An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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David O'Halloran's avatar
David O'Halloran
3dEdited

1 to 4? I suspect it is more like 1 to 40. Also one can be intelligent in terms of passing tests and totally uncritical when it comes to thinking. I suppose I know about 300 people or more. Not many of those very well. My own family has about 30 members. Not one of them is capable of thinking as far as I can tell. They are usually quite secretive. They seem to prefer to watch TV or do something repetitive or monotonous. None of them read much. They hide their general ignorace behind evasive answers. They dislike questions. None possess many books or ever read the ones they do possess. I send them books they never read. They watch a lot of kittens on You Tube and sports. That sort of thing. Thinking for themselves is not something they wish to do or see any value in. However they do have strong opinions on important topics. Most of them were, for example, pro vaccine. in the pandemic Not one wanted wish to discuss the evidence. There seems to be a general fear of standing out or being different in any way.

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3 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
John Scot's avatar
John Scot
3d

If the 'pursuit of Truth' is not accepted for what it is - the most dangerous (spiritual) journey one can embark on - then the effort will collapse, like poor Building 7.

I started studying Rudolf Steiner's work in 1992, when I was 18. I was uneducated, having dropped out of HS at age 16 and I had largely stopped obeying the commands of the school system around age 12. Only after I became invested in 'inner-spiritual development' did I choose to become educated in the traditional sense. I therefore had a remarkably painless, efficient, and rapid experience catching up to the level of thinking of a 'normal person.'

It was during this period in my education that I can across a Steiner quote to the effect of - "It is fear that keeps the intellectual from penetrating the illusory surface of reality - for when the observer looks too deeply into matter he sees (the devil) staring back at him."

Our compulsory education system knows this and seeks to develop the intellect at the expense of consciousness. This is black magic, and its effect on the intellectual is much greater than someone who lives more in their heart or body.

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