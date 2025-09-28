I had the honor of opening the three day event earlier this month. We were very excited. It was going to be live-streamed to the biggest audience we have ever had. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) was to appear on the first evening. Former Congressmen Curt Weldon and Dennis Kucinich would speak on the second. Tucker Carlson was to make an appearance on 9/11 to kick off his five part series on the subject.

A few weeks before Ted Walter, Executive Director of the International Center of 9/11 Justice and I went to an event hosted by The Grayzone, an independent media platform founded by Max Blumenthal, a hard-hitting critic of the current Israeli regime. We talked to Max and co-hosts Aaron Mate and Anya Parampil face to face.

Would they be interested in exploring the 9/11 psyop? They weren’t. However when they learned that we had caught the attention of Senator Johnson and Tucker Carlson they showed some interest. Could this be the year where the American public finally opened their eyes?

And then, before the cameras began to roll, we learned that Charlie Kirk was assassinated at an event in Utah that afternoon.

At the time I knew very little about him. I thought he was just a right-wing podcast host with a big following. I didn’t know that he had the ear of the President. I didn’t know of his close ties to the Israeli government and pro-Israeli factions in America. I didn’t know that he urged Trump to not attack Iran’s nuclear facilities. I didn’t know that he had been asking questions about October 7th.

I didn’t know that another misdirection of a major event was unfolding in front of us.

The movement for a reinvestigation of the 9/11 events is part of a much broader uprising against the corruption of science, media, intelligence agencies and our governing bodies. Contextualizing it properly was to be my contribution. As it turns out these opening words were perhaps more salient than I had realized at the time…

“250 years ago, just a few miles from my home near Concord MA, a skirmish broke out between a group of colonial militias and British troops. Nobody knows for sure what exactly happened that day, but two months later the Continental Congress unified militias around Boston to form the Continental Army.

This army liberated the colonies from the British Empire to form a new country, these United States of America.

Those armed men who engaged British soldiers that day would have never known that their actions would lead to an experiment in true self-governance after centuries of various versions of autocratic power in the Western Hemisphere.

We will never know the exact details of what transpired that day. History, our stories of the past, are invariably written by whoever is in power today.

I am most interested in what was going through the minds of those patriots earlier that day and in the days and weeks prior. Where did they convene to discuss and plan? In meeting houses like this one? What was said?

I think we can make a pretty good guess:

Enough is enough! Somebody has to do something. If not we, then who?

I believe we are at another inflection point in the course of history right now. In the future which I envision, these three days will be remembered as an event that catalyzed very big changes in how we think about the world, ourselves and the systems to which we have been abdicating our power.

So, with that said I would like to pose a question to you: Why are you here?

A reinvestigation of the events of 9/11 is long overdue, but I am not asking what it is we wish to accomplish. I am asking why is it you who are here and not somebody else?

Ultimately, it’s because you are curious. At some point you saw or heard something about those events that captured your attention. While many shrugged their shoulders and moved on, you couldn’t look away. You were intrigued.

Curiosity is the dynamic aspect of intelligence. Without it how would our understanding of our world and ourselves ever advance? Curiosity is what drives humanity forward.

Everyone here is in a select group because of our curiosity.

In its essence, curiosity is playful. But we are not children playing under the watchful eyes of our parents. Unlike a child who is fascinated by sparkly things, we are adults who know from our own experience that broken glass is sharp and candle flames can burn.

Asking questions about 9/11 will lead to dark places. They lead to doors that many choose not to open. We, on the other hand, have been willing to confront what lurks behind them, whatever it may be.

So we are not just curious, we are courageous. You are superheroes in my book.

But that is not all. Unless you were of the rare few who saw through the lies from the very beginning, most of us have had to acknowledge that at some level we were misled and misled badly. We were believing the wrong things. Perhaps you are like me and didn’t open your eyes for a full 16 years.

Realizing that you have been misled requires humility. Only the arrogant and over confident regard humility as a weakness. Only the weak seek comfort in false certainty.

Those with inner fortitude aren’t intimidated by the thought of being wrong about something.

Our authorities do not have a good record when it comes to honesty. Their lies, whether flagrant or by omission, eventually get exposed and get forgotten over time. But the depth of their lies around 9/11 is unprecedented. Exposing these lies won’t just be an embarrassment to them. It will be an existential threat.

Lies like these cannot be kept hidden forever–unless we have a public that is not curious.

Curiosity and courage are the superpowers which pose the greatest threat to the interests which operate today. Unlike the muskets and cannons of the British Empire, these interests use misinformation, distractions and assaults on our prosperity and health. Curiosity and courage are more dangerous to them than being able to fly through the air or stop bullets with bare hands.

It is said that with great powers comes great responsibility. That too is not true.

Just look at how power is being wielded today.

We are sovereign individuals and are not subject to another’s moral or ethical code. We are here today out of our own convictions and not anyone else’s.

The Tide is Turning. There are simply too many of us out there. The Tide is Turning, it is OBVIOUS.

I distinctly remember that just five years ago challenging the fantasy we were told about 9/11 relegated you to remote corners of discussion on social media. You couldn’t bring it up in polite conversation.

Now, openly supporting the official narrative invites serious questions about your credibility. Today one’s take on 9/11 is the best litmus test of one's own sensibility as it applies to nearly every other contentious issue.

They, whoever “they” are, are trying to stop a rising tide. Rising tides are unstoppable. And so, as we open this three day symposium which has brought together researchers, architects, engineers, pilots, firefighters, family members of the victims and members of the public at large I want to remind you that we are unified at a very deep level.

We are unified through our curiosity, courage and conviction to do what we believe is right. These are things that transcend political affiliation, religion, ethnicity, skin color and every other label that those who seek to control us use to divide us.

We will prevail because we cannot be divided.

To loosely quote our friend at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Shyam Sundar, the initial conditions for a progressive collapse of the official narrative have been met. It is going down. It is inevitable.

Unlike NIST who felt that explaining how it goes down need not be a part of a governmental investigation, I think we have a pretty good idea of how the official story will get demolished in the minds of the public.

Irrefutable proof in the form of meticulous analyses, physical evidence, testimony from first responders and experts in structural engineering, demolition, firefighting and aviation will be gathered.

Independent platforms will bring this evidence to their audiences whose size rivals or exceed those of legacy media.

At the same time, these corporate funded platforms of propaganda will be facing stiff criticism around their reporting of other crises which will have exposed them as frauds on other issues. Faith in these so-called “trusted” sources will be at an all time low.

Such violations of the covenant between a free people and a free press which ostensibly seeks to hold authority in check will be exposed. Eventually this will not go unnoticed by a select few who sit in the halls of power. But rather than squelching and obfuscating our message, they will champion it.

There will be calls for disclosure from the very top.

My friends, all of this is already happening right now.

I am excited to hear from all the presenters over the next three days. Some have come a long way to be here. Some have devoted decades of their lives to this endeavor.

Tonight will be about science. Real science.

We will be hearing from Richard Gage, Ted Walter, Piers Robinson, Neils Harrit, Jon Cole and Aaron Good. These are highly, highly talented individuals who could have chosen a more convenient path in life but instead have devoted their lives to a mission of truth and integrity.

But we are not here to blindly accept what they will present tonight. We are here to listen with an open mind, curiosity and courageousness, identify where clarification is needed, integrate what they have to offer into our own understanding. We are here to learn. And hopefully use what we have learned to teach others. That is how humanity advances.

We may not agree on all the particulars. And we may never be able to know with certainty what happened that day, but we know what cannot happen.

Architects and Engineers in all their brilliance cannot design and construct buildings that are heavy enough to pulverize themselves through a gravitational collapse in a matter of seconds. How could such a structure stand to begin with?

Fires cannot burn under millions of gallons of water for three months unless a source of oxygen is present.

118 Firefighters cannot all be mistaken about what explosions should sound and feel like.

There is much, much more than that, and we will be hearing about some of these things this evening.

We may never be able to identify all the true perpetrators but we know, with 100% certainty who the biggest perpetrator was.

It was our media.

We know they have, at the very least, been complicit in perpetuating a false story. Dozens of mainstream media sources reported, in real-time, massive explosive events occurring just before and during the annihilation of the twin towers.

Yet when NIST, a branch of our own Department of Commerce, explained that there was no need to search for evidence of explosives because there were no witnesses to explosions, these same media sources stayed silent. As members of a free press, their actions were indefensible.

They are being controlled. And this is perhaps the scariest and darkest place where curiosity leads us.

Rather than being our final and most important guardian against a tyrannical authority, they are, at least with regard to this issue, in cahoots with them. Their only response is to discredit us and our intentions. They label us as seditious, pseudoscientific, feeble minded and irony of all ironies: unpatriotic.

One only has to review what transpired in the days after September 11th, 2001 to see how they manipulated us into surrendering the things we valued the most. Do you remember?

Why would these alleged hijackers do such things? Some asked.

Because, we were told, they hate us. They hate our way of life. They hate our liberty. Our freedom to do and speak as we wish.

Within weeks the public was convinced that in order to defend democracy extraordinary rendition was necessary. Confessions obtained through torture at secret CIA black sites would be admissible in court. Incarceration on mere suspicion would be okay.

We readily submitted to the idea that surveillance of communications was required now to safeguard our right to privacy in the future.

All of these provisions were neatly spelled out in, irony of ironies, the PATRIOT Act.

If our intent was to defend democracy, we lost. We lost before a single bomb was dropped or a young American soldier set foot in another land. Our brave soldiers didn’t fail. It was our cowardly leadership that did.

This movement is about more than 9/11. It is about restoring the inalienable rights of a free people granted by their creator. Rights which we surrendered because of a multi-layered attack of deception by the institutions which we trusted.

We who are here today are at the leading edge of this movement. However the power of a tide resides in the trailing edge. For every one of us who is present today there are tens of thousands who can see that at one level or another the public was misled about what took place that day.

They come from all walks of life, and they know that the opinion of experts who preside over this matter cannot be trusted.

Today there is another large group who have painfully come to realize that experts are fallible, that they can be controlled by powerful interests and are susceptible to herd mentality.

These are the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic response who were denied early, effective treatment from repurposed drugs and those who suffered injuries that were undeniably due to rapidly developed and poorly tested modified RNA products.

I would like to take this moment to address all the epidemiologists, statisticians, researchers and highly credentialed physicians who recognized the distortions in peer reviewed literature and PSAs coming from our public health institutions during the pandemic.

I have collaborated with some of you. I have learned from many more of you.

You have seen with your own eyes what happens when public institutions which serve as the final word on the science get corrupted but maintain their sway over the scientific community at large because of a media juggernaut which legitimizes their position.

You spoke out, at great risk to your reputation, your licensures, your professional affiliations and appointments. You spoke out at great risk to your livelihoods.

The researchers and scientists who have assembled here today have been fighting these same disruptive forces at the very same perils. They have been at it for twenty years or more.

I invite you to bring your attention to what will be presented this evening. You are part of the Turning Tide.

It is time that we unite around the common goal of restoring integrity to how science is done and holding mainstream media accountable.

On that note, I have a message for the journalists on the payroll of NPR, CNN, The Times, MSNBC, the Washington Post or Fox News. If you happen to be here or if you are listening in, are you going to report on this event? How are you going to write your story?

As journalists, how do you know which set of experts have it right? Is it us? Or is it the establishment experts you have showcased over the years?

If you were honest with yourself, you would have to admit that you simply cannot know. Thus the journalist’s credo is to report both sides without bias. If you don’t, who are you serving? Your audience? Or someone else?

If you choose to paint this event as a gathering of unhinged conspiracy theorists it won’t make any difference in the end. Your credibility is plummeting. It’s your grasp on reality that is slipping.

This event is being livestreamed on Redacted.

Unlike the confrontation on the Old North Bridge 250 years ago where the details have been lost to history these proceedings will be accessible to future generations. The history books of tomorrow will not look upon your record so far very kindly.”