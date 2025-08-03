An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Coffman's avatar
Chris Coffman
4dEdited

You’re on the right track but actually it’s about de-financializing the economy and once we’ve dramatically restructured the debt and wiped out the obligations owed to major classes of creditors NOT pouring money into the top of other economies through government aid, NGOs, etc.

The right path to robust economic growth combined with widespread wellbeing across society is well documented. Look up Ludwig Erhard who was the architect of the German “Wirtschaftwunder” (Economic Miracle) which resulted in Germany becoming a powerful economy with generous social programs after it’s industrial base, infrastructure and housing stock was literally bombed flat in WWII, some of which was arguably crimes against humanity by the Allies—except they won.

Erhard’s books are out of print. He is never studied and his ideas are never taught in the world’s business schools. Why? Because he dismantled the financial class in Germany, enforced free competition with no protection for big corporations by the German government, and eliminated the vast upper middle class of consultants, senior government bureaucrats, regulators, lawyers , lobbyists and financiers who have captured the American economy for themselves.

His economic record is the best the world has ever seen and it also funded generous German social programs but once German wealth was rebuilt the parasite class reasserted itself to grab their traditional slabs of the economic cake and Erhard was forced out in 1966.

A great man betrayed by a country that was not worthy of him. And his spectacular success—which is 💯 relevant to today’s growing crisis—is a carefully kept secret because it would authorize the destruction of the current oligarchs and their several million Ivy League educated, highly paid minions, the write down of the oppressive debt incurred in our names but without our knowledge or approval, and a newly vibrant American economy operating on behalf of the other 80% of Americans, not the parasite class who have woven their web of debt around the American public for their illegitimate private benefit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Madhava Setty, MD and others
José Silveira's avatar
José Silveira
4d

Great article!

If only money was based on tangible values...

It was, before the money changers took over! Now it is only debt, and worth whatever some unelected and invisible people, decide on our behalf.

Your proposal to end central banks is the only logical solution - if you stop the leeches, people will be healthier and live better. I can only hope, though...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Madhava Setty, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture