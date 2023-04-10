An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Randall Thomas
Apr 11, 2023

Sir, you are a warrior. A sincere thank you for attending this event and placing yourself squarely in the crosshairs of those who would rather silence than debate you. The level of group think demonstrated by so many is beyond frightening. They all simply assume the data shows millions were saved, they’ve never questioned the narrative, not once. It sounds like you were surrounded by the best brains Pharma money could wash.

If you opened the eyes of only one or two with each encounter, and they reach the point they do the same in return… you’ve started the snowball down the hill. Job well done.

Andrew N
Apr 11, 2023

Thanks fot the great work you are doing Madhava, I think the sections from your article are telling, "During the three full days of the conference, neither I nor Dr. Elizabeth Mumper, a Virginia-based pediatrician and strong advocate for vaccine safety, encountered another physician presently in clinical practice." "Attwell is not a physician or a medical scientist."

This is a great article from Robert Clancy and addresses a lot of what you found at the conference.

https://brownstone.org/articles/pandemics-bookended-our-careers/

"Covid has laid bare a medical profession no longer with input into health policy. Financial interest influences decisions enacted by bureaucrats, driven by the pharmaceutical industry, and woven into political agendas. A cultural blindness to objectivity begins with medical journals failing to publish any article outside of the narrative."

"For pandemics prior to Covid, science eventually won with strong professional leadership, internationally significant research contributions and stronger public health and government institutions."

"Covid is not following that course—power structures outside of the traditional medical hierarchy control a self-seeking narrative that has failed to control the pandemic. Decisions fail to respect science."

"a failure to interrogate mRNA adverse events, and a failure to respect a medical profession faced with the management of Covid patients."

What can we do? Understanding the meme state of cognitive dissonance that has overwhelmed many in our profession in accepting without argument, the “Covid narrative” of pharma/politics, is too hard for me. In practice, we must take back control of our profession and regain roles we once had to influence our patient’s health, based on science not narrative.

If the medical profession fails to restore a competent transparent evidence-based system, our grandchildren choosing a career in medicine face a dystopian future run by bureaucrats for global interests driven by greed. Health decisions will become further removed from best practice principles we have taken for granted.

