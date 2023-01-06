An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

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Andrew N's avatar
Andrew N
Apr 15, 2023

Great article, I couldn't help but think of the documentary about David Bohm I recently watched

https://www.infinitepotential.com/

“The essential quality of the infinite is its subtlety, its intangibility. This quality is conveyed in the word spirit, whose root meaning is ‘wind or breath.’ That which is truly alive is the energy of spirit, and this is never born and never dies.”

– David Bohm

David Bohm stated, There exists a hidden regime of reality where everything is interconnected, no person can access that domain, mystical traditions teach us, we must be humble in front of reality, that there will always be domains of reality that will remain beyond science.

If the self were really there, then perhaps it would be correct to centre on the self because the self would be important. But if the self is a kind of illusion, at least the self as we know it, then to centre our thought on something illusory which is assumed to have importance is going to disrupt the whole PROCESS and it will not only make thought about yourself wrong, it will make thought about everything wrong so that it becomes a dangerous and destructive instrument all around.

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1 reply by Madhava Setty, MD
Roslyn Ross's avatar
Roslyn Ross
Apr 1, 2023

Yes, who would we be and how different would our world be if we lived the truth that we are spiritual beings having a material experience.?

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1 reply by Madhava Setty, MD
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