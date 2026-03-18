An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
6d

Thank you for raising these questions. Remember how Ariel Sharon, behind the massacres of Sabra and Shatila among other claims to infamy, had a severe stroke in 2006 and allegedly went into a coma-like "existence" for 8 years, until he allegedly died in 2014.

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Krystal's avatar
Krystal
5d

True Story: I took your course in “Critical Thinking”, Dr. Setty, ….. and I admire your “Critical Thinking” here.🎯

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