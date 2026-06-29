An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Shunyata's avatar
Shunyata
6hEdited

The movie is ridiculous and derivative.

I just watched a YouTube video and realized I can speak an alien language… so crop circles suddenly appear around me. Really?

I desperately need you to risk your life to get this video on air… but I have a 10 foot tall alien in a wheel chair that I can put in front of the camera at any time. Really?

But movie aside, let me see if I have this right:

Aliens have command of physics and energy sources that defy human understanding.

They make it here, then crash. Really?

They don’t want to be known, yet we manage see them anyway. Really?

We have the capability to understand and manage our own affairs. We need to exercise that capability. No Magical Thinking ™ involving aliens is required.

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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
4h

While I was an acupuncturist, I accessed phenomena from people's lives memorialized on their pulses. For instance, one time reading pulses before treating, I sensed cold darkness pulling downward with a sense of being buffeted while helplessly suspended. After the treatment, the patient recalled his rescue by friends after his kayak got stuck among rocks. He had lost his paddle and passed out upside down. A bifurcated pulse in first position (of three) on the left wrist can indicate a near-death experience.

Rupert Sheldrake's hypothesis of "morphic resonance" proposes that nature has an inherent collective memory. Nature operates more by habit than by fixed laws. Every species shares an invisible network (a "morphic field") that stores the group's past memories, instincts, and physical forms. Because of this, individuals unconsciously tune into and learn from the experiences of others in their species, even across vast distances.

https://www.sheldrake.org/research/morphic-resonance/introduction

Dr. Sheldrake's research on the human "sense of being stared at" from behind, "formally termed scopaesthesia, has wide implications for the nature of our minds, our vision, and the world at large. The significant positive scores in my experiments confirm that the feeling is a real phenomenon that depends on factors as yet unknown to science. Non-human animals likely also share this kind of sensitivity, giving new significance to the evolution of predator/prey relations, mating, and social systems."

https://www.sheldrake.org/research/sense-of-being-stared-at

Rather than vision being confined to the brain, Rupert Sheldrake argues that the mind extends outward into the environment, challenging the standard materialist model of visual perception. This means of seeing is very familiar for young children. The anatomical textbook view of upside-down images the brain turns right-side up somehow is convoluted to fit a flawed theory.

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