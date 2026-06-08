An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
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Full marks to you for allowing comments to people who do not or cannot afford to pay to subscribe. I believe more people are reached with freedom of information.

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Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
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Of course most doctors have integrity but they are also often ignorant, narrow minded and brainwashed. The system does not encourage questioning or independence of thought and it never will until the power of the Pharma companies is removed from the medical system.

There are many medical modalities and many paths to cure and healing but the Pharma industry will not allow them to be used because they will reduce profits and diminished commitment to drug treatments.

What we believe plays a major part, but it is what we believe unconsciously and may not know, which plays the greatest part. This is why some people believe consciously they will die and they do not and why others believe, for any reason, they will live and they do not.

The placebo effect is the most powerful force in medicine and even more so when medical treatments are toxic and often destructive as they frequently are in conventional, or allopathic medicine.

Everyone is different and conventional or modern medicine does one size fits all, which runs totally counter to medical experience across thousands of years and biological and physiological knowledge. But, it is the easiest way to make a profit. Something like Homeopathic medicine is very complex and generally slow, although not always. And its medicines cannot be patented and become a source of profit. So Allopathy constantly seeks to destroy it, or the Drug Lords do. Similar story with Acupuncture although that has been allowed at token levels so modern medicine can pretend it is open-minded.

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