An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
3d

What do you think about the hypothesis that Israel was behind Kirk's murder, as well as 9/11 and 10/7? And for good measure, Ron Unz has a long essay about Israel's involvement in both Kennedy assassinations. https://www.unz.com/article/did-israel-kill-the-kennedies/

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1 reply by Madhava Setty, MD
Project Pens's avatar
Project Pens
3d

Great report from Corbett!

We cover the many dissenters who support your "thesis" here-

https://projectpens.substack.com/p/the-october-7-dissenters

Our very in depth report also goes very deep, with over 100 references-

https://projectpens.substack.com/p/october-7-full-research-report

If you want almost *all* the receipts, we suggest those who like the great reporting by Corbett and Dr. Madhava, dig even deeper!

It is not speculation or a preponderance of evidence. It is absurd, and in our faces. The case is closed.

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