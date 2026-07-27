Nine years ago I watched a video of a building being demolished on 9/11/2001 which I never knew existed. It was the Salomon Brothers building, otherwise known as Building 7. NIST, the scientific body tasked with explaining the mechanism of collapse, built a computer model of the building and applied their hypothesis: a decoupling of a single beam from one of 80 columns from the heat of the common office fires burning at the time led to the symmetric, progressive and total collapse of this massive skyscraper in about seven seconds:

But the simulation did not look like what was observed:

If it had, it would not have proved that NIST got it right. However because it didn’t, they proved that their hypothesis was wrong. Yet, NIST astoundingly asserted that

“Given the complexity of the modeled behavior, the global collapse analyses matched the observed behavior reasonably well.”

The NIST investigators were lying.

I convened three good friends, two of whom were engineers and one who ran a construction business and showed them what I had discovered. Like me, none of them had known about building 7. What happened next left me with an unforgettable feeling in the pit of my stomach. Without any hesitation they trusted NIST and not their own eyes.

My world abruptly shifted. Up to that point I assumed that intelligence was a function of possessed knowledge and ability to think abstractly. Greater intelligence results in better conclusions. “Smart” people would edify those with deficiencies in knowledge and/or sense making so that our collective understanding would continue to advance. Why were these otherwise intelligent people coming to the obviously wrong conclusion? Were they subconsciously avoiding the uncomfortable shift I was experiencing?

I have since been interested in how the human mind draws conclusions, individually and collectively. The Asch Conformity experiments proved that only 1 in 4 people are impervious to “group think”, even if there were no repercussions to standing alone. If standing alone comes with the stigma of being a tinfoil hat-wearing nut case, well, there must be less than 1 in 4 who are willing to call it like it is.

Maybe the NIST investigators weren’t lying. Maybe they were seduced by group think too. If that were the case the overwhelming majority of human beings must be susceptible to group think, especially if it is packaged as “scientific consensus”.

That became immediately apparent in the summer of 2020. Once again, it was the “expert” class, those with medical training who accepted that covering with bandanas and surgical masks and separating asymptomatic people by six feet would prevent Covid transmission without any evidence of this. They also insisted that long-term safety could be determined at “warp speed”, that using extremely safe, repurposed drugs to treat Covid would be dangerous and that natural immunity from an infection was inferior to vaccine mediated immunity. We were in more than a crisis of epidemiology; we were in an epistemological one.

Even though I held similar credentials to the doctors who were enamored by the new modRNA technology, my opinion was slandered most often because I was a “9/11 Truther”.

That was just six years ago. Things are a lot different now. Today, defending the official 9/11 story is an invitation for people to question your judgement around every other contentious issue. What happened?

Very little new “evidence” has percolated into the public’s narrow scope of understanding and attention. The 9/11 topic is no longer taboo, in part, because independent platforms and podcasts have taken up the cause. The herd is being driven by new voices. But why are these voices resonating with the public now?

Many are asking questions about a Covid lab leak. Others are wondering about how safe the Covid shots really were. There’s the assassination of Charlie Kirk in full view and the FBI’s absurd theory around that matter. And then the Epstein files. Six million partially redacted documents which have been in possession of our authorities for decades which implicate the most powerful people doing treacherous deeds. These were released to the public with no executive summary? And not a single indictment? Not even an investigation? What more proof do you need that our authorities serve to protect elite offenders and not their victims?

The possibility that we were lied to about what happened on 9/11 is now in play like it has never been before. Are the winds shifting? Is the Tide Turning?

It felt that way last year. The International Center for 9/11 Justice hosted its inaugural Turning the Tide event in Washington DC. An array of powerful voices agreed to speak, including a sitting Senator, Ron Johnson (R-WI). The symposium was live-streamed by Clayton Morris, host of Redacted. Tucker Carlson was about to pull the trigger on his five part series on 9/11. Former Congressmen Dennis Kucinich and Curt Weldon weighed in too.

And then, a few hours before we kicked off the three day event, we learned that Charlie Kirk was murdered at a TPUSA event in Utah. The nation’s eyes were on the hourly updates from the FBI and Utah law enforcement throughout the weekend. Regardless of one’s political views, Kirk’s assassination was an attack upon the foundation of Democracy.

The patriots who founded this country fought valiantly to secure the right for all individuals to express themselves freely. Charlie Kirk was obviously gunned down for his ideas. The question was, which ones?

A lot has been revealed in the months since then, but Kirk’s assassination was more than a capital crime, it was a geopolitical event and shared an eerie and immediate similarity with 9/11: why was the world first told who was responsible for the event by an Israeli PM? Here were my impressions a week later:

The tragic death of Charlie Kirk, though a distraction from the Turning the Tide event last year, has energized the demand for a reinvestigation of the events of 9/11. Last week, Tucker Carlson discussed the issue with Pink Floyd front man, Roger Waters on his platform. Here’s the key segment:

Up to this point Tucker has been insistent that elements inside our own intelligence agencies had foreknowledge of those events but has been unwilling to address the mechanism of the destruction of the twin towers. But in the segment above, he permits Roger Waters to say it like it is:

“The buildings one and two, World Trade Centers one and two and building seven, given all the evidence that exists, and there’s an awful lot, not just of eyewitness testimony, but the films, if you look at the film of the North Tower collapsing, you can see all the explosions in the controlled demolition of that building happening in front of your very eyes. And there is no other explanation as to how the north tower of the World Trade Center fell down. It didn’t fall down because it was burning aircraft fluid or because an airplane flew into it. It fell down because it was demolished. And the question is, who placed the explosives in it? Who pressed the button? Who demolished the World Trade Center and building 7 and the South Tower? Who did it and why? And those are the questions that we need a proper judicial inquiry to find answers to.”

Is it true that you can see all the explosions in the controlled demolition of that building in front of your very eyes? It is. See for yourself:

In a few short weeks the International Center for 9/11 Justice will be hosting the second annual “Turning the Tide” event in Manhattan to acknowledge and honor all who suffered from those events and mobilize an effort to obtain transparency about what really happened 25 years ago.

In my view, this is a battle that cannot be won in a court room until it is won in the hearts and minds of the people of this planet. In order to do that, we must unite. That is why this event is so important. It will bring together film makers, independent media, health freedom advocates, physicians, architects, researchers, first responders, families of the deceased, firefighters and other activists including Roger Waters.

For the full list of speakers and tentative schedule for the “Turning the Tide” event visit this page. Please consider supporting the work of the International Center for 9/11 Justice here.

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