Dr. Paul Offit's Self Destruction

Like many establishment mouthpieces who blew a gasket last week when the CDC retracted the statement from their website which read, “Vaccines do not cause Autism”, Offit responded here on substack:

How can Paul (or anyone else) take issue with the CDC correcting the record? Here he is on hidden camera explicitly stating that one can never say that MMR doesn’t cause autism:

He makes it abundantly (notice the finger wagging) clear that

“You can never really say that MMR doesn’t cause autism. But frankly, when you get in front of the media, you better get used to saying it because otherwise people hear a door being left open when a door shouldn’t be left open”

Offit basically says it all in nine seconds.

He believes that it is impossible to know whether the MMR vaccine is responsible for autism in (rare?) instances, so it is technically wrong to claim that it can never be the cause

He knows that he can never say this publicly because people may get the idea that the vaccine may not be 100% safe

This is precisely why the CDC explains their motivation to remove the statement “Vaccines do not cause Autism” in this way (emphasis mine):

“Pursuant to the Data Quality Act (DQA), which requires federal agencies to ensure the quality, objectivity, utility, and integrity of information they disseminate to the public, this webpage has been updated because the statement “Vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim. Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism. However, this statement has historically been disseminated by the CDC and other federal health agencies within HHS to prevent vaccine hesitancy.”

It says exactly what Offit stated on hidden camera. You cannot technically say that vaccines don’t cause autism, but historically the CDC had been saying that so that a door would not be left open, as Offit put it. The CDC is finally coming clean.

I expected that Offit would react badly at any sign that the CDC would take a step towards clarity and transparency. What was his argument this time? Here’s where the handwaving begins. He writes:

“The website now states, “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.” This statement takes advantage of a technicality in the scientific method that anti-vaccine activists have been using for years to promote fear of vaccines despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.”

Did you catch that? Offit thinks that there is a technicality in the scientific method. Wow. What is this technicality in the scientific method? Tell us more, Paul!

“Here’s how the scientific method works. Researchers interested in determining, for example, whether the MMR vaccine causes autism must first form a hypothesis: the null hypothesis. In this case, MMR does not cause autism.”

This is how he misleads his rabid followers. The null hypothesis is the statement that no relationship exists between a potential cause and effect. He knows that this can never be proven. Why? Because there is no way to know that with better means of detecting a relationship that one won’t be found. It is an epistemological truth which he confirms next:

“Upon completion, researchers can either reject or not reject that hypothesis. But they can never accept the hypothesis. They can never prove never.”

True. You can never prove never. But you must try to disprove it before you can say anything about the matter. If they were interested in determining whether vaccines cause autism they would design a study to prove or disprove it.

What kind of study? One that compares the incidence of autism among kids who receive the vaccines on the childhood immunization schedule to those who are unvaccinated.

If the risk of autism is increased by a statistically significant amount in the vaccinated then we will know that there is likely a relationship.

If there is no increased risk of autism in the vaccinated then we can say that there likely isn’t any causal relationship (you can never prove never)

What then can you say if no study has ever been conducted?

NOTHING. You can neither reject or not reject the hypothesis.

That’s why the CDC, pursuant to the Data Quality Act, was compelled to remove the statement “Vaccines do not cause Autism” because no such study has ever been done. That is the reason the record has been corrected.

Offit wants us to believe that there have been many such studies and provides this link. The link was not to a citation, but to another substack “Unbiased Science” which summarizes a number of studies of the MMR vaccine only, and none of which has an unvaccinated control group.

Offit co-authored more recent editions of the definitive text on Vaccines, “Plotkin’s Vaccines” with Dr. Kathryn Edwards and the “father of modern vaccinology” himself, Dr. Stanley Plotkin. Both Edwards and Plotkin plainly stated that there is no evidence to reject or not reject the null hypothesis when deposed by attorney Aaron Siri.

Paul, why didn’t your esteemed colleagues cite any of these studies you offered above?

I suggest watching this episode of the HighWire where Siri and Del BigTree put this moment into broader context. It includes the Plotkin and Edwards depositions.

THE HIGHWIRE

That is how the scientific method actually works, Paul. We know you know. Do you know that we know that you know? I don’t think you do.

And finally, Offit pretends to drive it home to his readership with a series of false equivalencies:

“Here’s another way to look at this. When I was a little boy in the 1950s, I watched the television show Superman, starring George Reeves. Superman flew. He looked down at the city below with his hands stretched in front of him (using an interlocking thumb grip) and, with his cape flying behind him, flew. When you are 5 years old, television does not lie. So, I went into my backyard, climbed onto a small chair with a towel tied around my neck to simulate a cape, put my hands in front of me (with the interlocking thumb grip) and tried to fly. Unsuccessfully. That didn’t prove that I couldn’t fly. I could have tried a million times, which also wouldn’t have proved it, each failed attempt only making it more statistically unlikely. You can’t prove the absence of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. You can only say that they were nowhere that you looked. You can’t prove that I have never been to Juneau, Alaska. (I have never been to Juneau, Alaska.) You can only show a series of pictures of buildings in Juneau with me not standing next to them.”

And in conclusion,

“If RFK Jr. wanted to be honest with the American public, he would make it clear on the CDC’s website that chicken nuggets also might cause autism, which has never been and will never be disproven.”

