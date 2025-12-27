An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Roslyn Ross
5d

Re: the slowness of nurses to change their minds. The human mind changes slowly and never more so than when the humans believe that by accepting knew knowledge they will be revealing fheir failures and perhaps wrongdoings in the past.

Quite why any sane medico ever thought it was a good idea to give the system of a newborn a toxic shock barely hours after being born, for a disease common in prostitutes and drug addicts is the question never asked.

More parents are beginning to connect the dots and we can thank the Covid Jab disaster for that. But when doctors warn that solid food must be carefully introduced to a baby's system while recommending that numerous vaccines can be given in a sitting and should be given time and time and time again not just from birth now, but in utero, anyone with a modicum of intelligence is going to spot the elephant in the room.

Any medico would be hysterical if you filled your newborn's water bottle from the tap, or did not wash the bottle after use, or, as a breastfeeding mum, downed a bottle of whisky every day, but hey, fine to introduce a needle loaded with genetically modified disease and materials and a host of toxic ingredients, in combination, and in form and process impossible in nature into the totally immature immune system of a tiny baby.

I mean, think about it. The hysteria over a pregnant woman drinking a glass of wine, eating soft cheese or salami, because of impact on the foetus but totally fine to inject one or more vaccines into her body. I mean if the placenta cannot cope with a glass of wine or beer, for which the human organism has evolved over millennia, then how can it cope with vaccines for which no human body has had time to evolve for processing?

And they say it is only the smartest who become doctors. Think that furphy was put to rest. But beliefs die hard as the tragic story of Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis (born July 1, 1818 and died August 13, 1865), the Hungarian physician who discovered the cause of puerperal (childbed) fever and realised the problem could be solved by doctors washing their hands. He was demonised and destroyed by his peers for daring to question them and it took decades before finally even the most stupid of them could begin to embrace the concept of hygiene and the childbed fever slaughter stopped.

Doctors are human and when it comes to self preservation often as silly and selfish as anyone else. They will keep doing what they do until forced to stop because otherwise they have to face themselves and admit they got it wrong for a long time and failed to ask sensible questions.

Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
5d

Sadly, giving Hep B vaccines at birth is simply another example of "medical child abuse."

Health and medical personnel keep themselves willfully uninformed about Hep B vaccine science and about Hep B epidemiology.

"How convenient," said the Church Lady.

