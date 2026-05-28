An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Ralph's avatar
Ralph
3d

Add to this the biological impossibility of an injection giving an effective immune response against a respiratory virus. See work by R Clancy. There is no effective mechanism. The only mechanism found has been via the lymph system, but the quantum is insufficient by a very long way. This means that mathematical projections of millions of lives saved were based on false assumptions for effectiveness in reducing in transmission.

Also, to comments elsewhere, why spend time dragging down RFK? Surely it would be more constructive to find another champion to supplement his efforts.

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Andy's avatar
Andy
3d

I’m interested to see what happens after November. I haven’t lost faith in RFKjr. There’s lots of controlled oppo trying to make him look bad.

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