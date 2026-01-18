Video still by Jill Goldman Photography

Yesterday afternoon we got hit with a beautiful snowfall. We got about three inches. It was “good packing” snow. That’s what we called it in Vestal, NY in the 70’s and 80’s. A little wet but not too wet. You could quickly shape a perfect snowball, pack it tight so that it would sting when it met its target and your hands wouldn’t get wet from too much moisture.

After a couple inches had fallen I started looking forward to getting out there with the shovel. I am very fortunate to live in a gracious home in a safe neighborhood where people have snowblowers or have their driveways plowed. Not us. I insist on clearing our large and gently sloping circular driveway by hand.

And why shovel while it’s till snowing? you might ask.

I’ll tell you why. This way I get to shovel twice and not once.

I like to shovel snow.

A blanket of good packing snow was a gift when I was in grade school. It gave us something to do during the interminable Upstate NY winters. But it had a downside. It was heavy. Building snow structures and launching snowballs at stop signs and mailboxes could only begin after the driveway was cleared first.

What’s the best way?

I was in the middle of carving up the driveway with the initial “push” strokes which define the areas from which snow must be thrown when I realized I had just naturally known where to begin. I don’t do it the same way every time. It depends on the depth and weight of the snow.

The “Push Stroke”

Pushing damp snow can be tough, but it’s the throwing that will break you in the end. In order to save your strength for sledding and snowball fights you needed to minimize throwing.

I was enjoying the rhythm of the movements when the thoughts started coming…

Why haven’t I been able to write anything in three weeks?

The answer came immediately. There are too many things happening too quickly to fully understand. It’s wiser and more compassionate to remain silent right now.

What’s really behind the uprising in Iran? Is this an organic, grassroots movement or is the USG instigating a revolt from the inside to justify a military attack that could topple this unfriendly regime so that we can finally have peace and stability in the region, like we successfully did in Iraq and Afghanistan (← irony)?

Recall what former Congressman Curt Weldon told Tucker Carlson ten months ago. The elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which the American public regards as the military might behind the unfriendly Iranian regime are actually colleagues of our CIA. Together they were responsible for placing Osama bin Laden in Ladiz, Iran, safely hidden from the US military which was told to scour the mountains of Afghanistan for a decade following 9/11.

Our country just overthrew the government of another country and essentially took over the control of their biggest resource. Was it really because of the fentanyl coming out of Venezuela?

Fentanyl, I remembered…

I had never heard of the drug until I was in medical school in the mid nineties. Perhaps I was naive. Or maybe life was different back then.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, about ten times more potent than morphine. I’ve probably given it to twenty thousand people in my life. It’s a unique privilege to be given the responsibility of administering it when I judge it to be appropriate. Anesthetists don’t give it to their patients because it is so strong; we use it because of its rapid onset and brief duration. It’s the ideal drug when we anticipate that our patient is about to be exposed to something very painful.

Beyond being a powerful pain-killer, it also frequently occasions euphoria in the recipient. It is one of the most addicting substances out there.

This was the topic of a two hour lecture we all received during our first week of training in a field most of us knew next to nothing about at the time. This is what I remembered from that presentation 27 years ago:

“Addiction to alcohol or tobacco will kill in forty or fifty years. Addiction to heroin or cocaine—a couple of decades. On average those who die from a fentanyl addiction were introduced to it six months earlier.”

The analgesia and euphoria come with a serious side effect: respiratory depression. People breathe less on fentanyl. We can breathe consciously, of course, but mostly it happens outside our attention, when we sleep, when we go to work, when we go to Church, when we pay our taxes...

In that sense, we generally don’t breathe, we are being breathed…

Fentanyl (and opioids) don’t prevent the user from taking a breath. These drugs interfere with the biochemical threshold defining when a breath is required. Or, another way of looking at it is that opioids render a person uninterested in breathing. It’s worthwhile to ponder that.

Then we were hit with this factoid:

“Only one in fifty doctors is an anesthesiologist, yet they make up one in two of all doctors who die from a drug overdose.”

Why?

For one, we have access to these powerful drugs. Fentanyl is usually kept in tiny glass vials in a machine that dispenses it. The amount withdrawn is recorded and assigned to a patient and the provider who took it out. Nobody else has to oversee this process. Despite all the systems in place to prevent any abuse it is well known and unsaid that these precautions are easily surmountable for the “highly motivated” anesthesia provider.

Anesthetists are also prone to abuse it because we think we are smarter than the drug. Yes, we know how to use it safely on our patients. And this clouds us from acknowledging that it is a huge danger when it is self-administered.

Nothing can stop an anesthetist from pulling out a lot of fentanyl under a patient’s name, drawing it up in a big syringe and injecting it into a vein in their own arm and never waking up in the call room.

This is why we try to police ourselves by taking note of signs of abuse amongst our peers so that we can prevent such a tragedy before it happens. Are they volunteering to do a lot of extra call shifts, alone and at night? Do they frequently not accept breaks when offered and prefer to remain in the OR? Do their patients often wake up from their procedures in substantially more pain than would be expected despite having received large doses documented on the record? Do their written anesthesia records reflect an adequate level of effort with regard to completeness and legibility?

Fentanyl is a powerful drug with a huge potential for harm. We don’t want this on the streets of our country, but is this really the reason why we toppled the Maduro regime?

I don’t think so. It’s about the oil. Or more accurately, it’s about the US dollar which is tied to the oil industry.

In August of 1971 President Nixon ended the direct convertibility of the dollar to gold. With the connection to something of real value permanently severed why would anyone or any country wish to keep US dollars? To counter this problem this country entered an agreement with Saudi Arabia and other OPECs to provide military protection of their oil fields, if these countries agreed that their product would be sold on the global market exclusively in US dollars. If you want to buy their oil you have to own our dollars. Problem solved.

But was it?

The median price of a home in America has been skyrocketing over the decades when priced in US dollars. But here’s the trend with respect to gold:

In 1970, when the price of gold was pinned to the US Dollar, a median home value was 665 oz of gold. Once gold was allowed to appreciate with respect to the dollar, those same homes cost a hundred ounces of gold. That is roughly what it costs today, 45 years later.

Yes, there were big fluctuations in the interim due to a bubble in housing prices and a crash following the 2008 downturn and then a much more recent bubble in gold prices, but overall, things have not changed much. It reflects a consistency when comparing objects of inherent value, like homes and a commodity like gold.

The dollar, on the other hand, has no inherent value yet it possesses buying power solely because we have “agreed” to use it as a convenient means to exchange items of real value. In reality, we haven’t agreed to anything. We have been commanded to accept these dollars for payment. Hence the term fiat currency.

This reality exposes another misconception. When assigning value to an object like a house or an ounce of gold we speak of it in dollars (in the US and many countries). That is what it costs. We are thus measuring the value of real things with dollars. Outside the marketplaces which rely on the dollar, the world is actually measuring the value of dollars with real things.

Right now the dollar “costs” about 1/4700th of an ounce of gold, or about 6.6 milligrams. A speck of gold about a half a millimeter on each side will buy you a dollar right now. And it’s getting cheaper.

The rising “cost” of gold and homes is the product of the devaluation of the dollar more than anything else. This is not a secret.

Is it any surprise that both Venezuela and Iran have allowed their oil to be sold for Euros and Yuan and not exclusively US dollars, and that they are now both in the crosshairs of our military?

…

There are two basic rules when it comes to shoveling snow efficiently. First, always shovel downhill when possible. Second, as I alluded to earlier, minimize the throwing.

Unless you are faced with a very light covering, there will be throwing involved. There is an art to throwing snow too. I am a right-handed shoveler, meaning I hold the handle of the shovel with my right hand and the base (closer to the snow meeting surface) with my left.

The photo above depicts a right-handed shoveler in the release phase of a throw. The picture was obviously staged. Where are his gloves? But more importantly, his shovel is twisted to a vertical position when it ought to be more level with the ground. Moreover, the still image indicates he had been rotating his hips from left to right, a no-no for a right handed throw. Try doing that for ten minutes. You won’t be grinning ear to ear like this male model with the stylish sweater.

The right-handed shoveler is most efficient when throwing snow in a direction about 60 degrees to the left from directly forward, i.e 10 o’clock on a clock face (as above). This allows the shoveler to bring the shovel to the coiled position by twisting at the hips to the right and picking up and throwing the snow in one motion. The left hand is used to slightly lift the full shovel load and guide the swing. The hips and torso impart most of the momentum of the swing with a little bit of extra punch from the right shoulder in the follow through. Don’t try to stop a shovel in motion. That’s wasted energy. Complete the swing.

You don’t want to drive the shovel into the snow, lift it and then throw it unless absolutely necessary. The proper motion involves the continuation of a smooth stroke with an element of lifting at the precise moment. This is where the legs come in. For a right-handed shoveler who is throwing snow off to the left, the left leg does the work. It’s helpful to visualize a bouncing motion here. If you find that you cannot approximate this motion it is likely because you are attempting to move too much snow with each throw. Persist if you wish, but like I said earlier, it will break you in the end…

I was a few minutes into the throwing phase when I noticed that I was no longer cold. My shoulders and legs were loosening up. The cold air inflating my lungs was refreshing. I was being breathed.

These days I don’t exercise nearly as much as I used to. It was feeling great to pay attention to physical sensations and not my thoughts or those that were put into my mind from the endless stream of information coming from the supercomputer which usually occupies a side pocket of my trousers.

How do we know what part of what we hear or read is true? How do we know which of our ideas are valid? We each have a different interpretation of reality. How is our experience with our interpretation any different than watching a movie in our minds?

It all boils down to our bodily sensations. That’s what makes life real. Otherwise it’s just one story after another playing out in our minds.

This is why many meditative practices involve attention paid to bodily sensations, like the breath. In vipassana, a technique developed and taught by the Buddha, the practitioner devotes themselves to continually, patiently and methodically scanning the body for sensations and meeting them with neutrality or equanimity. It’s easy to maintain equanimity when monitoring the breath, but what happens when you need to scratch your nose?

One is always free to scratch one’s nose but in this practice we are encouraged to pause before taking action and remember that all phenomena is impermanent. This too shall pass. It is in the gap between noticing the sensation and responding to it where equanimity is practiced and where we have an opportunity to glimpse our true nature. It’s the difference between mindfully acting and mindlessly reacting.

I noticed that my shoulders were starting to ache. How wonderful! Nobody on the planet would be able to convince me that my shoulders weren’t asking for a little attention. Finally, something real and incontrovertible.

Conclusion

During the last few weeks I have had a number of “unsatisfactory” exchanges on social media. When I argued that most doctors aren’t evil, they are just unaware of their own programming I was attacked for being an apologist for the medical system and was therefore just another “evil” doctor protecting his own.

Another intimated that differing opinions among ardent 9/11 researchers about what transpired at the Pentagon on that day was clear evidence that the truth movement had been infiltrated by controlled opposition. Disagreeing with this perspective was naive and raises questions about my own credibility, I was told.

Most recently I was attacked by a swarm of “chem trail deniers” because I pointed out that the skies didn’t turn into a gray haze a few hours after planes left condensation trails when I was a kid.

“What do you think clouds are? You’re not an engineer. You’re a moron…”

There’s a common thread here. People are reacting and not acting. Unlike an itch that demands to be scratched, these reactive attacks are borne of an illusion, an illusion of certainty.

Unfounded certainty is very dangerous. It closes down discussion. It engenders personal attacks. One may be willing to admit they were wrong about something. It’s much harder to admit that you were a jerk for publicly insulting someone when they were right and you weren’t. Once insults are thrown it’s much harder to consider the possibility that you were wrong. It thus gives rise to confirmation bias. The conceptual ruts grow deeper. People grow more polarized.

Certainty around ideas is very often the product of delusional thinking at some level. If you would like to know what certainty feels like, I suggest sitting motionless until your nose starts to itch and see what happens if you don’t scratch it.

Or shovel some snow.