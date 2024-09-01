This article highlights an essay written by a friend in the 9/11 Truth community who writes a blog called “The Chill Pill” under the pen name Sandra Jay. Ms. Jay describes her blog:

“The Chill Pill was borne out of the author's frustration with what passes for discussion today - its clichéd and predictable responses , its repetitive and parroted talking points and the woeful absence of original thought.



”To co-exist, we need dialogue - the art of balancing (sometimes very different) view points. This, in turn, requires an openness to realities other than one's one, an ability to listen and a willingness to learn; it means being curious about what makes other people tick, and letting go of the need to be right. It also asks of us the capacity to look inward, the ability to entertain an idea without having to endorse it, the honesty to question whether something is true or just a long-held belief, and a willingness to change one's mind.”

The full text of her piece is included below. Here is a link to it:

As the country is gearing up to participate in our 244 year old experiment in self-governance I find myself feeling very much alone. I have friends and family on both sides of the political aisle. I love and care about them. But I cannot sit with either side. Neither am I standing in the aisle between them. I am not in the theater at all.

I care about the same things they do. I want to live a healthy and prosperous life. I want my children to be safe, happy and inspired to be their best selves. I want a healthy planet, clean water and nutritious food. I detest war, and I love my freedom. I just don’t think that either wing of the Uni-Party is interested in these things—even though they say they are.

Why should you believe this? An honest look at where we are now compared to where we were when I was young boy growing up in the 70’s is all that is needed. It’s more difficult and expensive to put quality food in our bellies, drinking unfiltered tap water is now risky in many places, natural habitats are under relentless attack and microplastics are ubiquitous in our environment.

We are being bombarded with higher and higher frequencies of electromagnetic radiation in our homes, offices and outdoors to slake our thirst for shorter download times to keep us distracted from what is really important for our emotional and spiritual growth.

Note to Readers: If you are skeptical about the deleterious effect of 5G radiation on our physiology, a quick dive into publicly available studies used by the FDA to set the safety standards for the FCC should make you think again:

We also have been at war or indirectly involved with conflicts around the world continuously for the last two decades which we are paying for through the devaluation of our currency. Buying a modest home even after completing a graduate education is nearly impossible. The cost of health care steadily increases as our health deteriorates. Life for the average person has gotten harder and stunningly, with respect to the last few years, shorter.

It doesn’t matter if the GOP or the Dems have been in power. Both have been responsible. We have, for all intents and purposes, a Uni-Party which has created the illusion of choice while year after year it plays the same game: it uses two wings of corporate media to reinforce the story that we have two separate political parties that are alter-egos of each other, each of which can be blamed for the degradation of the quality of our lives whenever convenient.

My guess is that the futility of our situation has been slowly dawning on everyone to some extent. But like my friends and colleagues in the so-called 9/11 “Truth” movement, we have had the benefit of the frog which unexpectedly found itself thrown from the proverbial pot of uncomfortably warming water never realizing that it was slowly being cooked. That’s what happened to me in autumn of 2017 when I realized how profound the lies our government told us about 9/11 were.

Yes, the economy is important. So is border security and the lives of the innocent people dying in military conflict around the world. But is it really worthwhile to debate the proper course for our country without acknowledging that there are forces in play that were able to blow up three skyscrapers in front of our eyes and use their influence over all major media platforms to convince us to mobilize our military might to destroy two countries over two decades?

We may never know who is really in charge—but it ain’t us. The double-headed snake of the Uni-Party gives us the illusion of choice. Who inspires you more, Hulk Hogan or Oprah Winfrey? You get to choose—unless you happen to be someone who can properly contextualize the political process and realize there is no real choice.

I regard the political process as theater. Casting a vote for either ticket won’t make any real difference. The lies will be be perpetuated for another four years either way. I am a “conspiracy theorist”, a pejorative label that I wear with increasing pride every year that goes by.

I don’t presume that all “conspiracy theorists” and “9/11 Truthers” are as dismissive of the political system as I am. However in her essay Sandra Jay offers the reader an intimate look at her own story and the challenge of being an outsider.

She explains the challenge those like me are having right now:

“The independent, personalized grey zone is not for sissies, and it's definitely not the same as standing in the middle of the road. Those who take sides can at least count on half the population for support, and probably more because like attracts like and few people truly venture outside of their coloured lines, so random encounters with opposite-minded folks are, for the most part, limited to the occasional social media post or the clash with that one uncle at Thanksgiving. ​ “The equal-opportunity critics, on the other hand, get hit from both sides. And if that weren't enough, they need to practice what they preach by not knee-jerk reacting lest they be accused of creating division themselves. Oh, the irony.”

The last week has brought new twists and turns. My colleagues in medicine, whom I respect for their professionalism and daily commitment to our patient’s safety and comfort, have quietly tolerated my open support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s campaign. As long as I am not voting for “he-who-shall-not-be-named”, what’s the harm?

But alas, last week Bobby Jr. asked his supporters in battleground states to vote for former President Trump.

I don’t live in such a state, but is it still acceptable to tolerate a person like me who sees the Democratic party in its present incarnation as a greater threat to democracy than the Trump/Vance duo? That all depends. It depends on whether or not:

you listened to Kennedy explain his decision to suspend his campaign (in one of the best political speeches of this century)

you are aware of the war mongering actions of the Biden administration over the last two years in regard to Ukraine which have put us at the brink of a hot war with Russia

you are aware that Trump invited Kennedy to be his Vice President soon after the attempt on the 45th President’s life and Kennedy refused

you are aware that Kennedy reached out to VP Harris to offer his endorsement if she committed to helping him end the epidemic of chronic disease in our children and was snubbed

you are aware that he has been forced into this position first by the DNC’s refusal to have primary debates and then by lawfare conducted by the DNC to prevent Kennedy’s appearance on state ballots in the general election

you know that Kennedy is arguably the best steward for our environment on the planet today

you are aware of how mercilessly Biden used the power the office of President to censor and discredit Kennedy’s effort to explain the mismanagement of the pandemic to the American people

Many who are suspicious of Kennedy supporters right now are unaware of most or all of these facts. This is par for the course these days. With regard to the threat to Democracy, Harris/Walz supporters would probably be comfortable coining President GW Bush’s post-9/11 no frills summary: “you’re either with us or you’re with the terrorists”—or in this case, Trump.

And so, just like 23 years ago, we blindly move forward, convinced that the details aren’t important and that nuance has no role when faced with an existential threat. This is why participating in the political process has been a challenge for me. I don’t have a party to call home. I am rarely surrounded by people with whom I share a common understanding of what our real problems are. I am deeply concerned with where our country and world are headed while simultaneously knowing that the steering wheel isn’t hooked up to the front wheels of the bus.

So, to my friends who are puzzled around my ambivalence surrounding a potential second Trump administration, know that I voted for Michael Dukakis in 1988, for Bill Clinton in 1992 and ‘96, Al Gore in 2000, John Kerry in 2004, Obama in 2008 and ‘12 and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

My eyes opened to the 9/11 events in 2017, and I did not cast a vote for POTUS in 2020. That’s when I left the theater allowing me to consider each parties’ platform plank by plank.

