An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
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My ex is an astronomer who now works for NASA. I remember her saying that the original blueprints and calculations that got us to the moon are nowhere to be found.

That strikes me as congruent with what you're saying.

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Geoff Jordan's avatar
Geoff Jordan
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I have a dear friend, Ken Johnston, 86 yrs old now, who not only taught them to fly the LEM, but later, after Apollo was shut down, was the archivist at JPL of All of the Apollo Mission Photos. He discovered and experienced more than a few oddities during his tenure at JPL, and, discovered more, decades later. ie, Going thru the dark room between the outer office and the archive area, he observed the techs 'painting out the stars', and when asked why, they said that they were 'ordered to'. He also was asked to preview some 8mm DAC Film for a private audience of a top general and a few others, taken from aboard Apollo 14, which, much to his amazement, showed anamolous lights and structures in the shadow of Aristarchus Crater. Later the next day, when asked to show it for a general audience of JPL Employees, those lights & structures were then missing from the same reel. Subsequent research from a decade ago, showed that 'someone' had 'painted over' those frames.

Finally, Ken's boss 'ordered' him to 'destroy or get rid of' all but two of the five complete sets of All of the Apollo images, or be Fired. He sent one set to his Alma mater, Oklahoma City University, and kept one for himself, most of which he still has. About a decade ago, he had all of the images he still had, digitized. I, and a few others, as well as the Roswell Archive in Roswell, NM, have copies of them.

In the 90's, while working for Boeing in Seattle, he showed his personal, physical set of archival Apollo photos, to researcher and author, Richard Hoagland, who immediately noticed a number of stunning anamolies in the images that Ken himself had never noticed or thought to even look for.

The clip of Buzz answering the little girl's question, cuts off her question; which gives the context for his answer. Her question wasn't, 'Did you actually go to the Moon?' but, 'Why haven't we been back?'

The 2nd clip, of them looking bashful and tongue tied, has perhaps more to do with their relative embarrassment of being directly in the Spotlight, rather than embarrassed about 'lying', although, as implied above, they could've actually been embarrassed for only telling half truths about what they saw instead of the whole truth.

Finally, the recent film 'Fly me to the Moon' is in actuality a probable subtle admission of what probably Did occur...Kubrick was tasked with filming sound stage footage, while Apollo 11 also actually flew to, and landed on the Moon. The real twist is, Why? From the research I've done, over 50 years of it, it is/was just as likely that the sound stage footage was done more to cover up things that they didn't want the public to see.

As for the film being relatively unblemished by radiation, the film canisters, and even cameras, could have had lead shielding.

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