An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doug Nierman's avatar
Doug Nierman
May 13

You would be a great Surgeon General. Hope it happens. Thanks for helping sort out this hullabaloo and many others. You play 6D chess and have the heart and wisdom to explain it to regular shmoes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Woodworth's avatar
Elizabeth Woodworth
8d

Thank you for writing this important article, Dr. Setty.

Dr. Jack Kruse has tweeted that RFK Jr. wanted Dr. Kelly Victory:

https://x.com/drjackkruse/status/1920238141845188941?s=46&t=ENUaA4b8I-9RHUup3Np2hw

This would make more sense. Why?

In my day, working as the head information specialist in a large public health agency, we revered the Surgeon General, Dr. Everett C. Koop, in the 1980s during AIDS. He had a very strong medical background and had been appointed by President Reagan. He rose to prominence for his outstanding work: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/C._Everett_Koop

He did wonders over tobacco and smoking. As a true professional he was above political issues. I think you are right, Dr. Setty, about Casey Means, who has absolutely none of the stature of Dr. Koop, and I do think that RFK Jr. was right to select Dr. Kelly Victory, another true professional.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Madhava Setty, MD
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Madhava Setty, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture