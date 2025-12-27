I usually volunteer to work on Christmas because I know most of my colleagues would rather be at home on this holiday. The way I see it, it’s the best way to be in the spirit of giving.

It’s not such a big sacrifice on my part. The operating room is usually very quiet, and I have always had mixed feelings about this occasion.

I was raised by Hindu parents who learned about Christmas around the same time I did. They dutifully bought a synthetic, five foot tall tree from SEARS which I enjoyed putting together and decorating every year. They also made sure that there were plenty of presents for me to open on Christmas morning. Unlike most homes in our modest neighborhood, our tree remained standing in our living room well into the spring.

“It’s so beautiful. Why put it away?”, my mother would say. Christmas was that time of year when we had the opportunity to erect a pine tree upon a field of thick shag carpeting that ran throughout our tract home.

All in all, it was a lot of fun for me growing up. Of course we didn’t sit for a typical Christmas meal. My father who was (and still is) in charge of the kitchen, would spend hours preparing a sumptuous meal of various vegetable curries, rice dishes and other South Indian delicacies.

Neither did we attend Church services. It was completely a secular event for us. It was the closest my parents could get to adapting to the culture in which I was growing up. I am most grateful to them.

Now, as a parent, I have been able to off-load the logistics of gift wrapping, cooking and stocking stuffing to my wife who, interestingly enough, was loosely raised in the Jewish tradition.

Before getting into the meat of this essay I thought I would share this bit from one of my favorite comics of recent years, Nate Bargatze, which gently points fun at how far Christmas celebrations have veered from the nativity event:

Hep-B Vaccine Recommendations

Thirty minutes into my 24 hour shift beginning Christmas morning I was called to place an epidural for a woman in labor. I noticed that our hospital was still giving young mothers the same information about the need to vaccinate their newborns with the Hepatitis B vaccine (see above).

Two weeks earlier, I asked our administration why this “Vaccine Information Statement” still carried the stamp of approval from the CDC even though it was announced that this shot was no longer recommended at birth. My question wasn’t taken seriously, apparently.

I asked the Labor and Delivery nurses if they were aware of the CDC’s withdrawal of the recommendation. Only about half of them were. Among those who were aware, the fact that we were misinforming our patients wasn’t such a big deal.

One expressed frustration around the updated guidance:

“I always tell new mothers that the vaccine is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. That hasn’t changed.”

She was right. And she was willing to concede that it was wrong to imprint the CDC logo on the information we were giving to our patients. Nevertheless, she rolled her eyes. It was another hassle that had to be endured for chiefly political reasons.

I asked her why she was resistant to the updated guidance. She believed the Hep-B vaccines were safe and effective, and that conflicting advice from different sources would confuse people.

I asked her if she was aware that there have been hundreds of reports of death following vaccination with the Hepatitis B vaccine. She wasn’t, but she couldn’t believe that was the case. If injury or death of a newborn was from the shots, there’s no way we would still be giving them.

I explained that the reports were real but the deaths were never investigated. In her world, that would be impossible. She felt the same way most medical professionals (and the “educated” public) felt.

In the days following the official change in guidance the Washington Post published a flurry of articles surrounding this topic for their educated readers:

“The Biggest Shift in US Vaccine Policy”

“The CDC’s next anti-vaccine clown show is coming”

“The CDC’s change to hepatitis B vaccination is even worse than it seems”

“RFK Jr’s vaccine advisers plan biggest change yet to childhood schedule”

Apparently delaying the recommendation for a vaccine for two months after birth is an “anti-vaccine clown show”.

Coincidentally, that same morning another physician in the Boston area, Jeremy Faust, MD, who writes “Inside Medicine” on Substack published this article which recounts his conversation with a Labor and Delivery nurse about her concerns that more mothers are refusing the Hep B vaccine for their newly arrived bundles of joy:

Writes Faust:

“Recently, I asked a labor and delivery (L&D) unit nurse whether she had noticed any change in parents of newborns’ acceptance of the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine. Her answer—disturbing though not shocking—was yes. Starting almost immediately after HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s newly installed CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to stop recommending the hepatitis B birth dose for all newborns (replacing it with “shared decision-making” for mothers with negative tests for the virus earlier in pregnancy), parents’ attitudes conspicuously changed, practically overnight, she said. Before the vote, this nurse said she would often go months without running into parents refusing the hepatitis B birth dose for their infant. But in the weeks since the vote at ACIP’s meeting in early December, she is now encountering initial refusals “multiple times per week.” Fortunately, after some counseling, many or most of the parents are still convinced to do the right thing, she told me, opting to provide their infants with protection against a virus that frequently causes chronic liver disease in those who become infected before being vaccinated. (As I told Anderson Cooper on CNN recently, the birth dose of the hepatitis B vaccine virtually eliminated infant infections in the United States, while the prior strategy of targeted vaccinations for high-risk families had failed to contain the problem.) Now, this particular nurse works in a region that is a politically “Blue” stronghold. So, it’s alarming that parents have developed new suspicion toward such a safe and effective vaccine so soon after the ACIP vote but also reassuring that, with a little bit of counseling, most of them remain persuadable.”

Faust is also Editor-in-Chief of a pro-establishment on-line publication, “MedPageToday”, and has somehow attained expert status on vaccines and all things Covid despite being a relatively junior ER doc with a fine singing voice. Perhaps that’s what is needed to get onto CNN these days.

Faust, as some readers know, served as Maine’s Board of Medicine’s expert witness against Dr. Meryl Nass, whose license was suspended in early 2022. To help the BOM’s case against Nass, Faust argued that she had been endangering her patients by (successfully) treating Covid-19 with hydroxychloroquine, a fully licensed drug with proven effectiveness.

The Board of Medicine in Maine violated its own by-laws by relying upon Faust, who was neither an expert, a physician with licensure in the state of Maine, nor a doctor who could be considered a colleague with the same training as the defendant. That’s how it works when you are both the judge and jury.

Faust goes on in his Christmas day post:

“Still, she asked me for advice. “What should I tell these people?” I thought about it for a moment and improvised an answer. I suggested that when asked about the hepatitis B vaccine, she say, “the politics have changed, but the science has not.” The idea is to convey that we are the ones following the data—and that nothing in that realm has changed. This line may not work in all cases, but I hoped that it might help in at least some.”

I agree. The politics have changed, but the science has not. But what is this science you refer to, Jeremy? Jessica Rose, PhD summarized the science well here:

Rose summarizes the indisputable facts about the science this way (key graphs from her post are included below) :

How do we know these products are safe for the youngest human beings?

The two most common Hep B vaccine formulations are the Recombivax HB (Merck) vaccine and the Engerix-B (GlaxoSmithKline). Recombivax was the first of the two to obtain FDA approval in 1986. It was tested on 147 infants and children who were observed for 5 days.

Engerix-B obtained approval in 1989. This formulation relies on two studies with newborns. 299 neonates were enrolled in one and 91 in another. The observational period was four days.

I would expect that Dr. Faust would agree that these trials are powered to only capture the most common side effects and only those that occur within a few days.

How do we know these products work?

Of course the safety and efficacy trials were too small and too short to ever prove that vaccinating neonates offered any protection. Efficacy was measured by the rate of seroconversion, i.e., the presence of antibodies to the Hep B virus following vaccination. The FDA has long held that antibodies are not a surrogate for protection. That is, in fact, how they argued that even people with documented exposure to SARS-COV2 still should be vaccinated with the modRNA products. Nevertheless, seroconversion was used as proof of efficacy for the Hep-B vaccines as well as in the pediatric formulation trials for the Covid “vaccines”.

So what happened to the incidence of hepatitis B following vaccination at birth?

Not much. There has been very little decline in infant morbidity from Hepatitis B since the universal at birth recommendation for the vaccines.

This slide quotes the CDC’s own MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report) from 1991 which stated that even the “selective vaccination of persons with identified risk factors…has not lowered the incidence of hepatitis B”.

So why was the incidence of Hep B in decline? Here’s are some reasons:

Dangers to neonates from the Hep-B vaccine

Over a thousand infant deaths have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) following infant vaccination:

And most deaths in these reports occurred the day of vaccination:

Perhaps this is why most countries with low levels of Hep B prevalence don’t recommend the shot:

“If adults won’t go for the shots, then give them to babies.”

If the vaccines were not properly tested for safety and did not demonstrate any measurable benefit, why then did the public accept the vaccine in the first place? Answer: it didn’t.

Back in 1991, the New York Times reported that the CDC’s ACIP decided, for the first time in its history, to recommend a vaccine to children to prevent a disease that almost always occurs in adulthood:

Summarizes the reporter: “If the adults won’t go for the shots, then give them to babies”

Conclusion

I was aware of most of these facts when I challenged the Labor & Delivery nurse on Christmas. Her response was reasonable.

“There’s no way we would be recommending these things if all this were true.”

Exactly my point.