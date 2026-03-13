An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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currer's avatar
currer
9m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pols1FsSA1g

Brian Berletic is the best analyst of the US political system and its murderous goals for hegemony.

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
10m

Thank you for posting this important and revealing article. I hope it is read and shared widely!

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