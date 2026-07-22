James Corbett has a gift for saying a lot in a few minutes. According to YouTube his “9/11: A Conspiracy Theory” video, now 14 years old, has been viewed over 3.4 million times. The real number is probably higher. The latest polling (from 2023) demonstrate 1/3 of the US population has questions about the story we were fed. A significant portion of these 100 million have no doubt watched his five minute synopsis of what we were told went down that day.

It’s a MUST watch, especially if you know something was off but you just can’t put your finger on why:

Corbett approached the topic the way I do. We probably will never find out what exactly happened or who were involved, but one must be maniacally committed to sealing closed one’s eyes and mind to believe what we were told. There must have been a conspiracy because the official story becomes more absurd the harder you look. To put it another way, it’s absurd to think there wasn’t one.

Nonetheless, concludes Corbett about the official 9/11 account:

“If you have any questions about this story…you are a batshit, paranoid, tinfoil, dog-abusing baby-hater and will be reviled by everyone. If you love your country and/or freedom, happiness, rainbows, rock and roll, puppy dogs, apple pie and your grandma, you will never ever express doubts about any part of this story to anyone. Ever.”

Questioning the 9/11 story places you a hairbreadth away from being an accomplice to the crime yourself. That’s part of the narrative too. This is the seed which once planted can transform a frightened and confused group of people into a cult.

What about 10/7?

In his latest post James answers this question from one of his viewers:

“How certain are you that 10/7 was a False Flag?”

Corbett recorded a 32 minute long video (linked below) in response. But before assembling the evidence which implicates the “Likudniks” in transpiring to allow or abet Hamas fighters to breach the unbreachable Gaza border and commit atrocities against innocent Israelis to justify a genocide against Palestinians, James drops some deep wisdom:

“Well, of course, like any careful and intellectually honest person, I get uncomfortable with the word certain when it comes to something that I do not have direct firsthand knowledge of.”

I do too. Uncertainty is a part of everything we do not know first hand. That is a certainty.

Yet the general public’s irrational demand for unattainable certainty around heterodox perspectives commits them to accept what is decreed by court decisions, “official” investigations and reporting from legacy media as their working theory by default. But courts can be controlled, official investigations have conflicts of interest and corporate/deep state funded media have been churning out propaganda since the 1920’s.

TPUSAers clamor that Candace Owens has offered “zero” proof that Charlie Kirk, head of the most powerful conservative political organization in the country, was killed by a sophisticated hit orchestrated by a vastly powerful network of billionaires and their operatives in the government, military and media because Kirk was exposing their insidious influence over American politics, and yes, even major geopolitical events like October 7th. Only widow-hating “leftists” would believe that story if we have grainy video of a nondescript figure that roughly matches the dimensions of Tyler Robinson (and several other million people) scurrying across a roof top at UVU and Lance Twiggs stating that he heard Tyler confess. Why go with means and motive when you have hearsay from a barely credible witness giving video testimony and a gun that cannot be tied to the murder?

In other words, they are telling us that certainty is required if you dare to propose that powerful interests would conspire to eliminate an adversary but not necessary if you want a 22 year old to be put to death…

No, we cannot be certain that the events of October 7, 2023 were orchestrated by the forces who had the most to gain strategically and economically, but why wouldn’t they? And what could Hamas possibly gain from attacking a country that would surely respond brutally, especially at a time when an extreme right-wing coalition were calling the shots?

It’s the same question we ought to ask about Al Qaeda on 9/11.

Beyond that, PM Netanyahu was also facing corruption charges at the time. There is no better way for a ruler to stay out of prison than to bring their country into endless hot wars.

And…

Why were warnings from Egypt and Israeli intelligence that Hamas was up to something not heeded?

Why are IDF soldiers on record stating that they were given stand down orders that morning?

Why was the IDF response so delayed after reports of an incursion were made?

Why weren’t the reports of “beheaded babies” able to be substantiated?

Why did 500 heavily armed IDF soldiers wait 13 hours before entering Kibbutz Be'eri, the site of some of the worse violence on that day?

These were the kind of questions I was asking a few days after the event too.

Israel's 9/11 Madhava Setty, MD · October 12, 2023 It’s only been a few days since Hamas attacked Israel. It’s being called Israel’s 9/11. I agree and for reasons different from what the public is being told. Read full story

Like 9/11, the official story around 10/7 becomes more absurd the closer you look. Watch James lay out the evidence in the way that he does best:

You can follow the Corbett report here.

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