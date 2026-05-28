Using flawed methodology the CDC could make a placebo look like it worked against Covid

Somewhere there is a bit of evidence that could incontrovertibly debunk half of the “safe and effective” fantasy. The evidence is in the form of a few lines of code used by CDC statisticians to calculate vaccine effectiveness.

If that is the case, a couple of keystrokes is all it will take to correct the record.

Earlier this week I published an open letter to HHS Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. It predictably received a mixed response. I can understand why some believe he has an obligation to remain (ostensibly) in charge of public health while he can.

Others interpreted my missive as a condemnation of his tenure and a demand for his resignation. It wasn’t. It was an invitation for him to take a step back and consider what exactly it would take to have a true referendum on the topic of vaccines if doctors and their medical organizations have a Pavlovian response to any information that smells like it has passed through his or his appointees’ hands.

How can we expect that he can dismantle the Childhood Vaccine Injury act of 1986 if merely dropping recommendations for the Hepatitis B vaccine at birth draws immediate blowback from the AAP (American Academy of Pediatrics) and a rabid takedown from MSM sources like WaPo? Here were a few of their stories on the matter:

“The Biggest Shift in US Vaccine Policy”

“The CDC’s next anti-vaccine clown show is coming”

“The CDC’s change to hepatitis B vaccination is even worse than it seems”

“RFK Jr’s vaccine advisers plan biggest change yet to childhood schedule”

Apparently delaying the recommendation for a vaccine for just two months after birth is an “anti-vaccine clown show”.

I am certainly not aware of all of the landmines he is tiptoeing around while trying to make lasting policy changes, but I do know what is happening on the ground through my conversations with doctors, some of whom I have known for over 25 years.

Just the mention of “Kennedy” sets off a subroutine in their programming. Eyes roll. Ears go deaf. Knowing smiles are exchanged between anyone in earshot of a conversation about him. I can accept that this happens in many places, but in a physicians’ lounge? Where is the curiosity? Where are the good-faith conversations between people with medical training who are friends??

(If you would like to see such an exchange, I invite you to go to the comments on my Facebook post about the open letter—and feel free to send a friend request!)

In other words, whatever modest policy changes he can make will surely be overturned once the next figurehead takes his place. If he cannot make any major changes why not come back and lead the charge as a private citizen like he was doing before? Tens of millions gathered around him to form the MAHA coalition which, in my opinion, has lost its way now that its leader has had to watch his tongue and make concessions that were inconceivable one year ago.

Is there anything he could do to permanently change the narrative? I believe there is.

There IS something which he can do now that might change Everything

Yesterday I had a “friendly” exchange with Dr. Jerome Adams on X. Adams is a former Surgeon General of the United States and, coincidentally, an anesthesiologist like me. Adams “respectfully” told me on the X platform that I “demonstrate a lack of understanding about the virus’s biology and our tools at the time” because I pointed out the futility and danger of vaccinating a few billion people with a product, which for the overwhelming majority of people did at best, little more than mask symptoms of Covid-19.

What, I asked him, would be the result of creating a population of people who were not protected from infection but could spread it because they didn’t know they were sick?? Isn’t it obvious that we were creating a population of superspreaders?

He told me I was wrong because

“Real-world data showed a 70–97% reduction in infection for Pfizer/Moderna against original/Alpha”

This is where any meaningful discussion comes to an end. Dr. Adams and most medical professionals trust the data coming from health agencies around the world. Heterodox opinions around vaccines, especially the Covid shots, are considered flippant (and irresponsible) primarily because they contradict the best evidence we have. This is what Jerome means by “real-world data”. Why even bother to have a conversation with someone who denies reality?

“You are a doctor who doesn’t believe data? You must be delusional. Your license should be suspended…”

The problem is that our only window into how a large population is faring as a whole comes from agencies of public health. Few medical professionals challenge the integrity of CDC scientists. Even if they did, how could they prove them wrong? They have the data, not anyone else.

This is where Mr. Kennedy comes in.

The obfuscation around the “reduction in infection” offered by the shots comes from the calculation of vaccine effectiveness, which is effectively a comparison of infection rates between the vaccinated and unvaccinated population at any given time.

I wouldn’t expect a former Surgeon General of the United States to question data coming from the CDC. In regard to Covid shot effectiveness, most people who consider themselves well informed confidently accepted the claims that they were protecting the public from the jump. Why? Because they trusted what they were told in the fall of 2020 when a miraculous “vaccine” developed at “warp speed” was proven “safe and effective” by a “massive” double blinded, randomized, placebo controlled trial.

95% efficacy in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection? A true medical miracle. Science saves. Trust it! (or else). Why would anyone who believed the trial results question the “real world data” when it became available?

“See? I’m glad I got the jab! You should too!”

Readers of this newsletter (and many others on this platform) are aware of the rampant issues with the Pfizer/BioNtech modRNA trial. Among the most glaring problems with that trial was that investigators only tested 1 in 20 people who came down with Covid-19 symptoms. And, of those who expressed Covid symptoms in the trial, the unvaccinated outnumbered the vaccinated by only 10% . The public thought they were buying a miracle measure but instead were sold a lemon (read more here).

Those who were already aware of the misdirection, on the other hand, did not hesitate to dismiss the “real world data” which purportedly proved stunning protection against a rapidly evolving corona virus. The question is, how does one prove the data wrong?

Three years ago I looked into how the CDC was determining who was included in the pool of vaccinated and who wasn’t. They were (and still are) dividing people into three groups, not two. The vaccinated, the unvaccinated and the partially vaccinated. The last group were the folks that received their primary series within the last 14 days.

How were the “partially vaccinated” doing (if there is really such a thing to begin with)? If the CDC made the effort to treat them separately, why not report on their Covid infection rates? Or better yet, report on their all cause mortality. Isn’t that the best way to know if there was a small but immediate risk of death soon after getting jabbed?

The CDC wasn’t interested in knowing (or letting us know) about such matters. But my question was, were they including Covid outcomes among the partially vaccinated in their derivation of week to week Vaccine Effectiveness?

They did not.

They were explicit in defining what constitutes a case among the vaccinated. From the CDC:

Vaccinated case with a primary series: SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen detected in a respiratory specimen collected ≥14 days after verifiably completing the primary series of an FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Any Covid outcomes (infections/deaths) among the partially vaccinated did not count against the vaccine. They must have therefore excluded the partially vaccinated from the pool of vaccinated, right?

When I scoured their website to confirm this, I noticed that they were being vague. Though they explicitly said that the population was divided into three groups and outcomes in the partially vaccinated were not included among the population of vaccinated, they weren’t so clear when telling us who was included in the vaccinated population.

Here is a screenshot from their website at the time:

“Weekly age-specific incidence rates by vaccination status were calculated as the number of cases or deaths divided by the number of people vaccinated with a primary series, overall…”

Did the “number of people vaccinated with a primary series, overall” include the partially vaccinated? Why didn’t they say “number of people vaccinated 14 days or more previously”? What do they mean by “overall”?

Is it possible that they were excluding cases in the partially vaccinated while including the partially vaccinated in the vaccinated population? The inclusion of the partially vaccinated among the pool of vaccinated while excluding any cases in that population artificially creates vaccine effectiveness where none exists.

There are three reasons why I became increasingly suspicious:

They explicitly define a “vaccinated case” but vaguely explain who is included in the pool of vaccinated people. It is peculiar that they never reported the incidence of cases/deaths in the partially vaccinated. If they were dividing the population into three groups, why not tell us the week to week infection rate among the partially vaccinated too? It’s just simple division and interesting information could be gleaned from it. After all, in order to be considered “fully vaccinated” one must first be “partially vaccinated”. I sent several written requests to the CDC asking for clarification. Several days later I received a response. They didn’t answer my simple question. Rather, in order to receive a response they insisted that I send a link to the page on their website where the vagary appeared. The page had been removed.

What’s the big deal? Would it really make a difference? It could.

For example, if this was what they were doing, this means that for the first two weeks of the vaccination campaign the vaccine effectiveness would be reported as 100% because the only cases counted would be those among the unvaccinated. Recall that Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) is defined as:

If vaccine uptake remained constant, two weeks later the infection rate among the vaccinated would be reported as half of what it really was. Distortion would persist until vaccine uptake approached zero. As long as people were still lining up to get the shot, the incidence of cases/deaths among the vaccinated would be artificially lower, making the effectiveness artificially higher. The exaggeration of vaccine effectiveness would be the greatest early on, when the “fully vaccinated” population was low and comparable to the “partially vaccinated”.

I offered a detailed explanation here:

How big a difference would it have made? The key finding is this:

Given the known week to week uptake of the primary series, this is what a vaccine with zero effectiveness (i.e. a placebo) would have looked like over time if the CDC was doing what I suspect. Notice how it matches what the public was told over the first nine months.

January 2021: “It’s 100% effective! Don’t hesitate!”

March 2021: “Effectiveness is waning but it is still highly effective! Get your shots now and have a Krispy Kreme donut on us!”

July 2021: “We always knew that boosters would be necessary…”

What if the shots weren’t as good as we were told?

At this point, we still don’t know if the CDC’s stats throughout the pandemic were accurate. The 14 day exclusion criteria was applied to those getting boosted as well. Was the CDC including them in the pool of boosted while excluding their outcomes? Is that why the “real world data” proved that the boosters were so effective too?

Then we have this paradox:

This is a graph from the UKHSA (UK Health Security Agency) showing us the unadjusted rates of Covid infection between vaccinated and unvaccinated people in September, 2021, the time where US health authorities urged the population to get their first booster. While Americans were told their primary series was “waning”, the UK data shows that the risk of infection was higher if vaccinated.

This data, though age stratified, does not adjust for any confounders. In other words, there could be several reasons why the vaccinated were faring worse. It is also possible that the vaccine was interfering with our immune systems making us more susceptible to acquiring Covid-19.

Which was it? We don’t know. That is the problem with trusting “Real World Data” like Dr. Jerome Adams does. However, something very suspicious happened over the next few months. If the effectiveness of the vaccine dwindled to zero in the UK and we are seeing the effect of confounders only, things should have stayed about the same. But by March of 2022, this is what the UKHSA was reporting:

Yes. It’s hard to see. They no longer put things into an easy to see graphic. Here’s the data in an equivalent format:

The results should be eye opening. In nearly every age group the infection rates among the unvaccinated are three to five times lower than in those who were vaccinated and boosted. It’s impossible that any confounding could account for this huge difference.

This was the last time the UKHSA ever reported infection rates between the two groups.

Here’s a question for you, Dr. Adams, how could the primary series and boosters be highly effective in preventing infection in the US but associated with skyrocketing infection rates in the UK?

Somebody’s “real world” data is corrupt.

I suspect the UKHSA got it right and we didn’t. Why else would they stop reporting on this metric while our CDC never broke stride touting the benefits of being up to date with Covid boosters?

Conclusion

Vaccine Effectiveness (VE) is measured in real-time as a vaccine is deployed across a population. When properly measured, it conveys the protective benefit of a vaccine by comparing the incidence of infection among the vaccinated to that among the unvaccinated.

There is ample reason to believe the CDC inflated the VE throughout the pandemic. It would have had three effects:

People were more compelled to get vaccinated because of the inflated benefit If vaccine uptake remains high, this magnifies and perpetuates the distortion because the more people who are in the pipeline to get vaccinated the more VE is inflated (people in the pipeline are the “partially vaccinated”) VE is a key metric used to model “lives saved”.

While Covid shot proponents insist they were safe by ignoring the hundreds of thousands of serious adverse event reports in VAERS, the discussion invariably turns to effectiveness:

“The adverse events in VAERS are not confirmed! We KNOW that they saved millions of lives!”

But do we really? “Lives saved” is not a measurable quantity; it is derived from modeling which relies on an accurate week to week VE.

Mr. Secretary, if you are reading this, I am asking for some transparency around the CDC’s methodology. Millions of record level data do not have to be uploaded for scrutiny. Safety studies do not have to be reworked and released so that they can be predictably and frivolously attacked by the medical establishment. Vaults do not have to be pried open so that secret documents can be distributed and subsequently lost.

Somewhere there is a bit of evidence that could incontrovertibly debunk half of the “safe and effective” fantasy. The evidence is in the form of a few lines of code used by CDC statisticians to calculate vaccine effectiveness.

If that is the case, a couple of keystrokes is all it will take to correct the record. “Lives saved” can easily be recalculated using an accurate VE for each group and time window. There will be no counter arguments, there will be no “expert opinion” that can defend such an error.

I urge you to bring this to the attention of your staff. It may result in only a small adjustment. Even so, a lot of people may begin to question their decision to trust the experts who apparently couldn’t get arithmetic right.

Please leave your comments.