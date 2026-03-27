An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Meryl Nass's avatar
Meryl Nass
4d

They do great propaganda, and they didn't have to make shit up. Unlike us.

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
5d

When I first heard the term "The Great Satan" 20 years ago, I thought it was hyperbole.

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