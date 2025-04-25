An Insult to Intuition

An Insult to Intuition

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dee's avatar
Dee
3d

They admit they put adjuvants of aluminum and mercury (thimerosal) in childhood shots. Aluminum and thimerosal are NEUROtoxins. NEUROtoxins can cause brain damage. I don't get how this isn't obvious to the zillions of people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA's avatar
Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
3d

Based on evidence I provided, ChatGPT admits milk protein contaminated vaccines can cause autism. ChatGPT asserts there is no real science to vaccines.

My full conversation with ChatGPT. (20 min. read):

https://chatgpt.com/share/68071b0c-68f8-800d-8323-10476232dfe0#:~:text=Kattan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Madhava Setty, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture