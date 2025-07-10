An Insult to Intuition

Madhava Setty, MD
5dEdited

This post has been updated from the original to correct an error that an alert reader pointed out in my NNV calculation. The correct NNV= 1414. The derivation is as follows:

Hospitalization Rate amongst Vaccinated= 5/13,000 = 0.385/1000

Hospitalization Rate amongst Unvaccinated = 95/87,000 = 1.092/1000

Vaccinating 100K would result in 100(1.092 - 0.385) = 70.7 fewer cases

NNV= 100K/71 = 1,414

The published article has been updated with the Correction noted in the text. Thank you Sander Greenland, DrPH, MD (hon)

Tonya
5d

"industry spokespersons posing as legitimate scientists like Dr. Paul Offit"

Most accurate description of him I have ever heard.

