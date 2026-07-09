The preliminary trial of Tyler Robinson, the lone suspect in the murder of Charlie Kirk, began this week. If you are wise and stay off of X you may not be aware that the platform is alit like the skies on July 4th with incendiary volleys between TPUSA spokespersons and independent journalist and friend/confidant of Kirk, Candace Owens and her supporters.

Candace, like myself (and millions of others), knew something was afoot within hours or days of the very public assassination of the conservative influencer who had the ear of the the POTUS. A lone gunman motivated by fringe ideology, evading security and assassinating a towering political figure who was at the verge of bringing the country to a crossroads? Again? The Kennedys. King. Now Kirk.

I didn’t know much about guns at the time. I just didn’t think a 22 year old with no training could shoot a human being for the first time in his life using his grandfather’s rifle from atop a building in full view of Charlie Kirk’s crack security team.

Neither did I know much about Charlie Kirk at the time. I knew him as a young man who invited discourse around conservative values on liberal campuses. “Prove Me Wrong” was his challenge. What’s the big deal? I was unaware that he was undergoing a profound awakening around the intentions of the biggest donors to his powerful political organization, Turning Point USA, which he had founded when he was just 18 years of age.

To put it briefly, Candace Owens believes that Kirk realized that he was being lured, coaxed and cajoled into steering his massive following into supporting an agenda that served Israel and not the United States. Although he had voiced his reservations about entering a war with Iran and questioning the events of October 7th, Kirk had not made a firm, public statement about a plan to distance TPUSA from Israeli interests or divulge the kind of pressure he was under to keep his pro-Israel donors happy.

Candace believes that her friend Charlie was about to let the world know what was going on behind the scenes at Turning Point USA, and that’s why he was taken out. Note that Charlie Kirk could not be coerced. Though you may not agree with his values, he was clean and honest. That, among other things, was his powerful appeal to his millions of followers. In other words, the powerful interests with powerful motives had no other option. You can’t silence someone with a clean record with blackmail. You have to use bullets.

If we were to adhere to the basics of sleuthing: follow the money, identify who would have means and motive, there’s even less reason to suspect that Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. It’s far more likely that sinister interests were behind the murder. But Andrew Kolvet, Executive Producer of the Charlie Kirk Show, wants the public to believe that Candace is pushing click-bait conspiracy theories for her own gain.

Each side has resorted to vicious character attacks against each other, but when it comes right down to it, Kolvet and his camp repeatedly state that Candace has offered no proof of her theory that this was a professional hit using a sophisticated shaped charge hidden in the microphone which Charlie wore which was remotely detonated by someone on his security team that afternoon.

They are right. On the other hand, what constitutes proof today? Who is the final arbiter of the evidence in our world?

This is where the trial of Tyler Robinson comes in. Kolvet believes that the courts will properly judge what evidence is admissible and decide whether the 22 year old Robinson fired his older-make Mauser-type bolt-action hunting rifle once, struck Kirk from a roof top some 140 yards away, leapt from the building, evaded a manhunt and turned himself in to authorities only to plead his innocence.

The case against Robinson was concocted within hours after the event. The FBI produced the fully assembled weapon, a gift from Robinson’s grandfather, in a wooded area near the purported shooting. Soon after, the FBI released a text thread between their lone suspect and his trans-gender love interest, Lance Twiggs, in which Robinson methodically explained his motivations (Kirk’s conservative stand was a threat to their way of life), the use of his grandfather’s rifle and where he hid it, the challenges of having a Trump-supporting father and a confession of his undying love for his roommate. Robinson also mentions where to find a written letter of confession he apparently wrote prior to actually carrying out the shooting. The exchange was widely published on many media outlets.

Candace (and others), immediately pointed out that the exchange read like an AI generated response to a request to “Chat, give me an example of a hypothetical letter of confession written by a man who committed murder to protect his passionate love for his boyfriend.”

Our Federal Bureau of Investigation apparently was unaware that 22 year olds don’t use expressions like “grab it unseen”, “attempt to retrieve it”, “squad car” or “my old man”.

A lot of other fishy things happened that afternoon and on the days that followed. Kirk’s security team responded with cat-like reflexes the moment the explosion (I mean gunshot) was heard, catching him as he began to slump and putting him on the ground and out of sight.

Footage of the gory scene immediately “exploded” on social media but was removed and photoshopped to conform to community standards. It was too graphic. I captured one of the unadulterated segments (viewers beware):

Disregard the red circle and the odd hand signal given by member of Kirk’s security detail, Dan Flood, an instant before the event. What we see is an eruption of dark blood from Kirk’s left neck. The blood must be coming from either the Left Carotid artery or the Left Internal Jugular vein or both. The likelihood of surviving such an injury is small, especially in the field miles from an operating room with a vascular surgeon in attendance. Nevertheless, the first step would have been to identify the source of bleeding and apply pressure.

Given the location of the wound and the high probability that large blood vessels were transected, Kirk would have rapidly gone into hypovolemic shock leading to immediate cardiac arrest. Chest compressions would have been required and initiated within a minute or two.

No such actions was taken. No EMTs were immediately available to do an assessment of injury. There was no access to IVs and defibrillators in an ambulance because no ambulance was ever called. Instead, his security team carried him into a waiting SUV like a bag of potatoes and sped off.

Questions about the mechanism of injury were immediately raised. Few gun enthusiasts/experts support the idea that a projectile fired from the powerful rifle would have left Kirk’s upper body intact. Yet footage from the cameras behind Charlie conspicuously demonstrate no exit of the 0.30 inch bullet. Moreover, the expulsion of blood from the wound is more consistent with an exit wound. Things weren’t adding up from the jump.

Erika Kirk claims that Charlie was a true man of steel, absorbing the bullet which probably saved those standing behind him. Please contain your skepticism. Erika is a grieving widow who obviously knew him better than anyone else.

If Charlie was struck by a bullet, he was hit by a much smaller projectile from the front. Although entry wounds are not usually bloody, the proximity of the entry point to the big blood vessels of the neck could have plausibly resulted in what we observed. If that were the case, Tyler Robinson’s gun could not be connected to the murder and he would be exonerated, leaving a bigger question of who actually pulled the trigger.

Within a week, another theory put forward by an independent voice on X, Jon Bray, emerged. Kirk was not shot. He died from injuries sustained from an exploding shaped charge in the microphone he was wearing that day. A “shaped charge” focuses the energy of an explosive in a certain direction and can propel a casing at high velocity, essentially acting like a projectile. That was my working theory back in September, and it still is.

Independent footage from various vantage points demonstrate more bizarre behavior from those charged with protecting Kirk. They weren’t just anticipating the worst, it seemed like they initiated it:

Exploding wearable devices are not unprecedented. Less than a year earlier Israel killed at least 12 and injured thousands by lacing Hezbollah pagers with a highly energetic explosive called Pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN).

Although Candace Owens has been able to assemble a lot of evidence through confidential sources which support the use of such an explosive device, none of this can be independently confirmed.

Were there plastic chards on the floor of the SUV into which Kirk’s body was placed as she claims?

Could these be the shattered remnants of the housing of the RODE microphone he was wearing?

Was the SUV impounded and held as evidence pending an investigation or was it stripped?

Did the USG purchase such devices in the months before the assassination from Accurate Energetics Systems, the company whose Tennessee factory mysteriously exploded exactly one month after Kirk was murdered, killing all 16 workers at the plant?

We cannot know. What we do know is that within 72 hours of the assassination, ten inches of soil surrounding the area where Charlie Kirk took his last breath were excavated.

Here is Dan Merrell, the contractor who was hired to place the pavers on the Sunday morning following the Wednesday assassination telling us that this “paver emergency” was ordered by the Governor of Utah and the FBI:

It is highly unfortunate that almost exactly 24 years to the day the soil at “ground zero” was once again not available for the chemical analysis required to establish the use of explosives.

We stood by and watched this happen around the World Trade Center complex when caravans of dump trucks arrived and worked around the clock to haul the dirt and wreckage from lower Manhattan before an investigation could be done properly.

Instead of burying evidence, our authorities were removing it by the truckload. Again.

Conclusion

The case against Tyler Robinson is circumstantial at best. Blurry images of a figure on stairs and a rooftop? Not a single witness to Robinson (or anyone else) firing at Kirk? No evidence that the purported murder weapon was even fired?

Yet Andrew Kolvet and his crew at TPUSA and prominent Israel apologists on X are salivating at the sentencing of Tyler Robinson:

Why would these folks be so eager to see this trial commence unless they already know how it will turn out?

And so we are back to the most important question: Who is the final arbiter of the evidence in our world? Kolvet, Turning Point USA and Charlie’s grieving widow who called for forgiveness of Tyler Robinson within days while demanding that anyone asking questions cease and desist will likely get the conviction they want. They are not the only ones.

Here is our President’s son, Donald Trump Jr. in a clip from Fox News offering us his take on the trial (Don Jr. appeared with Erika Kirk in the courtroom on the first day):

“Having seen the evidence with my own eyes, it is very clear to me that Tyler Robinson will be found guilty.”

Sorry Junior. What evidence you saw is part of a frivolous lawsuit, not one that seeks the death penalty. I think a guilty verdict maybe clear to you for other reasons…

Let us not forget that

JFK was shot from the front (at least twice) but Lee Harvey Oswald was perched above and behind the Presidential motorcade

RFK was shot from behind but Sirhan-Sirhan was in front

The public was never told who bet on AA and United Airlines stocks tumbling on 9/11 or why five young Israelis videotaped and celebrated the destruction of the Twin Towers

It is irrelevant that a lab conducting gain of function research on bat coronaviruses was situated a few miles from the wet-market that spawned a global pandemic

The long history of the most powerful people doing the most terrible things to the most innocent shouldn’t result in a single indictment if the Dow is over 50,000

Is the highest court in the land really the court of public opinion? History demonstrates that there is no evidence of that either. Is it going to be more of the status quo or could the country finally be at a real Turning Point?

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