An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
5d

There is a reason of course for the lack of exploration in regard to this possibility and it is not a good one. Cancer treatments are the big money spinners for the Pharma industry and perhaps unconsciously, there is more money in selling a dream and a few more months or years of life, than there would be in a cure.

The power of the Pharma industry with its tentacles completely embracing Allopathic medicine where it dictates how doctors are trained and in what they are trained, and extending into the political sphere where money always talks loudest. is why drug, knife and techo toy medicine is the only modality allowed.

All diseases manifest differently in different people which says, since no generic humans exist, there must be a variety of factors at work beyond the material and mechanical and they would include emotional, psychological, spiritual, environmental, circumstantial and more. There is little to no money in the last five possible factors but an absolute fortune to be made in the first two. That is the problem and that will remain the problem as long as conventional medicine is a profit and power driven industry instead of a healing modality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JayBee's avatar
JayBee
6d

As someone recently diagnosed with and currently undergoing treatment for lymphoma, and as someone understanding at most half of what you write about here, I give you my 5 cents: First, I am missing the 'the bad cells refuse to die'/apoptosis angle that seems to be the problem in my case, maybe you can explain where that fits in here.

Then, I noticed that my doctors and pharmacists (Top 10 cancer hospital World) have very little knowledge about, nor interest in discussing, anything outside of the box, whether that's the cause of it, or supplements/diet (often even contradictory advise given) or trials that they don't participate in directly.

They fully trust in and focus upon their established diagnostic and treatment approach and their available tools only (even recommending masks, flu and Covid shots....) and I really have no choice but to do so too, and in this case also strongly do (bar the mask&'vaccine' etc. quackery, of course) in light of the good hands I seem to be in there and the apparent progress made in that particular area traditionally over the last decade.

But in light of the relatively long time between initial diagnosis and treatment start, I really also would have liked to- and wonder why I haven't even been legally able to here- at least give the Tippin protocol or something like that (cheap, no side effects) a try as well, or why no trial has been set up for that yet?

It really reminds me very much of Covid, where any such deviation from the pre-chosen gene therapy path was actively and brutally sabotaged, instead of being pursued in order to improve outcomes and maybe even make a breakthrough discovery along the way.

I also stumbled across the Burzyinski stuff by chance and again, I have no idea whether that's a scam, magic or something in between, but why the default ignorance and vilification by the pharma&=media establishment for decades, instead of just a serious effort by them to research into this properly? If it was available and less expensive, I certainly would have liked to be at least given a chance to give it a try, before starting with the traditional treatment, if that was then still needed.

So, I am grateful for the progress made in traditional oncology and that I haven't been diagnosed with cancer two decades earlier, but I am also cognizant now and disappointed that, again (Covid, HIV, 9/11, man-made climate change etc.), not everything is really being tried and pursued with an open outcome mind, aka scientifically, in this area.

I think the drivers and reasons for all that are sadly very obvious and pretty much equal to the Covid response ones on financial and human psychology levels, bar the outright malice of many if not most actors in Covid's case.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Madhava Setty, MD
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture