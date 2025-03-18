Readers of this newsletter are aware that I have frequently criticized Dr. Paul Offit for his increasingly desperate approach to frame any skepticism of vaccine safety as unfounded and dangerous.

This morning Offit let us know how distorted his perspective is. He published this article on his substack platform titled “And Yet, It Still Moves”:

In his article, Offit reminds us of Italian mathematician and astronomer, Galileo Galilei, who was confined to house arrest for refusing to recant that there was proof, accessible to all who had the eyes to see, that the Catholic Church was wrong about some big things. Namely, the Earth was not the center of the solar system, let alone the universe; it was just one of several other planets orbiting our Sun.

Offit tells us of this poignant moment which encapsulates Galileo’s courage:

“Legend has it that after bowing to his inquisitors, he [Galileo] looked back and said, Eppur si muovo, “And yet, it still moves.” In other words, the Roman Inquisition can force me to say that the earth doesn’t revolve around the sun, but that doesn’t change the fact that it does.”

Dr. Offit seems to think that he is the lone voice of reason speaking out against a powerful and irrational “antivax” movement, hoping that he will be eventually vindicated like Galileo was (preferably not posthumously).

I think it is comical.

Offit is the de facto spokesperson for an immensely powerful lobby that has exerted its influence over its own regulatory bodies and legacy media by purchasing hundreds of millions of dollars of TV ads, i.e. positive coverage.

In other words, the obvious reality is that Offit actually is playing the role of an operative of the Papacy who sought to silence, through character attacks and claims of moral and scientific high ground, the voices of Galileo and his predecessors who earnestly and firmly advocated for transparency and an open examination of what can be observed.

In order to validate this twisted interpretation of the current state of affairs, Offit once again must resort to distorting RFK Jr.’s position on many things. He makes a series of accusations in a single paragraph:

I have left Offit’s citations intact so that if interested, one may confirm the validity of his sources. Some are from “Factcheck.org”, some misquote Kennedy, some are taken out of context and others exaggerate and cherry pick.

Briefly:

Yes. Vaccines can cause autism. Here’s Dr. Offit admitting that one cannot say that they don’t:

No vaccine is 100% safe or 100% effective. That’s a fact that we all should be able to accept. So is it fair to say that vaccines are safe and effective? It depends. Let’s say a vaccine prevents a single death from a disease for every 1000 people inoculated. If that vaccine causes a death one in 10 thousand times, one could say that it was “relatively safe and effective”. On the other hand if that vaccine causes a death for every hundred people who got it one could say that it is “not relatively safe nor effective”. Those of us who have looked into the history of polio and the polio vaccine will readily admit that there is a ton of uncertainty around this unicorn of vaccine science. Polio deaths were in decline before the vaccines were introduced. Diagnostic criteria for polio was overly broad prior to the vaccine and very narrow afterwards (resulting in fewer cases). Environmental toxins in wide use at the time were clearly the cause of some polio-like syndromes. There were horrific polio outbreaks and deaths linked to the vaccine (see The Cutter Incident). Is there any doubt that the Covid-19 mRNA shots were the deadliest vaccine ever made? No further comment necessary Unpasteurized milk is safe if it comes from healthy cows. Kennedy never said that the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 was caused by the flu vaccine (check Offit’s own reference). Perhaps the most vicious accusation Offit levels against Kennedy is claiming that Kennedy believes that SARS-COV2 was “ethnically targeted” to spare Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese. Kennedy was referencing a study that does show that the spike protein has differing binding affinity for the ACE2 receptor depending on a person’s ethnicity. As proof, Offit refers the reader to an article published in the NY Post that specifically quotes Kennedy as saying, “We don’t know whether it was deliberately targeted or not but there are papers out there that show the racial or ethnic differential and impact”.

Interestingly, in one instance, Offit refers us to a short video highlighting the work of a diligent young researcher who has written code to parse through many hours of recordings of Kennedy’s appearances to count how many times he has mentioned his skepticism around the safety of vaccines.

Wow. Good for her. Who has the time to do something like that?

To his credit, Paul Offit permits all readers to leave comments. I included the comment I left on his post below. In it I only addressed the most controversial of Dr. Offit’s accusations.

