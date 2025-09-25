This week Tucker Carlson secured his status as the biggest threat to the shadow government, a.k.a. “the deep state”, by publishing a five part series on 9/11.

Episode 1, “The CIA’s Secret Mission Gone Wrong”, garnered over 2.4 million views in two days.

The 9/11 truth movement has been grinding away for 24 years, facing mockery from all sides and, ironically, derision from an earlier version of Tucker himself when he notoriously condemned theologian, author and grandfather of the 9/11 Truth movement, David Ray Griffin, PhD. Carlson opened his televised conversation with him in 2006 by dismissing Griffin’s thesis that the public had been grotesquely misled about the events of 9/11 by our own government:

“Frankly, I think it is an awful thing to allege considering it’s not true and you haven’t proven that it is.”

He went on…

“I’m merely saying that it is wrong, blasphemous and sinful for you to suggest, imply or help other people come to the conclusion that the USG killed 3,000 of its own citizens…”

Was Tucker merely doing what his Fox News overlords were telling him to do? I don’t think so.

In an interview this week with another independent journalist gone rogue, Glenn Greenwald, Tucker corrected Glenn when he was asked what was the impetus behind his change of heart after initially being dismissive of skeptics of the official story:

“Just to correct the record, I didn’t dismiss people who had questions about 9/11. I attacked them savagely as lunatics and as people who were soiling the memory of those who were killed on 9/11… I was angry and sort of awful to people who asked legitimate questions… I had atoning to do for my own behavior.”

Tucker believes he needs to atone for his previous actions. In my experience, when a person feels they need to make amends, they will often go to unnecessary lengths to right the wrongs they have done. That’s the challenge of having a conscience. Feeling guilty hurts to damn much, and you have to overcompensate. My point is that Tucker is not going to let this go.

Truth be told Tucker’s five part series is a limited hangout. This is not unexpected. After his explosive interview with former Congressman Kurt Weldon earlier this year Tucker’s production team reached out to Ted Walter, Executive Director of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, asking for guidance in producing this series. Tucker’s team was more interested in the failure of our intelligence services leading up to the events of that day rather then the evidence for sophisticated demolitions.

Throughout the series Tucker makes the tacit assumption that the alleged terrorists could have been stopped if it weren’t for the combined incompetence of the CIA, FBI and NSA, which could fairly be described as deliberate. It points to a “LiHoP” event, Let it Happen on Purpose.

The scientific evidence, however, eradicates this possibility. Residues of highly energetic, military grade explosives were found by independent scientists, observed behavior of the three buildings being reduced to rubble and pulverized materials make a gravitational collapse, whether from plane collisions or not, impossible. Professional pilots on flight simulators could not duplicate the maneuvers purportedly executed by novice pilots with no multi-engine aircraft experience. This plan was neither hatched nor executed by members of an Al Qaeda terrorist cell.

I recommend watching Day 1 of the Turning the Tide event in Washington DC earlier this month for a synopsis of this evidence:

Nevertheless, by platforming this subject Tucker Carlson has arguably done more damage to the official narrative in the public’s eyes than anyone else to date. By legitimizing skepticism around the official story other independent platforms are finally waking from their slumber. Glenn Greenwald, The Young Turks, Breaking Points, Pierce Morgan and Kim Iverson are some of those that are taking notice.

In the series Carlson gives voice to John Kiriakou, Former CIA counterintelligence officer (1990-2004), chief of counterterrorism operations (2001-2002). Kiriakou blew the whistle on the CIA’s torture program in an interview with ABC News. Despite being initially cleared of any wrongdoing, Kiriakou was later prosecuted by the Obama administration, at the behest of John Brennan, for blowing the whistle on the use of torture after 9/11.

Kiriakou’s interview is presently behind the TCN paywall. He describes the brutal “interrogation” methods employed by our CIA to extract confessions of a purported Al Qaeda plot—the only real “evidence” that this organization was behind the 9/11 events.

Would you believe utterances made by people who were wrongly accused of being associated with Al Qaeda by neighbors who had unrelated grievances with them who were subsequently shipped to CIA black sites and stripped naked and put in cold rooms for days and intermittently doused with ice water? How about if their heads were bashed into concrete walls until they sustained traumatic brain injuries to the point where they could not even stand trial if they were ever given one?

And what about “waterboarding”? Kiriakou reminds us of the technique. The suspect is strapped to a board and placed on an incline with their feet above their head and a wet rag is stuffed in their mouth to simulate drowning indefinitely. The method brings about intense panic to the point where the subject suffers injury from prolonged muscle tension. In one case, the prisoner’s heart stopped and they were revived by a CIA “doctor” so that torture could be resumed.

These are not the actions of a great country. These are the actions of a corrupt authority presiding over a great people. Personally I am sickened by the fact that through my own contributions to the tax system I am indirectly responsible for these transgressions against innocent people. It’s another reason why I am passionate about this subject.

Kiriakou also appeared on day two of the Turning the Tide event earlier this month. I strongly recommend listening to his account as a former CIA officer in the years preceding and following 9/11. Perhaps most revealing was his characterization of Israel and their intelligence officers and how they mock and haze our own. He told the audience of how the Israelis would break into American officers’ quarters when stationed in Israel and rearrange their furniture, to make it clear they would have no privacy. Sometimes they would go further by defecating in every toilet and leaving the excrement there unflushed. On one occasion an American representative returned to their home to find their whimpering dog, it’s tail amputated. Our own intelligence community doesn’t regard Israel as our friend.

The CIA, says Kirakou, thought that an invasion of Iraq was not only pointless but dangerous to American interests.

The Iraq war was the result of intense lobbying of the office of the Vice President by Israel. This was always Israel’s war, not our own.

Tucker Carlson concluded his series by asking who benefited from 9/11? An enormous number of bets were made against airline stocks in the days preceding 9/11. The 9/11 commission regarded the trades as “innocuous” while at the same time admitting that 95% of them were made by a single investor. Who was this investment whiz? That information remains classified.

And finally says Tucker:

“In the end, who benefited most from 9/11? What foreign countries benefited from 9/11? After more than 20 years the American people have the right, an absolute right to those answers. They should be outraged by the lying, and they should demand to know what actually happened on September 11th.”

Please leave your comments.