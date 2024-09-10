This week I received a text from a friend notifying me that lifelong Republican and former VP Dick Cheney announced that he would vote for Kamala Harris on November 5th. After my own Google search confirmed the news (see the above image) I had to write about it, naturally.

Never-Trumpers cite Cheney as part of a growing list of Republicans who have changed teams to prevent another Trump presidency. For her part, Harris welcomed the endorsement, saying that she was honored to receive it.

To me and many others in the 9/11 Truth movement, Cheney is, at the very least, complicit in the attack on our country if not one of the masterminds of the false flag event itself, an event that threw our country into costly, bloody, lengthy and unwinnable wars against an enemy of our own creation. If there is a “deep state” Dick Cheney would probably know who runs it. His endorsement of Kamala Harris says a bit more than the public is aware of.

Who is Dick Cheney?

Rumsfeld, Ford and Cheney (From “Another 19” by Kevin Ryan)

Most Americans will recall that Dick Cheney made it into the West Wing when he and Former POTUS George W. Bush narrowly won a Presidential election in 2000 over the last Vice President to have run for the highest office in the land, Al Gore. The election was decided over much controversy when it came down to paper vote counts in the state of Florida where GW’s kid brother Jeb was serving as Governor. The Bush/Cheney combo won 271 Electoral College votes—one more than the minimum required to claim victory—even though they lost the popular vote.

Nine months into the Bush/Cheney administration Cheney’s approval rating hit a high mark of 68% soon after the events of 9/11, falling to 13% just prior to the end of his second term, according to Wikipedia.

The photo above captures a convivial moment between President Gerald Ford (who also served as a Commissioner on the rigged Warren Commission ten years prior to this photo), Dick Rumsfeld (Secretary of Defense under GW Bush) and Cheney (in a rare moment of glee).

I’m 57 years old, and I thought Dick Cheney has always looked like this:

Why was Mr. Cheney so happy back then? Could it be because he was at the verge of being appointed White House Chief of Staff at the age of 34? Dick Cheney has a remarkable record of amassing power despite seeming personal mediocrity.

Cheney was admitted to Yale University (Alma mater of his future “boss” GW Bush who matriculated there five years later) but dropped out after three semesters due to poor academic performance.

He won a seat in Congress representing his home state of Wyoming despite being convicted of DWI twice. He was subsequently re-elected four times.

He managed to get five draft deferments during the Vietnam War but somehow eventually was appointed Secretary of Defense under George HW Bush (also a notable Yalee) in 1989.

Despite having no experience in business management, Cheney was appointed CEO of a multi-billion dollar, multi-national energy and fracking corporation (Halliburton). During his tenure as CEO Halliburton was awarded government contracts worth several billion dollars which were undoubtedly due to his inside connections to the US War machine from his prior stint as Secretary of Defense.

Though initially asked to help vet Veep candidates for the younger Bush, Dick ended up as Bush’s #2.

Less than a year after assuming what is generally considered no more than a second string position in government with very little authority, Dick Cheney took the reins in directing our country’s response to the events of 9/11 twenty three years ago. Kevin Ryan, co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies and board member of the International Center for 9/11 Justice writes in his book “Another Nineteen: Investigating Legitimate 9/11 Suspects”:

“Dick was the Vice President of the United States on September 11, 2001. As the events began to unfold that day, Cheney was reported to have been whisked away by Secret Service personnel to a secure location in the White House basement levels. “It is a revealing fact that this process of securing the vice president, without asking if he agreed with the process, was not followed for the president at the same time. Instead, George W. Bush was left sitting in an elementary school classroom – a location that had been widely publicized for days before 9/11. Instead of being protected, the Secret Service allowed Bush to go on reading with children while Dick handled the “response” to 9/11. “It seemed that someone wanted the President of the United States out of the way while the 9/11 attacks were occurring. Dick’s history and his critical role on 9/11 make him a prime suspect. Therefore he should be examined closely.”

Prior to 9/11, Cheney had already racked up enough stances on controversial issues that should make today’s Democratic voter suspicious of this man’s endorsement of their candidate. From Wikipedia:

He voted against the creation of the U.S. Department of Education, citing his concern over budget deficits and expansion of the federal government, and claiming that the department was an encroachment on states' rights.

He voted against funding Head Start, but reversed his position in 2000.

Cheney voted in 1978 against establishing a national holiday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. (He reversed his position five years later)

In 1986, after President Ronald Reagan vetoed a bill to impose economic sanctions on South Africa for its policy of apartheid, Cheney voted against overriding Reagan's veto.

In 1986, Cheney voted against a non-binding Congressional resolution calling on the South African government to release Nelson Mandela from prison.

The dirtiest of his deeds though followed the 9/11 false flag. Again from Wikipedia:

He was an early proponent of invading Iraq, alleging that the Saddam Hussein regime possessed a weapons of mass destruction program and had an operational relationship with Al-Qaeda; however, neither allegation was ever substantiated.

He also pressured the intelligence community to provide intelligence consistent with the administration's rationales for invading Iraq.

He supported wiretapping by the National Security Agency (NSA)

He endorsed the U.S.'s "enhanced interrogation" torture program.

It is this last position which is perhaps the most telling. Torturing a human being cannot possibly result in any reliable information. Torture can only accomplish one thing reliably: creation of life-long enemies.

Given his record and position on this topic alone it is clear that Dick Cheney isn’t interested in protecting America; his interests are to ensure that we have enough enemies to give his shadowy counterparts in the military and surveillance complexes raison d’etres.

What kind of person would this man endorse for President of the United States? Thankfully, he has made it clear for us. To be clear, his endorsement of Kamala Harris does not mean that she is in the elite class of psychopaths like Cheney himself. She is, however, the obvious choice for forces who exert their power silently, quietly and largely invisibly. She has a record of selectively applying the rule of law, at the expense of the innocent, when it suits her purposes. To me this means that in the end Harris will bend to the will of her controllers. Those with few scruples ultimately have little to stand on when doing what is right gets inconvenient.

I hope we can keep this in mind as we watch the debate between Trump and Harris tonight, the eve of the 23rd anniversary of Cheney’s most infamous handiwork: 9/11.

For those readers who still have doubts around the events of that day, I invite you to watch this extended interview with my friend, Joe Martino, CEO of ThePulse.One and Collective Evolution. In it we present the voluminous evidence for the controlled demolition of WTC 1,2 and 7, the complicity of all trusted media sources in hiding these facts and the irrefutable citations that demonstrate that our government did not actually answer the questions the public had around the destruction of the twin towers.