An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Madhava Setty, MD's avatar
Madhava Setty, MD
3d

Exploration into the 9/11 topic invariably results in disagreement about "what happened" on that day. The only people on the planet who know what really happened are the ones who conducted it.

There are several reputable sources that get into the weeds. What Meryl and I were trying to do was to model a conversation in which we systematically and thoroughly explain what didn't happen (i.e. the official story) and how we can each know this for ourselves.

This is how I would explain my perspective to someone who was willing to listen with an open mind for an hour or so. I pointed out what was irrefutable and what was speculative. There was very little reference to third party sources which cannot and should not be granted infallible status.

We are at a point where large "truth" movements are ready to come together to challenge the propaganda coming out of corporate media with regard to their coverage of deep structural events. I believe we are at a tipping point because only a minority of the public devotes the time and effort to look into topics like these for themselves. They trust the majority to get it right. Once we have the majority there is very little the orchestrators of events like these can do. Their days are numbered. That is the vision which I hold.

As always, all are free to comment, but the spirit of this post is about coming together around what didn't happen.

Thank you all for reading, subscribing and commenting.

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Laila Selk's avatar
Laila Selk
3dEdited

It's about time we connect the conspiracy dots, ALL of them, and especially the ones which make us feel the most uncomfortable. Can't tell you how many firefighters, many of whom I worked with for over 10 years in the Palo Alto FD, want to ignore what's staring them in the face. ALL of these government sponsored conspiracies are connected. While I disseminated 9/11 truth for the last 20 years, I would let people know that they're arguing with Newton's laws of motion, not me. Thank you for keeping the conversation about 9/11 truth/lies alive so that those who want to awaken can do so more easily.

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