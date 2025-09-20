An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

James Rintoul
Sep 21

First of all, congratulations on the Turning the Tide event, even though I was looking forward to it becoming a major national event before it got blown out of the water by the Kirk assassination. Anyway, I am so glad you are tracking this. I am as well, almost in spite of myself. The last thing I need is to get entangled puzzling over an official narrative that keeps making less sense and unravelling before my eyes, but it's just impossible to ignore all the bizarre inconsistencies in the story and as you point out, the mysterious absence of what should be normal procedures. Where is the bullet indeed? Where is the exit wound if he was shot from the front? And on and on. I've been listening to Candace Owen tear into it. He was her friend and she's not letting it go. If only we had had this level of Internet activism and alternative media in late September, 2001, the full story on that might have emerged much sooner, or at least there would have been a solidly-informed segment of the public who would not have been so easily sidelined. Anyway, I hope and expect that the momentum from the Turning the Tide gathering will continue to grow. Unless of course Bibi Netanyahu publicly states Israel didn't do it, then we can put it all behind us.

URsomoney
Sep 21

Charlie, always a truth teller & a persuasive one at that, was not only discovering but speaking inconvenient truths regarding the powers that be. Problem is, charlie was uncontrollable via vice, malice or blackmail hence the need to silence him in the only other way they know. RIP Charlie Kirk.

