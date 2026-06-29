In space, two aliens are talking to each other:

The first says, “The dominant life forms on the Earth have developed satellite-based nuclear weapons.”

The seconds asks, “Are they an emerging intelligence?”

The first responds, “I don’t think so. They have them aimed at themselves.”

This past weekend I went to see “Disclosure Day” for the second time in the theater. I have rarely shelled out money to see the same movie twice. This one was worth it. I wasn’t interested in the entertainment value, rather I was interested in how Steven Spielberg chose to tell the most significant story in the history of our species.

I remained seated through the ending credits, wondering if there would be a tiny little gem for the dedicated viewer (there wasn’t). I wandered out of the theater alone and was drawn into a local haunt where throngs of people were watching the final minutes of a World Cup soccer match between Ghana vs. Croatia. This, apparently, is what brings us together more than anything else.

I struck up a conversation with a young man tending bar. He was a good guy. Even though the bar was packed, he asked me what I did for a living.

“I do a lot of things”, I responded in my typical way, “but I would call myself a professional conspiracy theorist above anything else.”

I think that 9/11 was an “inside job”.

I think that SARS-COV2 was engineered and that the modRNA technology was known to be unsafe and ineffective before it was deployed upon the world.

I think that climate change is real and if there were a warming trend it isn’t due to CO2 production, yet that narrative has been used to fuel a multi-trillion dollar “green energy” initiative.

I don’t know if human beings have set foot on the moon but I am confident that at least some of the evidence offered as proof of this endeavor has been doctored.

I think that the Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex is not interested in health but in perpetuating chronic disease.

I think that the Military Industrial Complex is not interested in security for the people but in ensuring that we are involved in perpetual conflict.

I think that Central Banking is designed and wielded not to provide liquidity in times of crisis but to deplete our prosperity over generations.

Is there proof of all of these “conspiracy theories”? Yes. But it depends on one’s standard of proof. The most compelling evidence which supports my opinions on these matters is the irrational response of the mainstream experts to these heterodox views. Those who hold these views are wrong so their evidence must be fabricated. Why go any further?

When it comes to denigrating those who challenge convention, the intensity and duration of character attacks leveled at those who believe that ExtraTerrestrials have been in contact with our species and that our government has been covering it up is unmatched.

ExtraTerrestrial contact with our species is thus highly likely and probably very ancient as far as I am concerned. Secondarily, there are dozens of credible witnesses to alien contact, military whistleblowers, thousands of accounts of contact, official reports of “unexplained aerial phenomena” and, in my opinion the most important, the long history of telepathic contact made between humans and non-human intelligence.

All of these have been fabricated by attention seekers? Bruh, Please.

What would be the incentive to keep this astounding truth hidden? Many say it would be the technologies that would be unleashed upon the planet. Zero-point energy devices would obviate the need for fossil fuels. Somebody’s income stream will be jeopardized.

Perhaps more importantly, if energy was free or even cheap it would allow splinter communities to live outside of the grid and experiment with new models of socialization.

And what if devices that can generate and unleash limitless energy fell into the wrong hands?

Others posit that it would send humanity into an existential crisis. Beings far more powerful than us are out there observing us like lab technicians watching rats in a maze? Those hiding this truth must be doing it for our own good!

There is also the problem our authoritarians have if it became clear that they are not the final authority. Authoritarians loathe that and fear that that idea would take hold in the collective. If there were a global cabal, ETs would be an existential threat to them.

What makes more sense? What is your intuition telling you?

Spielberg approaches the topic much like I would have done if I were an iconic filmmaker given broad latitude and resources to tell this story. Without giving away too much of the plot, “Disclosure Day” describes one possible (perhaps plausible?) sequence of events that could lead to the moment humanity accepts the reality that we are not alone. Nearly all elements of the story have been discussed or documented in some of the lore around ET/Human interaction. He weaves together some of these threads:

The flying saucer crash in Roswell, NM 79 years ago. You can watch recorded testimony from Colonel Phillip Corso, Sr. who claimed he was present and supervised some of the activities at the crash site. Nobody but you can validate this person’s story. Do you believe him or the military spokespersons who told the public it was an errant weather balloon and mocked anyone who talked about flying saucers.

Technologies taken from that crash retrieval site and others have been sequestered in commercial aerospace or high-tech industries away from government oversight so that they could be reverse engineered away from public eyes and FOIA requests.

Elected officials have no access to the technology or the details of any of the events. Why would such secrets ever be given to people who serve no more than two, four or eight years?

The technologies in question are not simply advanced propulsion systems. These devices are able to interface with our own consciousness.

ETs are more advanced than us not just technologically, but spiritually. We simply have no idea what potential abilities highly spiritual conscious entities have. Bilocation? Remote viewing? Can they see a person’s entire life experience by gazing into their eyes? Do they know the entire history of our species, the real history, through access to what some may call the Akashic record?

“Disclosure” will never happen as a result of an act of Congress or an executive order. It will take a coordinated and extremely well-planned strategy among a faction of insiders working together for the benefit of humankind.

Despite their vastly superior technology, ETs have tried their best to allow our species to move forward (and backward and sideways) through our own decisions, never imposing themselves upon us. We on the other hand have not always been so kind to them.

Philosophical and religious impediments around disclosure are an important consideration. Many on the planet aren’t ready to confront such a reality. But then again, on what grounds do a small group of people have the right to keep such secrets?

Those on the inside who brandish such authority are traumatized at some level. Traumatized people traumatize people. We cannot expect such folks to be rational.

Spielberg attempts to meet the public where they are. There are gratuitous chase scenes and love interests to satisfy the movie goer. Perhaps the biggest leap the film takes from reality is his fantasy about legacy media. The presumption that when given earth shattering evidence the media will bring it to their audience is the epitome of naiveté.

The movie “The Age of Disclosure” is part of the Psy-OP

In contrast to “Disclosure Day” the film “The Age of Disclosure” which premiered at the South by Southwest Film festival on March 9, 2025 approaches the topic a different way.

Numerous present and former public officials candidly describe a long history of governmental suppression of the ET story. These include:

U. S. Secretary of State and acting National Security Advisor, Marco Rubio

Congressmen Kirsten Gillibrand, Tim Burchett, André Carson, Dan Crenshaw, Mike Gallagher and Anna Paulina Luna

Senator Mike Rounds

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper

Former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller

Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Christopher Mellon

Retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, former commander of the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

The film is narrated by and centers around Luis Alizondo, a former US Department of Defense employee who worked under the auspices of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP). He and fellow whistleblowers AATIP engineer consultant and parapsychologist Hal Puthoff and his collaborator Eric Davis, PhD allege, among other claims, that they discovered a secret government "Legacy Program" that investigated and concealed evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence for more than 80 years.

Unlike in “Disclosure Day”, the ETs (most often referred to in the movie as UAPs or non-human intelligence) are nearly always portrayed as a threat to National Security. The technology which they possess also poses a threat if it falls into the hands of our adversaries on this planet.

The film is about gloom and doom. ETs are a mystery. Mysteries are dangerous. Be smart. Be scared.

Almost no mention is given to the reality that if “they” have found ways to get here, they could have had their way with us at any time, but they haven’t. Wouldn’t the sane approach be to drop our anemic weapons and invite them to sit down for a cup of tea and discuss what we might learn from their history? How did they avoid self-destruction and take to the stars?

The folks who are and have been communicating with them do not represent our species. They are power hungry self-centered sociopaths who will stop at nothing to exploit the situation to gather more power through technology and secrecy. Moreover, the long list of high ranking persons interviewed are completely powerless to do anything.

The audience is being told that there is a threat of unimaginable scale in the skies above and there is nothing we can do about it.

How would Disclosure Happen?

Last month I went to the annual “Contact in the Desert” event in Indian Wells, CA. It is recognized as the largest annual gathering dedicated to UFOs and extraterrestrial phenomena. Eric Davis, Phd (Astrophysics, University of Arizona), who was a central whistleblower in “Age of Disclosure”, was one of the headliners. Davis has long been public about the USG recovery of technologies from ET crash sites. He offered nothing new at the symposium.

I went to his first lecture. After expounding on his long history of work in astrophysics and “exotic” propulsion systems and affiliation with governmental programs, the US Department of Defense and aerospace companies Davis made it absolutely clear that our government was in possession of vehicles which did not originate in our solar system.

None of this was revelatory to the impassioned attendees, but why should anyone else believe him? And why would someone with his bonafides and confirmed association with secret programs be allowed to whistleblow in the first place?

These questions were not lost on the attendees who approached him in the Q&A session respectfully at first.

How, sir, do you know that some of the materials you believe have been recovered from crash sites are not the products of human engineering which you are unaware of, especially if you insist that secrecy is maintained by ultra compartmentalization and siloing of information?

Davis, who typically speaks in sentences that last two minutes long, stammered. He vaguely referred to his own personal but limited experiences with UFOs and reports of “abductions” as proof that they are all of non-human origin.

The audience did not let him off the hook.

How, sir, do you know that some of these abduction experiences were not the product of our own manufacture, designed to push the public into a state of apprehension around this phenomena?

Davis did not answer this question either and instead warned the audience of what he saw at Skinwalker ranch in Utah, a remote area that had become a center of research after years of reports of paranormal phenomena including cattle mutilations, vicious red-eyed creatures and radiation burns sustained by witnesses to aerial anomalies. The History Channel ran a series around this story.

Demands to “Answer the damn question!” erupted from the audience. It was obvious to most what he was doing. We can appropriately speculate that Davis was serving an important role, unwittingly or not. Someone has granted him the authority to disclose a few tantalizing details as long as he pushed a narrative of fear. Every audience member I spoke with afterwards agreed. It was encouraging.

I spent most of the next day talking to attendees. They unanimously felt that ETs were here, they were mostly benevolent and our authorities had been engaged in disinformation campaigns against experiencers for decades. However when I asked people what a “Disclosure Day” would look like, I didn’t receive any clear answers from anyone.

This is where Spielberg’s movie comes in. The film offers something of much more value than evidence which, in matters such as this one, is always either accepted or dismissed based on foregone conclusions. In order to accept something of this magnitude the collective must be properly prepared. We are not there yet. We are too afraid. We are too distracted. We aren’t curious enough.

How can we get there?

We have to start telling and listening to the right stories.

Does safety require overwhelming unilateral power? Or is empathy the true source of our strength and a requirement for our evolution? Spielberg makes a good case for the latter. At the very least we cannot expect civilizations with immense technological power and temperance to introduce themselves to a people who are trigger happy and believe that pointing weapons of mass destruction at each other is necessary and wise.

We have some growing up to do before any real disclosure can happen.

Conclusion

I was elated to run into an acquaintance of mine, Rob Freeman, at “Contact in The Desert”. Rob and I met eight years ago in the desert in southern Arizona on a CE-5 protocol expedition with Dr. Steven Greer. Freeman is a film maker and entrepreneur who has devoted much time and resources traveling the world to document UAPs over the years. I had been following him on social media and took note of the fact that several years ago he began posting about a curious phenomenon called “Vision without Eyes”.

After learning the technique himself he has been training people to see without the use of their eyes. Read about his story here:

Vision Without Eyes—Our Story

He was at the conference to demonstrate. I was aware of his claims. Also, my wife has a close and trusted friend who has learned to do this. Her young children picked it up even more quickly than she did. This, however, was the first time I was seeing this—with my own eyes…

Rob’s assistant, Pat Mielke, was very adept at the technique. Pat put on a mask which completely blocked all light (I made sure of that) and began reading playing cards which I picked out of a shuffled deck. She could not have been using her eyes to “see”. I shot this (admittedly poorly composed) video at their booth:

I asked her to do it again, this time not allowing her to touch the card:

I witnessed her do this a dozen times. She was 100% accurate and she did it effortlessly and without hesitation. How could this be possible? Is this a magic trick which fooled me? Am I in on the prank?

The situation you are faced with is not unlike the ET phenomenon. What good is a video that depicts something that you are unwilling to accept as possible to begin with? Is this something that drives you to investigate more or is it wiser and more practical to dismiss it out of hand until NPR or CNN reports on it?

I believe I saw proof of a miraculous and inexplicable ability that human beings have. Perhaps the first step in understanding non-human intelligence is to examine the ideas we have about ourselves and the limitations we place on our own potential. ETs may not be as alien as we think.

Please leave your comments.