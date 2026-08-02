An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
7h

RFK Jr is now the one person with the authority to rescind the PREP Act emergency. Why isn't he doing that. A brilliant legal strategy suggested by attorney Alexis Baden-Mayer is that he could do so retro-actively. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-ended-eua-covid-vaccines-not-liability-protection-vaccine-makers/

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Brad Parsons's avatar
Brad Parsons
7hEdited

Re: "They were useful idiots. But to whom? I don’t know exactly, but clearly it was to those way above Fauci’s pay grade."

DARPA (DOD) and the scientists they worked with to develop COVID-19 and the nanotech technologies in the COVID shots. Fauci is a fall guy, but also a willing accomplice.

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