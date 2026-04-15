An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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susan boyce's avatar
susan boyce
1d

I believe the response you received was 'tepid' by way of ignorance. Ignorance does not mean stupid, the definition is lack of knowledge. How can anyone wrap their head around who we really are and what abilities we have unless they knew we are more than we have imagined or led to believe? I have watched the slow awakening of humankind to the knowingness of our spiritual being. We are here to remember and not repeat what did not serve us in our past lives, and many are remembering more and more each day. The Cabal is scared to death of us and are now using anything and everything to control and destroy us.

I took a course with Gregg Braden back in 2017 and he taught us about the cycles inside of cycles in time. History repeats itself if we don't learn from the past, but this time we will break that pattern and enrich our lives in all areas. He said that governments would fail, the dollar would fall, many wars would be waged, water, agriculture, precious metals and minerals, and even AI would become big issues. He also said with all this dismantling of the system we have known all our lives would regenerate into a world positive outcomes, But no government or group can do this for us, we need to be the change, we need to remember and to stand up.

Countless people have told their personal stories of being conscious and remembering who was there, what they said and what they saw, while their material being (body) was not conscious at all. We are eternal beings, having a human experience, death only comes to our material bodies.

We can self heal, ever hear of Dr Joe Dispenza? He has weeklong events around the globe and has witnessed healing of all kinds, just by thoughts and feelings alone. The Bible has written that, what Jesus did we can also do, and more. We are not flawed humans who needs drugs and doctors, although they come in pretty handy if you have a physical trauma, they shine on that end. Be still in the present moment, shut off all your electronic devices, focus on something joyful and just feel it. Don't let the rat race own you. Be still and listen to your heart. Collectively we have the power, don't live in fear,. lack or misery it only feeds the Evil.

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André Meloche's avatar
André Meloche
1d

This is a text of genuine intellectual and spiritual depth, demonstrating that the “Enlightenment ideal” and the notion of progress have been perverted by movements far more powerful than we can imagine. The human mind is intentionally limited for the purposes of control. Some Russian neuroscientists would agree with you regarding the limitations of modern science, which refuses to address phenomena that would shatter its false consensus. Science is a branch of knowledge, and the scientists who embody it should not “confine” themselves to a finite world to convince themselves that they possess the truth. What an enlightening and wise article!

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