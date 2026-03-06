An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Sandra Baumann's avatar
Sandra Baumann
8d

i resonate with this line: 'We are entering territory which I enjoy exploring the most: the stuff we cannot be sure about. There are no undisputed facts. We have to use our intuition.' As a person telling a story about not fitting into societal norms... intuitions have been my guides. Thank you for your writing dear... I enjoy your curiosity.

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Alice Hesselrode's avatar
Alice Hesselrode
8d

Thank you Madhava. As always a good post. Since the staged assassination attempt in Butler I got the impression that the shadow government, or whatever you want to call it, made sure Trump would win so Trump would do their bidding . These people have no loyalty to any country. I don't know how it has not become more clear to people especially since 9/11 and the the bank bail outs in 2008 and most recently events of 2020 and 2021. I was 13 when Kennedy was shot and I knew then we were not being told the truth. This has been in play a long time. So I do my best to stay centered in peace, feeling my fingers on the keyboard right now and slowing my breath.

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