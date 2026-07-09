An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
8h

Fascinating read. I appreciated the thoroughness of covering the angles on this, from TPUSA and from Candace. I also appreciated the 3K assignation that I just picked up (Kennedy, King, Kirk). The takeaway that we can take from all three of these shooting is that the official story — just like the story of 9/11 — does not make sense.

It is here that id like to invite the reader on another question: what if Kirk was not killed at all? It’s been sometime for the footage shown at the time was questionable — just like the footage of the Trump attempt.

Do we think these things happened as they tell us, or could there be more theatrical events occurring here?

That is what I premise. I think us trying to figure out who did what is who is guilty may be part of the attention they look to garner. I covered the Kirk shooting extensively when it happened and here’s my piece on it:

https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-charlie-kirk-event-a-complete

Political theater does exist. Just like we found paper passports but couldn’t find the steel parts of the plane, here too something is being covered up — and it may be bigger than anyone realizes

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Elizabeth Woodworth's avatar
Elizabeth Woodworth
7h

When the media informing the great public beast is controlled by the most powerful corporations in the world, they can set up anything they like to calm the beast concerning horrific events, and create general consensus within it.

Witness the Covid-19 fairy tale that took over the world. Why was there virtually no influenza reported to the US and CDN governments during those years, despite it being a notifiable disease?

And witness RFK's accused but impossible 1968 murderer, Sirhan Sirhan, still in jail at 82 and recommended for parole by a California review board in 2021 -- a recommendation that was reversed and denied by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The public beast has no power at all, and Twitter/X has now removed any that we ever had...

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