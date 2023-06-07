An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Madhava Setty, MD
Jun 8, 2023

I am encouraged to see so many thoughtful and informed comments on this post. Though these topics can be triggering for many, the exchanges in the comments have been, with only a few exceptions, respectful.

Though the world's attention has been captured by all things Covid for the last three years, the uncertainties about what happened on 9/11 are still relevant. IMO, it is easier to see the lies in the official narrative about that event. 9/11 gives us the proof that corporate media--all corporate media--will bend to the will of their masters, whomever they are.

The journalists that reported on that event were not being coerced. They were being manipulated at a deep level, much like those who accepted their content prima facie.

I believe that most thought they were doing a good job. It's a challenge to pull someone out of their world view, especially those who pride themselves on being informed. It's going to take more than information and data. It's going to take style, tone and the right attitude for the right person.

That being said, I would like to set the record straight here. I did not expect to change the minds of my classmates with a single conversation. I wanted to "plant the seeds" with my classmates as @Lundy Bancroft suggested.

Neither was I expecting to change the minds of readers with a single post. This is a subject that deserves time and deep investigation.

With that said, the greatest trove of accurate information around 9/11 has been at Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth:

https://www.ae911truth.org

I highly suggest using that resource (and the ones given below) if you happen to have the rare opportunity to engage someone around this topic.

My friend, Richard Gage, former CEO of AE911Truth put together three webinars that were designed to educate architects about what happened on that day and why the official explanation skirts the basic questions that we assumed were answered. These presentations are technical but wonderfully done:

https://richardgage911.org/in-depth-webinars/

Incidentally, Richard Gage, the founder and front-man for AE911Truth for more than a decade, was asked to step down two years ago because he spoke "off topic". He had expressed criticism around the pandemic response. In my mind, these two engineered catastrophes are intimately conjoined, and he was right to speak out when he did.

He has since amassed a great deal of accurate, technical information on his own website:

https://richardgage911.org

Planting seeds is our job right now. I think that Covid has given us an opportunity to shatter the illusions so many hold. It's easy to get impatient, but seeds take time to mature into trees.

Lundy Bancroft
Jun 7, 2023

I have to believe that planting the seeds matters, because otherwise I'd feel too discouraged. I think people get a lot of security from believing that there are good people in charge and that "they" just wouldn't do certain things. And I think those same people sometimes can, over time, let go of that myth and realize that the unethical and the power-mad (who are often the same people) tend to rise to the top -- and that our social and legal structures actually encourage that rather than obstructing it. For some people it can literally take five years (or whatever) to gradually absorb the information and adapt to it. So I believe that you're accomplishing more than you know. And to me it's significant that you had at least one person there honestly grappling with what you were revealing to them. These little cracks that we make in the wall spread over time.

