that the twin towers did not fall down, they blew up.

I sought the help of the person who I felt was the world expert on these catastrophes, Richard Gage, an architect with three decades of experience with designing steel structures and the founder of Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth. This man had been tirelessly criss-crossing the globe for over a decade to offer his audiences a coherent explanation of what can be observed above. And yet, he never hesitated to help me with the technical aspects of the 9/11 chapter in my yet-to-be published book.

In our conversations we pondered what it would take for the public to be as enraged at this deception as we were. Tragically, it seemed that it would take another massive event that would catalyze an effort to challenge authority and expose their strategy to convince the public to surrender their Constitutional rights willingly.

A few weeks later, Covid happened.

After those conversations with Richard the world had endured the worst year I have experienced on my 59 years on this planet. People were isolated, hiding their faces from each other with surgical masks which I knew, from 25 years in an operating room, would do nothing in stopping the transmission of an aerosolized virus.

Eight months into the Covid pandemic the public was offered a path to return to normalcy: a “vaccine” in the form of modified RNA technology which was rapidly developed and poorly tested despite dispositive statements from the CDC that they were safe and effective.

Take it and you will be protected.

Take it and you will get a gift card to Target, free ice cream and Krispy-Kreme donuts.

Take it and we will let you travel.

Take it and we will let you keep your job so that you can provide for your family.

Take it and you will be allowed to remain in proper standing in society.

Several months into a world wide “vaccine” campaign, a podcast episode came out which offered the most powerful counterargument to the ill-conceived pandemic response to date.

In this three hour long conversation Bret Weinstein, PhD, host of the DarkHorse Podcast, brought Steve Kirsch and Robert Malone, MD to his studio to discuss, among other things, the revelatory findings of Pfizer’s lipid nanoparticle biodistribution study which was obtained through a FOIA request.

The modRNA product-infused lipid nanoparticles went nearly everywhere after rodents were injected. The heart, the lungs, the brain, the spleen, the ovaries. Wherever these things went, cells would take up the modRNA, spike proteins would be synthesized, presented to the immune system and the cells would be destroyed. It only follows that the shots must result in widespread damage at some level. Why would the FDA authorize such a product?

And why, in God’s name, are we ignoring the thousands of people (to that point) who are reporting adverse events that can be explained by what this biodistribution study reveals? It was an unmistakable feeling. I had it once before.

This is why I have, throughout the pandemic years, endeavoring to get the outspoken medical scientists (and anyone who was questioning the Covid narrative) to take the 9/11 Truth movement seriously. Compared to the misdirection around Covid, its origins, the “vaccines”, their effectiveness and safety and pandemic measures, those around 9/11 are much easier for the layperson to see. Once you see how deep the deception must run anything becomes possible.

Four and a half years after his breakthrough conversation with Malone and Kirsch, this week Weinstein hosted Richard Gage on the DarkHorse podcast. Those of you who are already aware of the evidence for a controlled demolition will already be familiar with Richard’s honed presentation of the indisputable proof that “demolishes” the official narrative. However it is Weinstein’s reaction and support which is so encouraging to me.

I am often asked what was the real intent behind 9/11 and Covid?

This is my answer:

Profits for two of the most profitable industries were only secondary benefits. The real intent was more diabolical.

Authority begets authority. One might call it a fundamental property of the metaphysical world. For some, controlling others is the ultimate goal. One would have to deduce that the systems which are in power today are driven by this goal. They have the power to control. Why then, would they ever relinquish what they have and why wouldn’t they be seeking more? Authority must beget authority.

A country whose citizens have the right to privacy and individual freedoms is authority’s primary adversary. Armed citizens in such a country will not surrender their rights without a fight. They have to be lured into surrendering them.

The first step would be to trick them into accepting surveillance of their private communication. That was the enduring result of 9/11 vis a vis the Patriot Act.

The second would be to normalize censorship. Censorship of not just “radical” ideologues, but of doctors and scientists. Once a people allow the censorship of their qualified voices we will be living in no more than a simulation of a free society. This will be the enduring result of the Covid pandemic. These are most interesting times indeed.

So to the outspoken critics of modRNA “vaccines” and mandates, I hope you will take notice and consider how important this issue is to your own mission. We need you. Now.