I don’t have a large following on X. I do frequent the platform from time to time to check out breaking stories (and propaganda), especially to see how people are responding to them.

In my experience, posts receive “likes” from those who support it, but the comments are usually from detractors, many of whom do not adhere to any standards of courtesy or good faith. This morning I saw a post from an Aaron Rupar, an independent journalist who has nearly a million followers on the X platform.

In lock-step with all mainstream “journalists” Rupar was ruing RFK Jr.’s dismantling of the CDC’s ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) by posting the video above:

It’s a 75 second clip from Fox News where Bobby is explaining the need to restore integrity to the agency, beginning with removing the conflict of interest from the panel that approves/authorizes/recommends vaccines and mRNA products.

Kennedy states simply:

97% of people on the committee have conflicts of interest

Prior to 1986 kids got 11 vaccines. Now they get between 69 and 92. These are mandatory and none of them, save the Covid shots, have been tested against a saline placebo. “So nobody has any idea what the risk profile is on these products.”

These products modulate our immune systems and we are having a concomitant epidemic of immune disregulation in our country

We have to investigate if these products are responsible

Apparently that is what “going full anti-vax” means now.

The post got a lot of engagement in 24 hours (nearly 5 million views). What was interesting was that the overwhelming majority of commenters agreed with Rupar that “RFK Jr. is on Fox News going full anti-vax”.

I figured a comment of frank support for Kennedy’s logic would stand out, and it did. I wrote:

“I'm a doctor and a father and I have vaccinated my kids per the CDC immunization schedule. When I started to look a little harder at the "science" and started to ask questions I was labeled an "antivaxxer". I bristled at the accusation. Now I wear the label proudly. You may not agree with RFK Jr however you would be wrong if you think that every person who supports him is an irrational nut job. The smartest and most diligent doctors and scientists whom I know personally all support him. The best example I can think of of "pseudoscience" is insisting that vaccines are rigorously tested for safety while never having tested them against a saline placebo. That's not science folks. Vaccine safety is a myth which is best seen when you watch an ocean of people acknowledge an explosion of childhood chronic diseases and blame everything BUT an increased vaccine load and argue for protection of vaccine manufacturers. You've been programmed by those whom you trust the most. Programmed so deeply, in fact, that you will mercilessly attack anyone who disagrees with you while insisting that you are on the rational side of the debate. It's truly a spectacle to behold. We are watching a paradigm shift. It will take a while and it will be painful. Nevertheless it has become unavoidable. If you think that sanity will be restored with the next administration you will be wrong. Too many people have their eyes open now. I work with dozens of medical professionals daily. Very few would be willing to take another mRNA shot and half are furious that they were forced to do so in the first place. The medical establishment is splintering. Genuflect to them if you wish but you are worshiping a false deity.”

Would you like to know how it was received? Here’s just a few of the responses (warning to listeners: there will be some expletives that follow):

“You aren’t a doctor and if you are one you should be ashamed about yourself. You say “vaccs never have been tested against saline” and call them “ pseudoscience” Here you we go. Took me 2 minutes to find: Polio (Salk 1954): Saline-controlled, 400k+ kids (PMID: 14376387) Cheers”

(Note: here is the relevant page from the 1954 Salk Poliomyelitis study. The “placebo” was in fact a mixture of “199 Solution”, formalin and antibiotics—not saline.)

“You are an anesthesiologist. You are not qualified to discuss vaccines and neither is RFK, Jr.”

“You have been the editor for an online version of the "Children's Health Defense," which is RFK's charity. It's disingenuous for you to pretend you aren't anti-vaccination. Few of us agree with your position. BTW, this landing page just screams narcissism and sociopathy.”

(Note I explicitly said that I wear the label of “antivaxxer” proudly)

“If you are a doctor I am going to report you for malpractice. Let’s see what the board has to say”

This from a surgeon:

“Don't wear it too proudly. Your specialty doesn't deal with the everyday care of patients. You just spouted nonsense that shows you know little about the topic at hand. Anesthesiologists and radiologist are not a patients go to for the care of communicable disease.”

“You're not a doctor”

“you're the living proof of you can be an completely moron and still have a degree.”

“You’re an anesthesiologist. And you’re clueless which should terrify anyone who works with you.”

“You went to a shitty med school or a diploma mill or you just lied about being a physician ………you are just making shit up. But alas the world is full of stupid fucks who will believe and make decisions based upon lies like this.”

(Oh the irony…)

“BULLSHIT. And what makes it worse is you call yourself a doctor. Reprehensible.”

“Glad you’re not my doctor. Nutjob.”

“This never happened. And you are not even a real person.”

“Lmao. Holy fuck you’re an idiot. This has to be one of the dumbest things I’ve in quite a while. Congrats!”

“This is antivax propaganda. Shut the hell up and go live your life, kill your kids and be proud of it. Don't lecture people on something that is false.”

“I don’t believe you. Virtually no doctors support him and certainly no physician scientists. His arguments have little to no scientific basis and he is a danger to us all.”

“100% bullshit. Every word out of your mouth is bullshit.”

““Im a doctor a father and a retard””

“You are a disgusting human being, I hope you know that. You will never link a study of actual "science" because there aren't any. There's one highly discredited study done by a guy trying to sell you HIS vaccines. If your kids survive childhood, they will grow to hate you.”

“Go kill your kids and STFU.”

“You're not a doctor. You're an anaesthatist.”

“You’re a giant piece of shit and a liar”

“I wish you would tell everyone where you practice…Watch it all shrink away. Whack job”

“Hope your kids get polio”

And I love this one:

“Stick to your 9/11 conspiracies, dude.”

Conclusion

Obviously these people are not rational; they have been subjected to deep programming for a long time. While I am not naive enough to expect anyone who would wish harm upon my children because of my personal opinions on vaccines would ever change their mind, my hope is that some of those on the thread who are witnessing this irrational response might be swayed.

Perhaps they would be able to see the foolishness behind leveling personal attacks. It’s one thing to admit that you have been wrong. It’s much harder to admit that you acted like a jerk. You would have to be delusionally overconfident in your opinion to insult someone who disagrees with you.

Changing minds is a necessary step. As I have been writing repeatedly, it won’t happen simply by having new, sensible and bold leadership.

“Pharma owns every lever in the game” was the title of Meryl Nass’s recent post which highlighted John Macgregor’s summary of the machine we are up against. There is still much to be done.

As of 2023, the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Fund has paid out over 4.6 billion dollars to families of vaccine injured children. The average payout is said to be $450,000 per case. This means that over 10,000 children’s families have been compensated for damages which resulted from vaccines made by an industry which cannot be sued if damages result from their use. Nearly sixty percent of claims are dismissed.

We the taxpayers have been paying for their mistakes.

What would be their incentive to make vaccines safer, especially if they sell the drugs which are used to treat those who are rendered chronically ill from these products?

And, these same companies have the dubious distinction of having paid the biggest criminal fines in history.

Imagine the sway this industry has over people who defend their practices and reflexively attack and contemptuously mock anyone who challenges them. It’s mind boggling.

