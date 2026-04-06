An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Jilli Ray Goldman's avatar
Jilli Ray Goldman
21hEdited

What a HUGE difference in childbirth experiences I had! Being yelled at and ridiculed by Beth Israel labor & delivery staff sent me into panic mode, causing Isadora's delivery to be a wildly scary and thus painful experience. Whereas our son was born in a tub by being breathed down while you played guitar. No fear. No panic. No intense pain. It seems like a simple formula.

I never believed the study that said if you had pitosin it did NOT increase the rate of a C-section. It seems like common sense to me that if you had drugs that increased your contractions and the way the baby was being unnaturally squeezed, that there would be a bigger threat to the baby's health and thus an emergency C-Section would be far more common. Thank you for doing the research and bringing some sanity back into childbirth.

Now maybe look into circumcision. 🤯

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Irene's avatar
Irene
20h

I had an amazing (even if long) home delivery of my first child in Brazil with midwives. No pain, just effort. My water never broke and i delivered her in her intact sac. It was so beautiful. Im sure the story would have been so different in a hospital.

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