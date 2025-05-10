An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
May 10

There is an elephant in the room. WHY ISN'T THERE AN UNVACCINATED CONTROL GROUP?

In my experience, it could be because the study becomes unpublishable if it clearly demonstrates vaccine harms. (Not literally unpublishable, but none of the mainstream journals will consider it. I have tried. Others tell me of the same experience.)

As Surgeon General, Dr Ladapo presumably has access to the necessary Florida health data to extend the study with an unvaccinated control group. He chose not to. Maybe it's because he has an irrational prejudice against vaccines, and he doesn't want to show the world how many lives the mRNA shots have saved. That's Laxton's presumption. Or maybe politics has made vaccine safety a very touchy issue, and Ladapo is being strategic about bringing out the safety data gradually, and with impeccable statistical foundation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
Diarmuid's avatar
Diarmuid
May 10

why they must deny..(according to Charles Eisenstein)

"Why must they be wrong?(antivaxxers) Because if they are right then the whole edifice of modern society — its systems of knowledge production, its public institutions, academia, government, and the ideology of progress — must be unsound, for the core medical practice of vaccination is embedded within them. You can’t believe “We got this one item wrong” without impugning the rest of the edifice along with it."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Madhava Setty, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture