Last year I was invited to participate in a most interesting symposium which brought together experts in fields ranging from CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currencies) to “Free Energy”, Geology to Pharmaceutical regulatory processes, anti-aging to astrophysics.

Our resumes read like some of the folks Jeffrey Epstein brought together over the years. We, on the other hand, gathered to brainstorm about how to expose and thwart a planetary coup, not plan and execute one. Some once held high positions in the Federal Government and private industry. Some were academics. We were wordsmiths, physicians and filmmakers. We were whistleblowers.

Some were survivors of satanic ritual abuse.

The organizers convened us to share our answer to this question:

What is the most important information that you believe is being hidden from the public?

Time allowed for about a dozen of us to formally explain and defend our opinion. The presentations were informal but thought-provoking and some, profoundly disturbing. In the end it became clear to me that we were divided into two groups, those who considered the esoteric and those who didn’t.

By “esoteric” I am referring to things which cannot be measured or verified with presently available methods. Spirits. Souls. Demons and Angels. Supernatural and/or paranormal phenomena.

I could understand why some would want to exclude such ideas from any serious conversation. Such things are not necessary to expose the mechanisms which keep humanity distracted, sick, disempowered and ignorant of basic things. There are receipts if one is willing to look and accept what is found. Why venture off into the unprovable when there are so many problems that are readily apparent, measurable and fixable if we would get our heads out of the clouds?

The reality is that there is proof of the esoteric. It all depends on one’s standards of proof. Though I have never had a personal experience that offered undeniable evidence of such things, I do have very close and trusted people in my life who have.

A rational and trusted friend told me about being in a room with a half dozen people and hearing a thunderous scream emanating from nowhere after experimenting with a “Ouija” board for a while. All who were present were freaked out and described the voice as “non-human”.

Recently another highly educated and close friend of mine recounted a story from his college days when an “odd” dorm resident told a group of friends that since he had been abducted by a “aliens” as a child he was bestowed with supernatural powers. When asked to demonstrate to the amused and skeptical group he stood with eyes closed and levitated 18 inches off the ground for several seconds before falling to the floor and became violently ill for the better part of an hour.

The only grounds upon which to not accept such accounts is if it points to something that is considered unacceptable to begin with. I happen to trust these friends more than my ability to know that something I cannot explain cannot exist.

Anesthesia: The Boundary between the Physical and Metaphysical

Accepting the esoteric is easy for me because I deal with it daily. Modern anesthesia is undoubtedly Western medicine’s greatest contribution to humanity. Without it, none of the marvelous surgical interventions could be performed. From kidney transplants to hip replacements, heart bypasses to C-sections, all require anesthesia.

What would life today be like with our smartphones, GPS systems, transcontinental flights and access to humanity’s breadth of knowledge at our finger tips if a bout with appendicitis or a complicated childbirth carried with it a significant chance of death? Or that a fall on a skateboard or slipping on ice may result in a permanent deformity of your ankle?

We’ve come to take for granted that if we need an operation we won’t have to experience it. However awareness and how anesthetic drugs affect it remains mysterious.

Anesthetists have a good understanding of dose/response relationships; we understand how the drugs we use are distributed and eventually metabolized; we know what the untoward effects are and how to treat them. Nevertheless anesthesiology is much like alchemy because it deals with the transformation of consciousness, something we know next to nothing about.

Though the western medical paradigm believes that anesthetics render our physiology incapable of being conscious, I view it differently. Our interventions render our physiology incapable of allowing consciousness to exist within the body.

I believe that consciousness does not terminate under anesthesia and resume sometime later; it is continuous. Anesthetics are amnestic, so we cannot access memories of being anesthetized. Moreover if *properly anesthetized patients underwent hypnotic regression to somehow access their memories, I don’t believe they would recall being unable to move or scream while the fibers of their bodies are being dissected. I think they would recount being free of their physical form, in some other kind of space that I cannot begin to describe.

*Note: There are instances of awareness while it is presumed that the patient is properly anesthetized. These are real, rare and incredibly traumatic.

So, with that said, what follows is a summary of my presentation. It is admittedly speculative and may sound preposterous or even heretical to those of certain persuasions.

An Inexplicable Event in the Operating Room 22 years ago

I had been out of my training only a couple of years when one of the nurses in the OR asked me if I would take care of one of her dear friends who was scheduled to have a relatively minor gynecological operation in a few days. I agreed. And, I was puzzled. My partners had decades more experience than I. Why did she choose me? She explained that she knew I had “an open mind”.

I didn’t understand until the day of the procedure. Her friend was a respected member of an indigenous tribe which had been living in the area for hundreds of years. She was accompanied by three elderly women dressed in their traditional garb. After conducting my examination and answering her questions the patient made a request.

“If at any time during the operation you notice smoke leaving my body I would like you to notify my sisters immediately”

I shrugged my shoulders and readily agreed. I asked her what this signified.

“It’s a sign that my spirit has left my body. My sisters will offer me the proper guidance to return.”

Toward the end of the procedure, the OR suddenly and inexplicably became extremely humid. Calls were made to have the problem addressed immediately. Meanwhile condensation accumulated on my glasses, the monitors and, the surgical instruments. It was a major safety concern. The surgeon hastened to finish.

It wasn’t smoke. It was humidity. Nevertheless, I made another call to the control desk to have someone let the patient’s “sisters” know what was going on.

The operation concluded. The humidity was relenting. The patient emerged from anesthesia uneventfully. I left her in the recovery room and went to speak to her contingent.

“Thank you doctor. Her spirit left her body, but we were able to connect to her and guide her back.”

Later I went back to see the patient. She had no recall of the events. We never figured out what happened. I thought about it from time to time over the next fifteen or so years. It was obviously just a coincidence. After all, thousands of operations take place in the USA every day and nobody reports leaving their bodies and floating around in other dimensions.

Then again, if patients have no recall under anesthesia there’s no reason to expect them to report anything. Two decades and twenty thousand operations later I have been witness to only a handful of situations where the air quality in the OR was somehow deregulated but never to such a degree. What are the chances that such a rare event would occur immediately after such a premonition?

Why hasn’t Western Medicine Discovered the Mechanism of Anesthesia?

We have identified some of the molecular effects of anesthetics on our physiology, but we don’t know which are responsible for their remarkable ability to render people “unconscious”.

We seem to be plunging forward in our search for a mechanism while being unaware of a major blindspot: We have to understand the mechanism of consciousness before we can even hypothesize how anesthesia works.

Unlike the heart’s ability to pump blood, the kidney’s ability to regulate pH and serum osmolality, the ability of nerve cells to transmit electrical signals, the ability of our intestinal tract to absorb water and glucose or even the ability of our mitochondria to use simple sugars and oxygen to provide the energy to drive countless chemical reactions in our bodies, consciousness is not a material thing. By using our deconstructive approach to define things we will ultimately arrive at molecules interacting with other molecules. How could molecules and their interaction with each other be aware?

Yet we have identified structures in our brain which are inert in “unconscious” persons and are active in those who are aware. Hence it is more reasonable to regard these areas of the brain as structures which allow consciousness to imbue the body but not the source of it. This is what I mean by physiology allowing consciousness to exist within our bodies.

A good analogy would be a radio. What would happen if we brought a team of scientists from the 17th century into our world and asked them to figure out how a radio worked?

They would quickly realize that the mysterious voice coming through the speaker will terminate if any one of a number of the radio’s components are disconnected, but there would be no way for them to deduce that the source of the voice resides at the transmitter, far away from them.

The experts of yesteryear would begin by examining the antenna, the speaker, the batteries or even the knobs on the tuner. That’s what happens when you discount the existence of things you are unaware of, like radio waves. Why believe in invisible, “esoteric” energy fields moving through the “ether” when we can suppress and resurrect the voice by manipulating the antenna?

Consciousness is not always local to the Physical Body

While the medical orthodoxy continues to ignore the futility of searching for the source of consciousness in our brains, it is also willingly ignorant of the well documented phenomenon of Near Death and Out of Body Experiences (NDEs and OBEs) that occur during cardiac arrests. Published research by Dr. Bruce Grayson and others demonstrate that NDEs are not so uncommon during times when a patient heart stops.

While it is possible that these experiences are due to brain activity which sometimes continues while the person is being resuscitated, it is worthwhile to note that these experiences are commonly recounted the same way. The person remembers having a sense of separation from their physical form, expansiveness and peace. Why would so many people surviving this kind of unique event be imagining the same sorts of things? Survivors of these events often remember choosing to reanimate their bodies before “coming back”.

More interesting are the much rarer times where the patient remembers being outside of their body with specific recollection of events that were corroborated by people in the room (1, 2, 3). Consciousness is not always local to our physical bodies.

Consciousness does not Terminate after Death

This shouldn’t be a controversial suggestion to the billions of people who believe in a spirit or soul that transcends this bodily experience. If we have a soul it must be conscious and indestructible. That is, after all, what primarily distinguishes it from the corpse that decomposes in a casket or burns on a funeral pyre after death. (Interestingly we continue to incorrectly describe the situation. If “we” have a soul, who are “we”? Why don’t we say “I have a body” instead?)

The question is, what happens to our soul after our bodies die? Heaven behind the Pearly Gates? Interminable suffering in hell? Does it remain in a disembodied limbo for eternity? Though we may cling to a belief by way of faith, we simply cannot know from a scientific perspective which relies on objective and reproducible measurements.

That said, there is an increasing body of subjective accounts which all point to the fact that our soul will return to this realm in a different body. At least that is what has seemed to have happened to thousands of people who can recall specific details of a life previously lived.

These people are all children who began recounting their tales from the moment they learned how to speak. Their parents encouraged them to tell their stories which captured broader attention, eventually that of someone who is familiar with a family who had lost a member with a life story that shares some commonalities with the child’s account. The child and surviving members of the unrelated family are united, and the child’s recall of specific details is enough to convince the family members that this precocious child was in fact once their parent or a spouse who died some time in the past.

Dr. Ian Stevenson (former chair of the Dept. of Psychiatry, University of VA) researched and documented thousands of such accounts. Other researchers have also independently reported on this phenomenon (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

Accounts of reincarnation exist in multiple cultures (Hindu, Buddhist, esoteric interpretations of Judaism, Indigenous North American) and continents. We are left, as we are so often, with uncertainty. It could be that reincarnation is

An elaborate hoax conducted by researchers

Real but only happens to a tiny fraction of human beings

Universally true. We’ve all lived previous lives but most cannot remember them

Reincarnation is Fundamental

Given the fact that we do not know how a remarkably simple molecule like diethyl ether works, how consciousness can emerge from molecular interactions, how vivid and accurate recollection can take place when our physical bodies are technically dead and the remarkable stories of reincarnation from children from all over the world, I put my money on the last option. And thus, my perspective:

We are, at our essence, indestructible.

We either choose to or are forced into returning to this physical realm repeatedly for reasons that are unclear.

Uncertainty is an essential part of this realm. Without it there would be no mystery, and life would be less interesting.

Accepting that we are and have been reincarnating will lead to truly transformative changes. Our cultural identification, skin color, religion will be relegated to the superficial. Warfare will be seen as a perpetual state founded on the misconception that taking the lives of other people is justified because of the past deeds of that same group of people. The problem is, if we have been reincarnating we cannot know who is responsible for the tragedies and misdeeds of the past. The only sane thing to do would be to stop shooting our guns in the dark hoping to exact justice on the most culpable.

Coming to this realization collectively is the most crucial step a civilization must take before it will either use its technology to take to the stars or blow itself up.

The understanding that every person on the planet is not a just a physical body but a spirit temporarily inhabiting a body is the crucial element in either liberating or enslaving the world. If there were a secret cabal seeking to control humanity from behind “elected” authorities, public institutions and media it would behoove them to ridicule the idea that we each are limitless beings. A population that is unafraid to die is ultimately very difficult to control.

It is difficult for a person to consider that they are indestructible if they have experienced terror. And thus, fear mongering is part of the playbook too.

The Most Secret of Secrets

What might secret societies discuss behind closed doors? What is in the vast library of the Vatican to which the public has little or no access to? What is kept in the catacombs below? What would be the most highly guarded knowledge held by tiny groups of people who seek to control the rest of us? I propose it would be an understanding of how to arrange the circumstances of rebirth in human form.

Why?

First, in order to actualize a secret plot to keep people afraid, weak, reactive, distracted and constantly in conflict with each other intelligent people would have to be secretly recruited into the mission. There are no doubt intelligent people who are psychopaths who consider the lives of other sentient beings worthless and expendable. But those who retain some of their humanity would demand convincing evidence that engaging in maniacally evil and utterly selfish pursuits will not result in karmic retribution.

What kind of evidence would suffice? I don’t know. I am deducing that such evidence must exist in order to induce key operatives into pursuing such treacherous missions over multiple lifetimes.

The proposal would be intriguing to those with the right proclivities.

There’s no need to worry about such things like interminable hell! Commit to this ruthless endeavor and you will not only experience this life as an apex predator, you will live your next life in a higher echelon of the enterprise with more knowledge and power!

Second, the systems required to control a planetary population (central banking, organized religion, military industrial complexes and governments of all flavors, etc.) take more than a few lifetimes to organize, deploy and consolidate their influence. In order to conscript an army of evil-doers that operate on both the physical and metaphysical planes they would have to be shown that reincarnation is not only real but that it can be steered by those who possess a deeper understanding of how it really works.

What if it was possible to arrange the circumstances of your next birth, who your parents will be and thus their standing in the operation? Maintaining secrecy and adhering to ruthless rules of engagement would not only result in amassing fortunes for your offspring, it would potentiate the growth of systems and institutions which accumulate power and control over generations. The fruits of a lifetime of dedicated work wouldn’t just be handed down to your kids, you would come back at some time in the future to take the reins and be given more power and responsibility in the scheme.

Even more important, you wouldn’t be thrown back into the pool of “normies” who get indoctrinated by a standard education which stresses empiricism or organized religion which may offer some feel-good concepts and sensible rules of behavior but ultimately demands that you surrender your true potential to a divine power outside of yourself. Supplicate to be saved. Instead you pick up where you left off by joining the operation early in life.

I proposed that this was not only happening, it offered the most logical explanation of how a tiny few could secretly be running the world.

Imagine the power a small group of people with this kind of knowledge would have over the masses who have been programmed to think and fiercely defend the idea

that we are defined by our skin color, religion and cultural stories

that this is the only life we have been given and we must extend it and maximize our enjoyment at all costs

that the only way to have peace is to have more weaponry

that the only way to have security is to have more surveillance

that because some ideas are seditious and destabilizing censorship is a necessary compromise

that we are frail and need to be protected from the dangers of our natural environment with technology and synthetic molecules

that we take birth already guilty of committing “original sin” which can only be absolved by a higher power which exacts merciless punishments upon the unfaithful

In my view we are species that has been deeply programmed to not only accept a limited version of who we are but to shame and attack anyone who suggests otherwise.

It’s like Playing a Video Game

I believe each of us is a limitless spirit/soul that has access to a much deeper understanding of ourselves, the spark of the divine within us and our role in this sacred creation. But this understanding is largely hidden from us during our incarnation in these physical bodies. We have forgotten who we really are and have been shamed into accepting a much smaller version of ourselves.

In this sense, taking birth is akin to putting another quarter in an arcade game. But unlike the games we have created to distract us, the human experience is very real. It is reified by emotional and physical suffering and pleasure. Otherwise life would be nothing more than a vivd dream or a movie that lasts about eighty years on average.

Another key difference is that we have forgotten that we are playing a game and have completely identified with the avatar which we are temporarily animating on this plane.

Finally, although we may have a thorough understanding of the game between incarnations, we take birth knowing we will have no recollection of what the rules are. That’s part of the game we are all playing and what makes it more interesting than we realize.

If a secret “cabal” has been slowly consolidating power over the systems that run the world, they are playing by rules that are different than the ones they have tricked us into accepting. Though the vast majority of us are able to enjoy the satisfaction of helping another and our conscience and innate empathy prevent us from conducting horrid acts, we are forced to assume a competitive posture with each other because of how the world works at the moment.

We believe we have to accumulate points in the form of wealth, time, security and power. There are only so many points to go around so we have to outmaneuver others to have more for ourselves and our families. Don’t you care about your children? Eat or be eaten. There’s simply not enough for everyone. You only live once so security trumps freedom. Peace through preemptive strikes.

Adopting a different way of playing the game may seem naive, but let us not forget that the wealth and time which we fight so hard to accumulate and defend is ultimately surrendered upon the death of our bodies. If there were any “points” that would count towards the next iteration of the “game” it wouldn’t be the material we amass during our lives, yet that is what our society regards as the most important. Naiveté may not be what we think it is.

If enough people choose to play by a set of rules they will dictate how everyone plays the game. We are undoubtedly playing the game using rules that pit nation-states, cultures and people against each other.

There are obviously innumerable individuals who have refused to accept the rules who live and die in anonymity. They aren’t a threat to the status quo. But those who possess enough talent, courage and popularity to influence others are very dangerous to those who wield the real power.

We know who some of them are and what happened to them. They weren’t saints; they were imperfect people who attempted to point out the insanity in front of their eyes. They were induced to play the game by the established rules and eventually feel compelled to spill the beans. Then they get threatened. If that fails their reputations are sullied by an immensely powerful media machine which drives them to take their own life or are slaughtered in front of us by the operatives of the system they sought to expose. The murder is blamed on innocent patsies and these whistleblowers who were existential threats to the controllers in life are lionized posthumously. Elaborate funerals are arranged, monuments are erected, the public grieves, skeptics of the official story are dismissed as conspiracy theorists and the system grinds on.

JFK

RFK

MLK

John Lennon

Michael Jackson

Prince

Nicola Tesla

Charlie Kirk



There are three points which are important to consider:

We may never have the proof we are looking for. This in fact makes the “game” even more spiritually significant. If we were absolutely certain that being generous would lead to an eternity in heaven or “good karma” we enter a transactional relationship with our fate. That is much different than sacrificing for others without any assurances that it will serve us later. If we were reincarnating we would be more likely to make policy decisions that would benefit us all in the long run and not just some of us in the short run. We would also be less inclined to take up arms against each other to avenge past acts. Sensibility would lead us to less bellicosity and more towards responsible decisions about our future. Why would we want to endlessly circle the sun tormenting each other? We don’t have to know we are reincarnating. We don’t even have to believe or hope that we are. We only have to act as if we are to enjoy the benefits of this view.

If we were to accept that somewhere out there in the cosmos there are other civilizations similar to ours which have identical challenges and technologies, with clever and powerful forces that use manipulation to deceive, control and distract the masses, some of them would eventually see the sensibility in this approach to their condition.

What do you think happened to them compared to those who remained attached to existential fear, unresolvable cultural and ideological differences and competitive behavior? I’d wager that they created a more bountiful future for themselves. They would gradually redirect resources away from technologies that destroy, “sacrificing” for the disadvantaged would be regarded as an investment, more and more people would experience prosperity and in turn be more generous with each other.

Adopting this perspective would herald a distinct shift in the civilization’s collective consciousness that would permit truly transformative technologies to take root. This would be necessary for a planetary-bound society to take to the stars. If there are ETs that are flying craft across trillions of miles of interstellar space and in impossible patterns overhead they may be more spiritually advanced than they are technologically. Such technology can only be perfected and wielded by a species that despite all temptations, is incapable of blowing themselves up.

Making that kind of leap requires global cooperation. Global cooperation is only possible if cultural divides can be regarded as superficial differences. This requires reframing of history which will have been riddled with atrocities that were endured and committed by everyone at one time or another.

Reframing history, ultimately requires forgiveness. Forgiveness is the hard reset; it’s what reboots the whole system so that a new understanding of how to play the game can take root.

This brings us to the most important name not listed above.

Whether you believe that Jesus Christ was Gd in the flesh, a nice guy who walked the Earth like the rest of us or a purely mythological figure concocted by an elite class to consolidate power over a vast empire that spread over varying climes and cultures, the message attributed to him, in its essence, is a threat to those who can only maintain control if we remain divided and believe we are justified in taking up arms to expand our own interests or respond to previous and present aggressions.

Conclusion

I yielded the floor to the moderator.

While a few of the attendees were intrigued or nodded in agreement, some had been visibly impatient to move on. Most were politely silent.

I can understand why my presentation was met with a tepid response. While topics like life-after-death, consciousness and forgiveness can be entertaining after-dinner conversation, it becomes a distraction from solving the real-world problems humanity is facing. Digital IDs, implementation of a CBDC, the distortion of climate science in order to fuel a multi-trillion dollar “green” energy industry, mandating modified RNA products on our children and animals, the attack on small, independent farms, the consolidation of power in transnational organizations like the UN and the WEF, etc. etc.

It was time to move on to ideas that could be backed by evidence which could lead to actionable strategies and measurable successes.

And then we heard from two courageous women, both survivors of satanic, ritual abuse from the time they were children. Their own personal accounts confirmed everything that I have since read or heard intimated in the Epstein files and worse.

Rape. Torture of children. Infanticide. Cannibalism. They were the victims. Sometimes they had been forced to participate the rituals too. Powerful and/or easily recognizable people were the perpetrators. This wasn’t just happening on Epstein Island. This was happening all over the world. The women were from two different continents and their stories corroborated each other.

What was the point of such horrific acts on the most innocent of the innocent?

I have been in direct correspondence with one of them. Here was her response:

“It’s not just to bring the individual’s frequency to a negative state, & to adrenalise their blood. The rituals where victims are tortured are most often perpetrated in the portal spaces comprised of the crossing of multiple earth energy/ley lines. These are multi-dimensional spaces where demons can be accessed. The victim is tortured to bring those demons to inter-dimensional doorways in the portal locations. They are attracted by the screams & energy of misery. When the victim is murdered, their death opens a doorway to the dimension that the victim’s soul is a match to. Most victims are good souls who would normally go to one of the heavenly realms. Through spell casting of those perpetrating the ritual, the doorway is inverted to open a doorway to the hellish realms. This is facilitated by the victim begging for death during the torture. It is taken as consent. Once that doorway to the hellish realms is open, the incarnate humans presiding over the ritual will call a demon into the physical realm ‘to do their bidding’. The humans think the demon will come in to do their bidding, but generally the opposite is true. This explains why these idiot satanists perform these rituals out in the open where they can be discovered or filmed, when it would make more sense to do so in a secure, hidden environment. They need to do the rituals in a portal space. The most powerful of which are in nature where they are not corrupted. This also explains why most of these unaliving rituals are performed in these portal spaces on the solstices & equinoxes - this is when the earth energy/ley lines and portals would normally come into ‘harmony’. The ritual causes disharmony, further disrupting the ley energies. For millennia the natural earth energy lines of our planet have been corrupted by satanists. They have been turned into straight alignments, using piezo-electric materials formed into structures like masonic halls, basilicas, cathedrals, monuments, arenas, parliaments, court buildings, abattoirs, schools, universities & of course churches. These buildings are found dotted along these straight alignments. Through spell casting during the building of these piezo-electric structures on the natural earth energy lines, the normal clockwise spiraling magnetic frequencies of the earth energy lines are inverted into anti-clockwise frequencies, turning them into the controlled version of an earth energy line - a ley line. Catholic churches are all oriented into a ley line by a freemason using a sighting rod (ref ‘The Old Straight Track’, by Alfred Watkins, first published 1926.) This is obvious when you look at a church in the street-scape. Most often they are at a weird angle in relation to the rest of the buildings & roads. Because they are lined up with a ley/earth energy line. Proving the Catholic church is aligned with Freemasonry.”

Piezo-electric materials? Magnetic frequencies of Earth energy lines? Adrenalizing blood? Spell-casting? Freemasons? Demons??

Is this science or voodoo? Ultimately it is up to you to decide for yourself. Nevertheless, if we are to accept just some of what has been revealed in the Epstein files as valid, we are forced to ask deeper questions, like why?

I cannot accept that even a tiny group of psychopathic and deranged people would conduct such acts just because they find them titillating. Such depravity comes with risks to themselves, even if they control bodies like the FBI and the Department of Justice.

There must be some perceived gain that is worth the risk. The Epstein files may be evidence of something more sinister than a world-wide human trafficking ring used to blackmail those in power. These two women agreed that such rituals do, in fact, open portals to other dimensions through which non-human entities may be exerting their influence over humanity.

Both, by the way, have had near death experiences while being tortured which align with other documented accounts. They were outside of their physical bodies, surrounded by love and light and released from the torment they were enduring at the time. Yet they chose to come back to expose their tormenters and forever end these rituals and sacrifices.

Are we going to believe them? Or do we need more evidence? What would such evidence look like?

If we are dealing with forces that are trans-dimensional we are not going to fend them off with guns. We would have to first embody our true nature which is also transcendent. It’s a truth that isn’t just preached from pulpits, it’s coming from the mouths of babes, from the time they first were able to speak.

Is it time to start really listening?

Please leave your comments.