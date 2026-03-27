Take 55 seconds to watch this video which appeared on media platforms this week. Yes, it has been created by AI by the IRGC and distributed by an American media company. But what is the message it conveys?

I think it is obvious: Dear Americans, reflect upon what your country has become. Are you certain that you are on the side of good?

I have recently come to accept that most people have an attention span of less than thirty seconds, if that. Several months ago I was approached by a media company that wanted to take the dozens of published interviews I have had with podcast hosts over the last six years and create a series of reels. Unless you’re a big time influencer, they said, audiences have no patience for a long-form interview.

I gave them a chance. It went nowhere for the first two months. The reels were short and sweet but few garnered more than a few thousand views and very little engagement (e.g. likes and shares). The problem was that the content was no longer relevant. The public has moved on from Covid and the vaccine mandates. Few people still cared that the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial was fraudulent or that vaccine efficacy isn’t what you think it is.

And then, the Epstein files. I recorded a five minute summary of the connection between the files and 9/11. The media company threw in some captions and a few images. It was posted to FB three weeks ago. It got 250 thousand views in 48 hours:

As of today, it’s been seen 356,000 times. FaceBook just informed me that the page will be permanently deleted because one person reported my page was spreading “Hate Speech”. I am not surprised. The truth is too dangerous to be taken seriously. Cancel culture is necessary to protect us from discomfort.

I’m not motivated to appeal FB’s judgement. Most of the topics I am interested in deserve more than sixty seconds to properly explore. I am a physician. I love taking care of my patients. I’m content to share my thoughts here for anyone who is interested.

One Vengeance for All

The 55 second clip released by MEMRI TV fascinates me. Wikipedia:

Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), officially the Middle East Media and Research Institute, is an American non-profit press monitoring organization. MEMRI tracks and translates Arabic and Muslim media, including extremist comments by Arab and Iranian leaders and communications from terrorist groups.

The clip is titled “ONE VENGEANCE FOR ALL”. In less than a minute the viewer is invited to reconsider what the United States really represents. The current war against Iran is already wildly unpopular in this country, but the video goes deeper and further back into this country’s violent past.

A sequence of different people from different times look towards the heavens anticipating a long awaited justice for injustices committed against them. Who are they and what role did our country play in their fate?

A chief of an indigenous tribe of North America adorned in full headdress standing somewhere in the Great Plains with a scream of an eagle in the background. A young Japanese boy, standing in the rubble of Hiroshima after the first of two atomic bombs were dropped. A Vietnamese peasant standing in a rice field. A Yemeni bedouin surrounded by destroyed clay hovels. A smiling Palestinian girl in a Gaza refugee camp. An even younger blonde haired girl in a sundress standing on an expansive patio on Epstein island. A young Iranian girl, dressed in a school uniform on a playground. General Qasem Soleimani, an IRGC officer considered to be the right-hand man to Ali Khameini before being assassinated by the US in 2020. And finally the Ayatollah himself.

They are watching the flight of an Iranian missile, launched from Tehran flying through the atmosphere and descending through the clouds and destroying a massive statue standing in the harbor of New York City. But it wasn’t lady liberty. It was Baal, a mythological figure which has come to symbolize evil, the false Gd of the Isrealites, representing corruption in modern interpretations.

And here is how some folks interpret it:

No Eylon Levy, Iran is not threatening to strike the Statue of Liberty. Even a seventh grade English class understands the obvious symbolism.

It’s an allusion to 2 Corinthians 11:14:

“And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light.”

And the question the IRGC posed is powerful: Are we, the Iranians who are responding to your aggression, really the evil ones? Or are we exposing the truth that America and the modern state of Israel have been duped into doing the bidding of a false Gd?

ONE VENGEANCE FOR ALL

Even if you believe we are fighting a just “war” against Iran and believe this is just more war propaganda you must give credit where credit is due. The video is brilliant.

Have we as Americans forgotten the 19th century belief in “Manifest Destiny”, that the U.S. was divinely ordained to expand across North America, which justified the displacement of countless Indigenous populations from their homeland?

Yes, the Empire of Japan attacked Pearl Harbor but whether it was unprovoked and was not foreseeable is a matter of debate. Nevertheless America is the only country to have ever deployed an atomic weapon on people, mainly civilians, not once but twice.

The military action in Vietnam which resulted in at least a half dozen massacres of innocent civilians and hundreds of documented atrocities was in fact initiated by an admitted false-flag event (The Gulf of Tonkin Incident).

More recently the International Court of Justice has been a hair-breadth from declaring the IDF actions in Gaza a genocide.

The public may never become aware of how many capital crimes have been committed against minors over the decades by those who sit in our halls of power today. Our own DOJ seems to have little interest in complying with the law, let alone doing their job.

While the public continues to believe that General Soleimani was an agent of terror, let us not forget what former Congressman Curt Weldon (R-PA), who was nearly appointed Chair of the Armed Services Committee in the Cheney/Rumsfeld administration before he started to ask questions, revealed to us last year. According to his sources, Soleimani agreed to keep Osama bin Laden in Ladiz, Iran while our special forces combed the mountains of Afghanistan in search of him. This arrangement was made at the request of our own CIA to the IRGC.

The last thing our war mongers wanted was a quick resolution to a military action that could be drawn out indefinitely. Soleimani agreed to keep bin Laden out of sight. Unfortunately he was unable to contain his birds. Bin Laden, like many wealthy Saudis was a falconer. His birds of prey were spotted in Ladiz. The first of several clues Weldon’s insiders stumbled upon. Read more here:

Yes, it’s hard to accept. Here’s something else that’s hard to accept. This is what we are told happens to a two hundred thousand ton steel framed skyscraper after being hit by an aluminum plane and catches fire for 45 minutes:

Please leave your thoughts in the comments.