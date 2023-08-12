An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Unacceptable Risk's avatar
Unacceptable Risk
Aug 12, 2023

Although in the minority, I do know lay people, like myself, who saw through the insanity and refused the Covid jab. As costly as it was (job loss), I don’t regret it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Sutton's avatar
John Sutton
Aug 12, 2023Edited

Please, don’t be too hard on yourself. The vaccination spell cast by Edward Jenner set a very deep tap root that has infected the thinking of almost everyone. Charles MacKay said it best with his observation that we humans think in herds, go mad in herds, and gain good sense slowly, one by one. A broad awakening will take a while.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Madhava Setty, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture