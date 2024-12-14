I had never heard of David Ray Griffin, PhD, seven years ago when my wife casually showed me a 7 second video of the Salomon Brothers building dropping like a stone on 9/11. When it finally dawned on me that I had been living in a world controlled by formidable powers that were hidden and had been steering humanity’s course for decades if not longer I was struck with a kind of fear I had never experienced before.

If there were interests that could raze three skyscrapers in Manhattan in order to mobilize this country’s war machine to destroy two countries and kill hundreds of thousands of innocent people on the other side of the world, what else were they capable of? Who would have the courage to speak out against such powers?

I was unaware of the fact that Griffin, a professor of philosophy of religion, had been openly challenging these powers for over 14 years. He had written over a dozen scholarly books and papers on the matter and had not encountered a violent end to his life.

Griffin possessed a prodigious mind and was a prolific writer. It was his courage that allowed me and others to speak and write about the subject without fear of reprisal.

However the freedom we “truthers” were given led to a greater concern. Whoever pulled off this audacious act knew that a small group of intrepid truth-speakers had no chance of penetrating the cognitive blocks of a population that could never accept that their government would allow such a tragedy to occur, let alone actively take part in such deception.

I couldn’t believe “they” would be so confident. Seven years later the secret remains hidden in plain sight, despite all my appeals to friends and colleagues, social media posts, substack articles and appearances on dozens of podcasts.

I am honored to be given the opportunity to speak at this on-line event. I hope to offer a different way of regarding 9/11, a way that can lead to hope, empowerment and unity. The event will be recorded, however if you tune in you can submit questions to a most interesting group of panelists.

Go to this link this Sunday, 12/15 at 1pm EST:

https://www.ukcolumn.org/event/second-annual-david-ray-griffin-lecture-dr-madhava-setty

From The UKColumn:

Welcome to the Second Annual David Ray Griffin Lecture, being held in honor of the eminent 9/11 scholar who contributed immensely to the pursuit of truth and peace during his lifetime.

The lecture will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2024, starting at 7:00 PM CET / 6:00 PM UK / 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 PST and will last approximately two hours. An archived video will be available shortly after the conclusion of the event.

The lecture, entitled “My Post-9/11 Awakening: A Path to Self-Liberation and Unity,” will be given Dr. Madhava Setty, a physician, former engineer, and highly regarded critic of the 9/11 and Covid-19 narratives. The lecture will be followed by a roundtable discussion.

The lecture is hosted by the International Center for 9/11 Justice and UK Column.

Program

Introduction: Dr. Piers Robsinson (5 minutes)

Remarks: Dr. Niels Harrit (10 minutes)

Lecture: Dr. Madhava Setty (45 minutes)

Roundtable: Dr. Madhava Setty, Dr. Niels Harrit, Mary Holland, J.D., Dr. Josh Mitteldorf, Frances Shure, L.P.C. (1 hour)

Audience Questions

Audience members are invited to submit questions during Dr. Setty’s lecture to be discussed afterward during the roundtable. Please email your question(s) to questions@ic911.org.

About ‘My Post-9/11 Awakening’

Defenders of the status quo continue to paint the events of September 11, 2001, as an attack on the U.S. by so-called Islamic terrorists, but there are increasing signs that this false narrative is crumbling.

Of course, for those committed to exposing the deception of 9/11, the movement toward truth and justice can seem like it is advancing at a glacial pace. But Dr. Setty believes that things may be unfolding much more rapidly than we generally believe.

In this lecture, he will draw from his experience as an engineer, physician, and outspoken critic of the 9/11 and Covid-19 narratives as well as from his understanding of the metaphysics of our collective consciousness to offer a broader perspective on where we are, how we got here, and where we’re headed.

Are we — the advocates for peace, freedom, and individual sovereignty — prepared to hasten, in the most constructive and compassionate manner, what will be a necessary but painful awakening for society? To be able to answer that question in the affirmative, Dr. Setty contends we will have to face some of our own heretofore unchallenged beliefs and unite at a much deeper level.

Speaker Bios

Dr. Madhava Setty has been a board-certified anesthesiologist since 2003. Prior to receiving his medical education and training at Baylor College of Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Setty was an engineer in the aerospace and defense industry, where he designed software interfaces between graphics engines and real-time combat training simulation and acoustic data acquisition systems under contracts with the Bundeswehr and the Office of Naval Research. Dr. Setty holds an undergraduate degree in electrical engineering from MIT. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he left his clinical practice to serve as the senior science editor for The Defender, the online publication of Children’s Health Defense. Dr. Setty is the author of WOKE: An Anesthesiologist’s View, a systematic examination of the bias in science, history, the media, and our own minds. He writes “An Insult to Intuition” on the Substack platform.

Dr. Niels Harrit served as associate professor of chemistry at the University of Copenhagen 1971 – 2009 and published more than 60 peer-reviewed papers. Since 2007 he has been actively involved in the global movement for 9/11 truth. He was the leading author of a scientific paper, published in April 2009, describing the findings of active thermitic material in the dust from the collapses of the three (!) skyscrapers of the World Trade Center. He was a member of the 9/11 Consensus Panel. Over the years, Dr. Harrit has given 400 presentations on the collapses of the World Trade Center skyscrapers in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Holland, France, Switzerland, Spain, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, China, Australia, Russia and Iceland. Since 2020 this activity has been extended to cover the false narratives of the so-called Covid-19 pandemic from a scientific perspective.

Mary Holland, J.D., is CEO of Children’s Health Defense. She has been writing and advocating for better vaccine law and policy for many years, including while she served on the faculty at NYU School of Law from 2002-19. She is co-author of two books on vaccines, “Vaccine Epidemic” and “The HPV Vaccine on Trial,” as well as several law review articles.

Dr. Josh Mitteldorf was 34 years old with wonderful adventures under his belt but no career focus, when a wise statistician friend told him, "finish your PhD in physics. Then you can do whatever you want." He took the advice to heart. Mitteldorf is best known for two controversial but insightful books on the biology of aging. He was a statistician for election integrity activists in the era when voting systems were being computerized, and he was a founding member of Scientists for 9/11 Truth in 2010. He plays piano in chamber ensembles and French horn in a community orchestra. His two daughters were among the first to be adopted from China in the 1980s. His prescription for a long life can be read at AgingAdvice.org, and his Substack is UnauthorizedScience.org. He is a local board member for Children's Health Defense (PA), and his pieces are occasionally featured in The Defender. Some of his poetry can be found at PoemHunter.com, and this month he has launched a book and web site with classical sonnets for each of the 64 hexagrams of the I Ching, available at I-Ching.guru. He has taught a weekly yoga class for 47 years.

Frances Shure, L.P.C., is retired from being a psychological therapist specializing in early trauma. She is one of the co-founders of Colorado 9/11 Truth and currently on the governing board of that group. She was featured as one of the group of psychological professionals who contributed to the video, 9/11 Explosive Evidence: Experts Speak Out, and helped to produce the video, The Demolition of Truth-Psychologists Examine 9/11. She is the author of the renowned essay series, Why Do Good People Become Silent — or Worse — About 9/11?

Dr. Piers Robinson is research director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice as well as co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies. He is also co-director of the Organisation for Propaganda Studies, convenor of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media, associated researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 Global “War on Terror,” member of PANDA and BerlinGroup21, and co-editor of Propaganda in Focus. His most recent academic appointment was Chair/Professor in Politics, Society and Political Journalism (University of Sheffield 2016–2019). He is author of The CNN Effect: the myth of news, foreign policy and intervention (Routledge, 2002), lead author of Pockets of Resistance: British news media, war and theory in the 2003 invasion of Iraq (Manchester University Press, 2010), and co-editor of The Routledge Handbook of Media, Conflict and Security (2016).