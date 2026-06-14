Five years ago I began working for Children’s Health Defense as the Senior Science Editor for The Defender, the organization’s online newsletter. I hadn’t had any experience as an editor. Neither was I an epidemiologist or virologist.

I got the job because I was a doctor and was willing to say something about the obvious distortion of “the science” unfolding in front of our eyes. In other words, there weren’t a whole lot of candidates for the position.

It was the fall of 2021 and our corrupt public health agencies were pushing the public to take a third dose of modRNA to combat an RNA virus that had already mutated into strains that escaped immune systems that were trained to respond to the ultra specific antigen target of the shots several times. That’s what viruses do. Any meager benefit of a booster was dwarfed by side effects and adverse events. I couldn’t believe that doctors weren’t saying anything.

Then again, this was no different from what had been happening around the 9/11 event for years. Engineers and people with physical science backgrounds were lobotomized by a governmental “investigation” which ran counter to basic laws of motion. Those who should know better ignored their own sensibilities and training didn’t just stay quiet, they brandished their degrees to claim expert status to squelch the voices of those who were right all along.

Those who demand adequate vaccine safety and efficacy testing, transparency around adverse events and accountability of three letter health agencies have a lot in common with those in the 9/11 Truth movement. We are fighting a system that distorts the facts, uses scientific institutions and legacy media to create legitimacy around consensus opinion that is obviously wrong to usher in more control, censorship and ultimately, suffering among the population. Uniting these movements has been my mission for the last five years.

Last week Children’s Health Defense chose to air a segment which we recorded in the summer of 2024. Though veteran 9/11 truthers will not find anything new in this interview, it is a symbolic move and an effort to bring the tens of millions of people who are opening their eyes to the pandemic op up to speed around what really happened almost 25 years ago.

In my experience, commentary on CHD must meet very high standards. There is simply too much for them to lose. When attacking a Pharma Industrial complex with enormous influence over medical education, media, scientific publications and even its own regulatory bodies credibility is everything. The decision to air the interview grants the 9/11 Truth movement added legitimacy and exposure to a bigger audience. You can watch it here:

CHD TV: Drs. Meryl Nass and Madhava Setty discuss the 9/11 False Flag

We packed a lot into the 75 minutes for newcomers to the topic:

Why should Children’s Health Defense cover 9/11?

What can we see with our own eyes when we put aside what we were told we were watching?

How does a gravitational collapse of the twin towers (the official story) defy laws of motion?

How far away from Ground Zero were human remains found?

How was the event covered before the narrative was established?

The use of hypnotic techniques in the NYTimes (September 12, 2001 edition)

Citations directly from NIST stating that explaining why the Twin Towers collapsed in the way they did was outside the scope of their own investigation

WTC 7 (Building 7) was not hit by a plane yet fell to the ground in a matter of seconds. NIST claims that it was due to common office fires but their own simulation proves their hypothesis wrong

The eerie similarities with Operation Northwoods

The open agenda of 9/11 Commission Executive Director, Philip Zelikow, prior to 9/11

Fmr Israeli PM, Ehud Barak at BBC an hour after the North Tower fell setting the narrative this country has maintained ever since

9/11 is just one of many false flag events in our nation’s history

Conclusion

I left CHD in the spring of 2023 when RFK Jr. announced his candidacy for POTUS and returned to my clinical practice. A few months later I launched this newsletter which I use to critique establishment narratives from vaccines to CO2 driven global warming.

However my focus has always been on the misdirection around the events of 9/11.

Why?

Because it is obvious. If it is still difficult to accept the fact that our agencies of public health would exaggerate the safety and efficacy of the Covid shots because crack science writers for the NYTimes would have exposed them, an open look at 9/11 will turn your head around.

The movement for 9/11 Truth is central to all movements which challenge scientific orthodoxy. However attacking the official story of those events has always been a calculated risk. That risk isn’t what it was a few years ago. These days backing the official 9/11 story comes with serious liability to your credibility.

Why is this happening? It’s because big influencers have gone rogue and are unafraid to call it like it is. If we lived in a world driven by facts the wars following 9/11 would have never happened and we wouldn’t have shut the world down for two years over a biological threat that had a vanishingly small risk of death for the vast majority of people. Neither would we have insisted that several billion people expose themselves to a dangerous injectable over and over.

Love him or hate him, it is impossible to ignore voices like Tucker Carlson’s who command the attention of more people than corporate funded propaganda machines. Here he is sitting down with comedian Jimmy Dore breaking down the biggest lies coming from our government and the “free press”:

At minute 17, Dore talks about Noam Chomsky, the rational voice of the intelligentsia and his absurd defense of the official 9/11 account. Dore, who is also Covid “vaccine” injured, later explains the danger of trusting the experts.

Why does an independent journalist and a comedian have the power to upend public opinion? It’s because of the seeds that have been planted by the relentless efforts of organizations like CHD and the International Center for 9/11 justice.

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