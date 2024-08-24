Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Environmental Attorney, former head of the Children’s Health Defense and Independent candidate for the President of the United States announced that he would be suspending his campaign and endorsing former President Donald Trump.

His move will undoubtedly draw ire from the never-Trumpers, who in my estimation, comprise the biggest chunk of the Harris/Walz base. They must. After all, what exactly is Harris running on? We don’t really know because she has never appeared on the debate stage, she hasn’t given any interviews, she hasn’t articulated any political platform. As is typical of most every Vice President, she hasn’t done anything. She does have one big thing going for her: she isn’t Trump. That is apparently enough for most Dem voters this election cycle.

This is why keynote speakers at the DNC energized their massive audience by mainly attacking the former President’s character and policies. Here’s former first lady Michelle Obama reminding us of how repugnant #45 and his temperament are (emphasis mine):

“Doubling down on ugly misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people's lives better. Look, because cutting our health care, taking away our freedom to control our bodies, the freedom to become a mother through IVF like I did, those things are not going to improve the health outcomes of our wives, mothers and daughters. Shutting down the Department of Education, banning our books, none of that will prepare our kids for the future. Demonizing our children for being who they are and loving who they love. “Look, that doesn't make anybody's life better. Instead, it only makes us small. And let me tell you this, going small is never the answer. Going small is the opposite of what we teach our kids; going small is petty. It's unhealthy and quite frankly, it's unpresidential. Why would any of us accept this from anyone seeking our highest office? Why would we normalize that type of backward leadership? Doing so only demeans and cheapens our politics. It only serves to further discourage good, big hearted people from wanting to get involved at all. America, our parents taught us better than that. We deserve so much better than that. That's why we must do everything in our power to elect two of those good big-hearted people. There is no other choice than Kamala Harris and Tim Walls, no other choice.”

To my friends and colleagues who happen to be reading this, I am not a fan of Trump or his demeanor. Like never-Trumpers, I would cringe whenever I heard him speak at a podium emblazoned with the Presidential insignia. But let us take a closer look at what the former first Lady is telling us.

Trump has signaled that he would shut down the Department of Education. That cabinet department has demonstrably failed our children over the decades. Isn’t it worth taking a closer look at why that is? Trump is signaling that in regard to our children’s education, status quo doesn’t cut it anymore.

From my understanding, Trump supports IVF.

“Taking away our freedom to control our bodies”? You mean like vaccine mandates?

By going small and being petty, Obama is alluding to Trump’s temperament. I can’t argue with the former first Lady. Trump gleefully uses new diminutives when referring to his political adversaries.

But he doesn’t have a monopoly on pettiness. It’s been the heavily funded DNC legal machine that has kept Kennedy in state courts defending the American people’s right to have a real choice in the upcoming election. The DNC knows that legal battles are exorbitantly expensive for a campaign with little special interest support. It’s been Michelle Obama’s own party’s pettiness that “serves to further discourage good, big hearted people from wanting to get involved at all.”

Despite tens of thousands of volunteers who were able to collect over a million signatures from eligible voters to get Kennedy on state ballots, it was dirty DNC lawyering that has been keeping Kennedy in courtrooms to defend the voting public’s right to have a choice on election day. These frivolous lawsuits have kept him in the courtroom and off the campaign trail. They won. Or so they think.

After a long and sincere acknowledgement of all the people who have helped put him on dozens of state ballots, Kennedy felt that he could no longer, in good conscience, proceed if he felt that he did not have a path to the White House. He understands that he has become a spoiler candidate.

Kennedy is endorsing Trump because he feels that the Democratic Party is destroying our democracy, ironically. I agree with him. He also assured his supporters that Donald Trump, unlike VP Harris, has been willing to engage with him about how to work together to fix the country’s most pressing problems. True to his campaign slogan of “Heal the Divide”, Kennedy is willing to work with whomever seeks to build bridges and not burn them.

But rather than withdrawing from contention, he assured his supporters that he would remain on the ballots in most states but would withdraw his name from swing states. It was a deft pivot. If he’s on your ballot you can still vote for him. By stepping out of the states that historically determine the eventual outcome, Kennedy believes that he would offer the Trump campaign an advantage that could prove to be the difference.

Kennedy painted a solemn picture of the state we are in as a country, beginning with the obstacles placed in his path these last 17 months. The Dems refused to hold primary debates. We should be able to see that had Biden faced him on the debate stage last year Kennedy would have secured the top spot on the ticket. So, to my Democratic friends, know that your party didn’t want you to pick your candidate—they were going to do that for you. That was the plan all along. Isn’t that why a debate was held a full two months before the convention?

Corporate controlled media has kept him off the airwaves. The last significant third party candidate was Ross Perot in 1992. Despite his independent affiliation, mainstream media platforms offered him over three dozen interviews. Kennedy has been given a total of two. Rather than giving him a voice, they have relentlessly maligned his character and falsely represented his policies and statements.

Kennedy went on to explain his opposition to the war in Ukraine reminding us that two years ago President Biden admitted that he wanted a prolonged conflict at the Russian border. He prodded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reject a peace proposal that was on the table. Why? Because our country, under Biden’s leadership, wanted to use this conflict to deplete Russia’s ability everywhere. This is not how the war has been sold to the American people. The Ukrainian people are being sacrificed to advance our country’s advantage over Russia everywhere. And we are paying for it.

Finally, Kennedy concluded with the central reason why he has been running for office: the explosion of childhood chronic disease. Citing stats off the top of his head, he made a strong case for the fact that something is wrong. Sixteen percent of Covid-19 deaths occurred in this country yet we make up just over 4% of the world’s population.

Diabetes, obesity, autism and mental illness are off the charts in this country. The reason for this is still not known but looking harder will place powerful lobbying interests from Big Pharma and Big Ag under scrutiny. These are the same interests that fund both political parties. In that sense, we do not have any choice. Our country has been commandeered by a Uni-Party which serves the same masters.

Conclusion

Kennedy’s campaign suspension and endorsement of Trump made the news almost immediately. NBC reported that some members of his family criticized his endorsement and that Senior Advisor to the DNC, Mary Beth Cahill, brushed it all aside:

"Donald Trump isn’t earning an endorsement that’s going to help build support, he’s inheriting the baggage of a failed fringe candidate. Good riddance."

As a physician, father, journalist and an engineer who has worked for the Defense Industry, Kennedy seemed to be expressing my own personal sadness and frustration about how our country works.

I care deeply about our health and the health of my children. I was outraged when content I created that was critical of our pandemic response was shadow-banned and led to warning strikes against platforms I was working with. I have personally seen how well-funded military programs can conscript the healthiest, youthful bodies and the brightest minds to fight wars and build war machines that serve deeper and darker interests.

I cannot vote for Trump. But Bobby has given me a way out. In my deeply blue state of Massachusetts, there is little chance that Harris-Walz won’t walk away with its eleven electoral votes. If he makes it onto the ballot here, I will vote for Bobby and sleep soundly knowing I have voted my conscience.